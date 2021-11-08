An End Of Year Rally Is Likely, In Spite Of So Many Things Looking Bubbly
Summary
- It feels as if the 'Santa Claus Rally' has started early this year. If history is of any indication, we're due for another ~4% over the next 8 weeks.
- Nonetheless, things are getting more and more bubbly, and the combination of Tapering, higher inflation, and higher rates is anything but promising.
- More Fed members are throwing the towel on inflation being 'transitory', and Powell may do so too once earning a second-term as the Fed chair.
- As much as the rest of 2021 seems like 'easy money', we believe that 2022 is shaping up to be a hell of a lot harder.
Market Sentiment
There are 8 full trading weeks left till year-end, and the way things look, one has to wonder whether the current streak of 5 weekly gains for the S&P 500 Index (SPY) can be stretched to 13?
In this article, we're not going to bet/predict how long this streak may last. Instead, we're going to show you why an end of year rally is likely, in spite of most everything around looking extremely bubbly.
It's quite strange to think that only a month ago the market sentiment (based on the Fear & Greed Index) was "fear" when the SPX fell 5% (off the all-time high) for the first this year.
Now, we're back to an "extreme greed" level, and the SPX is back at a new all-time high which is higher by ~10% than the "fear level" we reached a month ago.
Santa Arrives Early
The so called "Santa Claus Rally" refers to a specific period of 7 trading days, consists of the last 5 trading days of a certain year and the first 2 trading days of the following year.
Nonetheless, it certainly feels as if Santa has arrived early this year; perhaps not with presents that are stuck at ports due to the supply-chain disruptions, but at least with his magic touch.
The S&P 500 ended October with a return greater than 20%, and when that's the case the index has never been lower - neither in the month of November, nor in the months of November and December, combined.
Heading into November with the S&P 500 up 20%+ for the year means that the average returns investors may expect are 3.7% for November and 6.2% until year-end. That's significantly higher than the average year's returns of 1.7% and 3.2%, respectively.
The bad news is that the S&P 500 is already up 2.84% this month, so we might 'only' have another 0.83% ahead of us (to reach the average expected return in November 2021).
So far in 2021, each and every month has seen the S&P 500 making a new all-time high. If December can keep up with that streak, 2021 will be the second year (aside of 2014) to record a perfect score of 12-out-of-12.
While everything looks set for an end of year rally, we must be very minded of the bubbly environment that we're living in.
But before we move on to discuss those 'bully signs', it's worthwhile noting that what has started with a selected group of 'meme stocks' like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) or GameStop Corp. (GME) is now running full-steam across the stock market.
Many investors are screening and targeting stocks with a high short interest, and these stocks are quite (too?) frequently benefiting from major short squeezes that (in return) are accelerating the performance of the market as a whole.
To a certain extent, that's a bubbly sign for itself...
Bubbly Signs
A stock market bubble is a type of economic bubble taking place in stock markets when market participants drive stock prices above their value in relation to some system of stock valuation. Behavioral finance theory attributes stock market bubbles to cognitive biases that lead to groupthink and herd behavior. - Wikipedia
Weak Productivity
At -5% (annualized rate), Q3 productivity was significantly higher than estimates (-3.1%) as well as the prior month (+2.4%), which for itself was revised up from the original (+2.1%) reading.
The reading was so bad that even the TTM moving average is now negative (-0.4%).
That's the first time that the past 4 quarters are negative territory since 2016, and the lowest running rate since 2011.
Price Pressures
Weak productivity is only part of the picture.
When weak productivity goes hand-in-hand with price pressures it's bad combination.
While productivity came in at -5%, Q3 unit labor costs came in at +8.3%, way higher than estimates (+7.0%) and prior month (+1.1%), which for itself was revised down from the original (+1.3%) reading.
When a Bad Day still Ends with a Gain
The S&P 500 has risen 15 out of last 17 trading days*, for the first time since September 1995.
Another way to look at it: Over the last 17 sessions, the index's third-worst day was a gain (!) of 0.18%...
*By the time this article was written and submitted, we're at 16 out of last 18.
Once in a Century Streak
The S&P 500 is on a very safe/certain path towards 2021 becoming the third straight year with a 15%+ return.
If things won't go completely wrong over the next 8 weeks, 2021 would be the second year to cap such a 3-year streak since 1928.
The fifth film in the James Bond series is called "You Only Live Twice". Perhaps this is what they had in mind (while "No Time to Die" refers to 1999 that capped a 5-year streak of 15%+ years)
Source: Bespoke Investment Group
All-Time High, all the time
So far, the S&P 500 posted 63 (make it 64 after Friday) all-time highs.
