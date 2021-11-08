Airbnb Stock Continues Its Remarkable Recovery, But Is It Too Expensive?
Summary
- Airbnb recorded its best quarterly earnings yet in Q3'21, with a revenue of $2.24B. In addition, it shows a change in consumers' travel habits as many prefer rural vacation rentals over hotels.
- The domestic travel industry has recovered significantly and exceeded FY19 levels. The uptrend is expected to continue throughout FY22.
- In FQ3'21, Airbnb also reported a relatively high Average Daily Rate of $149.3, which is 16.9% higher than the U.S. hotel ADR at $127.70.
- We discuss whether investors should add Airbnb stock after its FQ3 earnings.
Investment Thesis
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) recorded its best quarterly earnings yet in FQ3'21. The company reported revenue of $2.24B, a spectacular increase of 35.7% from FQ3'19. Its growth was underpinned by a change in consumers' traveling habits during the pandemic. It is also evident that the domestic travel industry has recovered significantly. In FQ3'21, ABNB also reported a relatively high Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $149.30, 16.9% higher than the hotel ADR at $127.70. We believe that the domestic recovery for ABNB is beginning to gain momentum, as many still shun international travels due to the pandemic. This article will discuss whether ABNB stock is a buy or sell after its FQ3 report card.
ABNB Stock YTD Performance
ABNB stock YTD performance (as of 5 November 21).
The stock's rapid ascent to start the year came to an abrupt stop with the growth-to-value rotation early in the year. Its upward momentum quickly turned bearish, and the stock then lost all its gains by May. The stock then consolidated over the next four months before staging a remarkable recovery as the opening cadence continued to gain traction. Following its brilliant FQ3 report card, the stock has gone ahead of the broad market with a YTD gain of 30.2%. Despite that, it's still trailing Expedia (EXPE) stock's 43.5% YTD return.
ABNB Reports Its Most Profitable Quarter Ever In FQ3'21
ABNB Revenue. Data source: Company Filings & S&P Capital IQ
In FQ3'21, ABNB reported revenue of $2.24B, an increase of 67.1% QoQ. It also represents a phenomenal increase of 35.7% from FQ3'19 as well. ABNB also reported a 507% QoQ increase in adjusted EBITDA in FQ3'21. As reported by ABNB, this 3rd quarter of 2021 is their best quarter yet, due to the domestic travel rebound during the peak summer holidays. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a "revolutionary new way of traveling and living" for many consumers, driving ABNB's revenue. The travel rebound has been underpinned by the growth within North America, EMEA, and Latin America. On the other hand, APAC continues to report slow recovery due to reduced cross-border travels in the region.
ABNB Adjusted EBITDA. Data source: Company Filings
US Hotel Occupancy and Average Daily Rate in late October. Source: STR
It is evident that the domestic travel industry has recovered significantly and has exceeded FY2019 levels. In FQ3'21, ABNB reported a relatively high Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $149.30, 16.9% higher than the U.S. hotel ADR of $127.70. Compared to STR's October 2019 hotel ADR of $133.34, ABNB has done exceedingly well.
ABNB reported a 301% QoQ increase of adjusted EBITDA Margin in FQ3'21. In addition, the company also expects to report adjusted EBITDA profitability for FY2021. The critical factor driving ABNB's growth is the increased domestic travel due to pent-up demand. A recent survey reported that 83.8% of American travelers currently have future trips planned. On top of that, 53.0% of those surveyed plan to travel within the next three months.
ABNB Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Data source: Company Filings & S&P Capital IQ
Most of these travels are expected to take place in the rural areas where private vacation/ home rentals are preferred. 58% of these vacations are driven by the consumers' need to explore the great outdoors. These include hiking, biking, kayaking, and relaxation experiences (61% of respondents) in 2022. The US coastal cities are also a popular choice for 40% of travelers. For example, the National Park Service has reported increased visitors despite the pandemic. Since Q3'20, the Yellowstone National Park has reported visitor numbers exceeding 2019 levels.
The number of visitors to the Yellowstone National Park. Source: National Park Service.
In contrast, only 15% of those surveyed will be planning for urban city trips in 2022. The trend has also been reflected in ABNB's bookings. In FQ3'21, ABNB reported an increase of 8% in bookings in rural destinations from 32% in FQ3'19. The growth has also led to ABNB's hosts earning a record sum of $12.8B in FQ3'21, an increase of 27% from FQ3'19. The recovery was also reflected in domestic air travel. In October 2021, the US Department Of Transportation reported the recovery of domestic flights to 93% of that in 2019.
We believe ABNB is an emerging leader in the travel industry, due to its original hosting concept and quick adaptability at the onset of the pandemic. ABNB guided FQ4'21 revenue between $1.39B to $1.48B. The company projects total revenue of $5.9B for FY21, an increase of 22.9% from FY19. As a result, ABNB stands to gain as one of the market leaders from the current travel revolution. Especially since 45% of the bookings are for week-long stays in FQ3'21. Long term stays of more than four weeks also accounted for 20% of ABNB's bookings in FQ3'21.
Domestic US Flight Departures. Source: US Department Of Transportation
Future Acceleration In Travel
ABNB Projected Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
ABNB is estimated to report annual revenue of $5.9B for FY21. The company is also estimated to triple its revenue over the next five years, at a CAGR of 21.93%. Similarly, ABNB is also expected to grow its EBITDA at a CAGR of 29.2%. With demand for vacation rental homes rising, the trend is pointing to robust growth in FY22 towards reaching new heights. A survey also reported that 80% of Americans will be traveling in 2022. Of those surveyed, 86% of respondents plan to use vacation rental homes instead of hotels. As such, we expect ABNB to continue reporting outstanding domestic numbers in FY22 as well.
International US Flight Departures. Source: US Department Of Transportation
Meanwhile, we also expect international travel recovery due to the reopening of borders. In November 2021, the US border will allow entry for fully vaccinated travelers. In addition, many other countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, and other EU countries are opening their borders for vaccinated travels from November 2021 onwards as well. As such, ABNB may benefit from the reopening cadence in FQ4'21 and FY2022. In October 2021 alone, ABNB reported a significant recovery in international bookings at 80% of 2019's bookings.
Valuation
ABNB EV/ Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
ABNB is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 17.13x. It is significantly higher than the mean of a set of its peers' comps which stands at 5.18x. Nevertheless, ABNB is expected to grow rapidly, as we can observe from its EV/Fwd Revenue trend. Despite that, it is evident that ABNB is also trading at a significant premium compared to its peers.
While ABNB stock has a relatively robust growth projection, it's clear that ABNB's stock is expensive. Investors who wish to participate in the travel recovery can also consider its less expensive peers. Hence, investors who are sitting on decent gains now should consider rotating some gains into other undervalued stocks.
As a result, we reiterate our Neutral rating on ABNB stock.
