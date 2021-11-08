An End Of Year Rally Is Likely, In Spite Of So Many Things Looking Bubbly

BernardaSv/iStock via Getty Images

Market Sentiment

There are 8 full trading weeks left till year-end, and the way things look, one has to wonder whether the current streak of 5 weekly gains for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) can be stretched to 13?

In this article, we're not going to bet/predict how long this streak may last. Instead, we're going to show you why an end of year rally is likely, in spite of most everything around looking extremely bubbly.

It's quite strange to think that only a month ago the market sentiment (based on the Fear & Greed Index) was "fear" when the SPX fell 5% (off the all-time high) for the first this year.

Now, we're back to an "extreme greed" level, and the SPX is back at a new all-time high which is higher by ~10% than the "fear level" we reached a month ago.

Santa Arrives Early

The so called "Santa Claus Rally" refers to a specific period of 7 trading days, consists of the last 5 trading days of a certain year and the first 2 trading days of the following year.

Nonetheless, it certainly feels as if Santa has arrived early this year; perhaps not with presents that are stuck at ports due to the supply-chain disruptions, but at least with his magic touch.

The S&P 500 ended October with a return greater than 20%, and when that's the case the index has never been lower - neither in the month of November, nor in the months of November and December, combined.

Heading into November with the S&P 500 up 20%+ for the year means that the average returns investors may expect are 3.7% for November and 6.2% until year-end. That's significantly higher than the average year's returns of 1.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

The bad news is that the S&P 500 is already up 2.84% this month, so we might 'only' have another 0.83% ahead of us (to reach the average expected return in November 2021).

So far in 2021, each and every month has seen the S&P 500 making a new all-time high. If December can keep up with that streak, 2021 will be the second year (aside of 2014) to record a perfect score of 12-out-of-12.

While everything looks set for an end of year rally, we must be very minded of the bubbly environment that we're living in.

But before we move on to discuss those 'bully signs', it's worthwhile noting that what has started with a selected group of 'meme stocks' like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) or GameStop Corp. (GME) is now running full-steam across the stock market.

Many investors are screening and targeting stocks with a high short interest, and these stocks are quite (too?) frequently benefiting from major short squeezes that (in return) are accelerating the performance of the market as a whole.

To a certain extent, that's a bubbly sign for itself...

Bubbly Signs

A stock market bubble is a type of economic bubble taking place in stock markets when market participants drive stock prices above their value in relation to some system of stock valuation. Behavioral finance theory attributes stock market bubbles to cognitive biases that lead to groupthink and herd behavior. - Wikipedia

Weak Productivity

At -5% (annualized rate), Q3 productivity was significantly higher than estimates (-3.1%) as well as the prior month (+2.4%), which for itself was revised up from the original (+2.1%) reading.

The reading was so bad that even the TTM moving average is now negative (-0.4%).

That's the first time that the past 4 quarters are negative territory since 2016, and the lowest running rate since 2011.

Price Pressures

Weak productivity is only part of the picture.

When weak productivity goes hand-in-hand with price pressures it's bad combination.

While productivity came in at -5%, Q3 unit labor costs came in at +8.3%, way higher than estimates (+7.0%) and prior month (+1.1%), which for itself was revised down from the original (+1.3%) reading.

When a Bad Day still Ends with a Gain

The S&P 500 has risen 15 out of last 17 trading days*, for the first time since September 1995.

Another way to look at it: Over the last 17 sessions, the index's third-worst day was a gain (!) of 0.18%...

*By the time this article was written and submitted, we're at 16 out of last 18.

Once in a Century Streak

The S&P 500 is on a very safe/certain path towards 2021 becoming the third straight year with a 15%+ return.

If things won't go completely wrong over the next 8 weeks, 2021 would be the second year to cap such a 3-year streak since 1928.

The fifth film in the James Bond series is called "You Only Live Twice". Perhaps this is what they had in mind (while "No Time to Die" refers to 1999 that capped a 5-year streak of 15%+ years)

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

All-Time High, all the time

So far, the S&P 500 posted 63 (make it 64 after Friday) all-time highs.

Another 15 of those and the 77 ATHs of 1995 will be deleted from the records book.

One Shoe Fits All

For the first time since Q2, the Value Line Geometric Composite Index* ("VLG") hit a new all-time high.

This basically means that the median stock is at an all-time high.

*From Investopedia:

The Value Line Composite index contains a mix of roughly 1,700 stocks from the major North American market indexes.

There are two forms to the index - the Value Line Geometric Composite Index and the Value Line Arithmetic Composite Index.

The Geometric Composite Index is equal-weighted, uses a geometric average, and has a daily change closest to the median stock price change.

The Arithmetic Composite Index uses an arithmetic mean, with the daily change in the index reflecting a portfolio consisting of stocks in equal amounts.