Another 15 of those and the 77 ATHs of 1995 will be deleted from the records book.
One Shoe Fits All
For the first time since Q2, the Value Line Geometric Composite Index* ("VLG") hit a new all-time high.
This basically means that the median stock is at an all-time high.
*From Investopedia:
- The Value Line Composite index contains a mix of roughly 1,700 stocks from the major North American market indexes.
- There are two forms to the index - the Value Line Geometric Composite Index and the Value Line Arithmetic Composite Index.
- The Geometric Composite Index is equal-weighted, uses a geometric average, and has a daily change closest to the median stock price change.
- The Arithmetic Composite Index uses an arithmetic mean, with the daily change in the index reflecting a portfolio consisting of stocks in equal amounts.
Source: @sstrazza
Growth Stocks
It's enough to point at growth stocks rising 11% over the past month as a bubble sign.
But when you recall that inflation is running high, and that Tapering is about to start the bubbly effect is likely stronger.
Extreme Valuation
Growth stocks are rising at a time when the Nasdaq-100's (QQQ) forward P/S ratio is also at an all-time high.
After all, there's nothing out of the ordinary with a monthly return of 11% and a P/S ratio that is closing fast on 6, right?
China is Leading Growth Stocks (only?) Up
For years, we're being told that growth/tech companies deserve the higher valuations they receive because China is a huge market that they're only starting to benefit from.
Indeed, for years there was a high correlation between China high-yield bonds to the Nasdaq-100. Over recent months, this correlation is completely broken.
I guess that the most reasonable conclusion is that this correlation only works on the way up...
'Discriminating' Volatility
Speaking of bonds, it looks as if volatility has decided to completely abandon the equity market, and solely lives within the credit market.
Equities — and equity volatility — should not miss the forest for the trees, as they’ve never been more dependent on the Fed and the Fed has never been more dependent on economic data, which itself has never been more volatile. - FT
Amount of Negative-Yielding Debt = Total Market-Cap of Big 6
I'm old enough to remember those days when there was no such thing like a bond trading with a negative yield.
A year ago, the total amount of global debt trading with negative-yield was nearing $19T.
Now, it's closing fast on the March 2020 lows (<$8T) and soon might be back in the single-digit (of trillion dollars...) area-code.
Meanwhile, the combined market-cap of the 'Big 6' (Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB)) is more or less the same size.
Putting it differently, you can either buy ~$11T of negative-yielding bonds or own the six most valuable US companies.
(Another) Sentiment Check
Sentiment among CFOs is deteriorating.
Just like Chinese HY bonds, the US Duke CFO Survey US Optimism Index has now completely diverged from the S&P 500.
Once again, the only valid explanation must be that the correlation only works on the way up...
An Index that has Never Failed is Screaming SELL
For nearly 5 decades, the NFIB Small Business Cost of Labor index has been a good barometer, especially for extended cycles.
Based on this gauge, it took 19 months (on average) for the US economy to be in recession once the reading >=8.
FYI: The most recent reading is 12... (needless to say this is an all-time high)
Option Positioning
The 5-day average of equity option Put/Call ratio is at the lowest level since June.
The 20-day average of call option volume (i.e. bullish stance) is at the highest level since July.
Apparently it's getting hot (within the option market) not only during the summer months.
Et tu, Brute/Europe?
Bubble signs aren't exclusive for the US.
Stocks in Europe are also trading at an all-time high.
And just as is the case with the US, that is happening at the very same time when growth/productivity isn't doing that great.
Industrial production in Germany and France, the two largest economies in the Eurozone, was down in September.
Conundrum 2021
In a nutshell, here's how the current conundrum looks like:
Higher Inflation + Tapering + (Potentially) Higher Rates + Lower Growth = Higher Stocks?...
As for inflation, we've just explained why it is anything but 'transitory'.
As for Tapering:
Sure, it will take eight months for the Fed to eliminate the current monthly pace of $120B asset-purchase.
However, if the Fed won't reverse the course, we will be QE-free around mid-2022.
As for (higher) rates:
Traders believe the Fed is behind the curve, expecting Powell to raise rates (in spite of what he says) as early as mid-2022, and steadily then after.
Looking at the end of 2022, futures market is pricing in a 95% probability that rates will be above current 0%-0.25% target, and about 1/3 probability that the benchmark rate will be as high as 0.50%-0.75%.
As for growth:
The good news is that Q4 is going to see a stellar growth.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model is currently seeing Q4 growth (annualized rate) of 8.5% (!!!)
The bad news is that we're nearing the peak growth of that cycle, and (if so) this means that earnings (positive) revisions are also peaking.
Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan might give the US economy a short-term boost, but the magnitude is questionable, and certainly the length of it.
Bottom Line
Just as the old saying goes: Timing is Everything.
You snooze (COVID symptom) - you lose (Market momentum).
Nonetheless, we all know how the 'Bubble Test' goes: "If it looks like a bubble, feels like a bubble, and trades like a bubble, then it probably is a bubble."
According to Shiller:
According to Buffett:
According to you?...
According to us, the current end-of-year rally has legs.
We can't promise anything, but we do see the bullish/positive sentiment pushing stocks higher.
The S&P 500 may not reach 5000 before year-end (though never say never), but even if it "only" follows the expected 6.2% return for November and December we would find ourselves at 4880, ~3.9% above current level.
As much as the rest of 2021 seems like 'easy money', we believe that 2022 is shaping up to be a hell of a lot harder.
It's not (only) whether the bubble may inflate further, or even (god forbid) pops, rather the lack of additional winning cards that the central bank and/or administration can pull off their magic hats.
This article was written by
On a strictly formal note...
The Fortune Teller ("TFT") is a well-known contributor on Seeking Alpha ("SA"), and a top blogger according to TipRanks, with over 30 years of deep and direct market experience.
TFT is the leading moderator of two services on SA: Wheel of Fortune and Macro Trading Factory (led by TFT's "mirage identity" called The Macro Teller, or "TMT")
TFT is an account that represents a business which is mostly focuses on portfolio- and asset- management. The business is run by two principles that (among the two of them) hold BAs in Accounting & Economics, and Compute Sciences, as well as MBAs. One of the two is also a licensed CPA (although many years have gone by since he was practicing), and has/had been a licensed investment adviser in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).
On a combined basis, the two principles lived and worked for at least three years in three other-different countries/continents, holding senior-managerial positions across various industries/activities:
On one hand/principal, IT, R&D, Cloud, AI/ML, Security/Fraud, Scalability, Enterprise Software, Agile Methodologies, and Mobile Applications.
On the other hand/principal, Accounting, Banking, Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Fund Management.
Currently, they run a business which is mainly focusing on active portfolio/fund/asset management as well as providing consulting/advisory services. The business, co-founded in 2011, is also occasionally getting involved in real estate and early-stage (start-up) investments.
The people who work in and for this business are an integral and essential part of the services that we offer on SA Marketplace platform: Wheel of Fortune, and Market Trading Factory. While TFT (or TMT for that matter) is the single "face" behind these services, it's important for readers/subscribers to know that what they get is not a "one-man-show" rather the end-result of an ongoing, relentless, team effort.
We strongly believe that successful investors must have/perform Discipline, Patience, and Consistency (or "DCP"). We adhere to those rigorously.
The contributor RoseNose is both a contributing and promoting author for Macro Trading Factory.
On a more personal note...
We're advising and consulting to private individuals, mostly (U)HNWI that we had been serving through many years of working within the private banking, wealth management and asset management arenas. This activity focuses on the long run and it's mostly based on a Buy & Hold strategy.
Risk management is part of our DNA and while we normally take LONG-naked positions, we play defense too, by occasionally hedging our positions, in order to protect the downside.
We cover all asset-classes by mostly focusing on cash cows and high dividend paying "machines" that may generate high (total) returns: Interest-sensitive, income-generating, instruments, e.g. Bonds, REITs, BDCs, Preferred Shares, MLPs, etc. combined with a variety of high-risk, growth and value stocks.
We believe in, and invest for, the long run but we're very minded of the short run too. While it's possible to make a massive-quick "kill", here and there, good things usually come in small packages (and over time); so do returns. Therefore, we (hope but) don't expect our investments to double in value over a short period of time. We do, however, aim at outperforming the S&P 500, on a risk adjusted basis, and to deliver positive returns on an absolute basis, i.e. regardless of markets' returns and directions.
Note: "Aim" doesn't equate guarantee!!! We can't, and never will, promise a positive return!!! Everything that we do is on a "best effort" basis, without any assurance that the actual results would meet our good intentions.
Timing is Everything! While investors can't time the market, we believe that this applies only to the long term. In the short-term (a couple of months) one can and should pick the right moment and the right entry point, based on his subjective-personal preferences, risk aversion and goals. Long-term, strategy/macro, investment decisions can't be timed while short-term, implementation/micro, investment decision, can!
When it comes to investments and trading we believe that the most important virtues are healthy common sense, general wisdom, sufficient research, vast experience, strive for excellence, ongoing willingness to learn, minimum ego, maximum patience, ability to withstand (enormous) pressure/s, strict discipline and a lot of luck!...
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.