Source: @sstrazza

Growth Stocks

It's enough to point at growth stocks rising 11% over the past month as a bubble sign.

But when you recall that inflation is running high, and that Tapering is about to start the bubbly effect is likely stronger.

Extreme Valuation

Growth stocks are rising at a time when the Nasdaq-100's (QQQ) forward P/S ratio is also at an all-time high.

After all, there's nothing out of the ordinary with a monthly return of 11% and a P/S ratio that is closing fast on 6, right?

China is Leading Growth Stocks (only?) Up

For years, we're being told that growth/tech companies deserve the higher valuations they receive because China is a huge market that they're only starting to benefit from.

Indeed, for years there was a high correlation between China high-yield bonds to the Nasdaq-100. Over recent months, this correlation is completely broken.

I guess that the most reasonable conclusion is that this correlation only works on the way up...

'Discriminating' Volatility

Speaking of bonds, it looks as if volatility has decided to completely abandon the equity market, and solely lives within the credit market.

Equities — and equity volatility — should not miss the forest for the trees, as they’ve never been more dependent on the Fed and the Fed has never been more dependent on economic data, which itself has never been more volatile. - FT

Amount of Negative-Yielding Debt = Total Market-Cap of Big 6

I'm old enough to remember those days when there was no such thing like a bond trading with a negative yield.

A year ago, the total amount of global debt trading with negative-yield was nearing $19T.

Now, it's closing fast on the March 2020 lows (<$8T) and soon might be back in the single-digit (of trillion dollars...) area-code.

Meanwhile, the combined market-cap of the 'Big 6' (Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB)) is more or less the same size.

Putting it differently, you can either buy ~$11T of negative-yielding bonds or own the six most valuable US companies.

(Another) Sentiment Check

Sentiment among CFOs is deteriorating.

Just like Chinese HY bonds, the US Duke CFO Survey US Optimism Index has now completely diverged from the S&P 500.

Once again, the only valid explanation must be that the correlation only works on the way up...

An Index that has Never Failed is Screaming SELL

For nearly 5 decades, the NFIB Small Business Cost of Labor index has been a good barometer, especially for extended cycles.

Based on this gauge, it took 19 months (on average) for the US economy to be in recession once the reading >=8.

FYI: The most recent reading is 12... (needless to say this is an all-time high)

Option Positioning

The 5-day average of equity option Put/Call ratio is at the lowest level since June.

The 20-day average of call option volume (i.e. bullish stance) is at the highest level since July.

Apparently it's getting hot (within the option market) not only during the summer months.

Et tu, Brute/Europe?

Bubble signs aren't exclusive for the US.

Stocks in Europe are also trading at an all-time high.

And just as is the case with the US, that is happening at the very same time when growth/productivity isn't doing that great.

Industrial production in Germany and France, the two largest economies in the Eurozone, was down in September.

Conundrum 2021

In a nutshell, here's how the current conundrum looks like:

Higher Inflation + Tapering + (Potentially) Higher Rates + Lower Growth = Higher Stocks?...

As for inflation, we've just explained why it is anything but 'transitory'.

As for Tapering:

Sure, it will take eight months for the Fed to eliminate the current monthly pace of $120B asset-purchase.

However, if the Fed won't reverse the course, we will be QE-free around mid-2022.

As for (higher) rates:

Traders believe the Fed is behind the curve, expecting Powell to raise rates (in spite of what he says) as early as mid-2022, and steadily then after.

Looking at the end of 2022, futures market is pricing in a 95% probability that rates will be above current 0%-0.25% target, and about 1/3 probability that the benchmark rate will be as high as 0.50%-0.75%.

As for growth:

The good news is that Q4 is going to see a stellar growth.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model is currently seeing Q4 growth (annualized rate) of 8.5% (!!!)

The bad news is that we're nearing the peak growth of that cycle, and (if so) this means that earnings (positive) revisions are also peaking.

Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan might give the US economy a short-term boost, but the magnitude is questionable, and certainly the length of it.

Bottom Line

Just as the old saying goes: Timing is Everything.

You snooze (COVID symptom) - you lose (Market momentum).

Nonetheless, we all know how the 'Bubble Test' goes: "If it looks like a bubble, feels like a bubble, and trades like a bubble, then it probably is a bubble."

According to Shiller:

According to Buffett:

According to you?...

According to us, the current end-of-year rally has legs.

We can't promise anything, but we do see the bullish/positive sentiment pushing stocks higher.

The S&P 500 may not reach 5000 before year-end (though never say never), but even if it "only" follows the expected 6.2% return for November and December we would find ourselves at 4880, ~3.9% above current level.

As much as the rest of 2021 seems like 'easy money', we believe that 2022 is shaping up to be a hell of a lot harder.

It's not (only) whether the bubble may inflate further, or even (god forbid) pops, rather the lack of additional winning cards that the central bank and/or administration can pull off their magic hats.