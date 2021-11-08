Cylonphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped over 12% on Thursday on the backs of optimism and speculation about the company's place within the 'metaverse', capitulating a Tesla-esque parabolic run to nearly $320 for a one-month gain of ~51%. The metaverse quickly captured attention on Wall Street, but the idea brings up concerns about its dystopian nature and its feasibility in the near-term, adding risk to NVIDIA's shares after gaining nearly $100 billion in value on the narrative. In addition, such speculative trading and strong gains in the market's largest names looks to be flashing more warning signs and overshadows weakness in hundreds of over mid to large cap stocks.

The Metaverse

While the idea of the 'metaverse' has been around for decades, a more mainstream view surfaced most recently with Facebook, now Meta's (FB) rebranding and vision for the future of the company. At its core, the metaverse is the conceptual future of the internet where three-dimensional virtual environments, worlds, and places co-exist with physical life. It's broad, and for some, confusing, with potentially unlimited applications for users of the metaverse - Meta sees a future with people "able to do almost anything [and exploring] completely new experiences [such as] teleport[ing] instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents' living room to catch up."

The goal is to make users feel completely 'present' in fully-virtual experiences and situations, whether accessing that via AR glasses, VR headsets, gaming consoles, PCs or smartphones. Some of the innovators in this field include Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Roblox (RBLX), and Epic Games. The metaverse has boundless opportunity, to "unlock a massively larger creative [and virtual] economy" of billions of users, hundreds of billions in goods and services, and fuel the development of the next generation of technology. Facebook's Horizon Workforce and Microsoft's Mesh are two examples of how the metaverse could transform hybrid work and meetings to a virtual platform, while other use cases include gaming, education, and real estate among dozens more.

A Key Enabler

NVIDIA's leg higher came on the backs of optimism not just for the metaverse to become reality, but also for the company's ever-increasing role as an enabler of advanced graphics and computing power. Shares have more than doubled YTD, and have gained almost 80% since the summer - it's a move more reflected in heavy speculation and FOMO rather than reported results.

The value in the metaverse isn't necessarily in the metaverse itself, but the underlying tech, the supply chain, the enablers - here is where NVIDIA sits. The current realm of video games/gaming is core to NVIDIA, generating a record $3.06 billion last quarter, up 85% y/y and at 47% of total revenues, reaching over 200 million individual users, every PC OEM and graphics card manufacturer.

Graphic from NVIDIA

Increasingly powerful graphics and AI rendering are vital for the metaverse to become reality - the massive amounts of data needed and instantaneous flexibility and manipulation of rendered worlds requires more graphics and AI processors, more advanced computing systems. NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling powered by AI is pushing the boundaries of game graphics to extremely detailed hyper-realistic levels. As a leader in these fields already, NVIDIA can find itself a core component supplier for metaverse-tuned applications, a potential long-term multibillion opportunity.

NVIDIA's Omniverse Enterprise has found itself in the spotlight for its metaverse growth potential - as of Q2, it's still in "early access and will be generally available later this year on a subscription basis". Wells Fargo's optimism for the AI platform's success is end markets in "industrial, manufacturing, design & engineering, autonomous vehicles, robotics" applications, and sees the $9,000 annual subscription generating $10 billion in incremental revenue through 2026. It also marks a possible substantial multibillion SaaS stream for NVIDIA moving forward as adoption grows.

A Black Mirror Tale

For as much growth potential it holds, the metaverse has drawn equal amounts of concerns and questions. Such a virtual ecosystem could face extreme obstacles in terms of regulation, privacy, safety and moderation. Two-dimensional social platforms, i.e. Instagram and TikTok, are proving notoriously difficult to moderate/regulate and ensure user safety; how exactly would a single physical government be able to exert influence over its citizens in a globalized virtual sphere?

Black Mirror, a now-Netflix (NFLX) show, explores dystopian and tech-paranoid themes, of which multiple episodes touch upon topics desired by Meta's vision of the metaverse. Some of these include relationships in VR games conflicting with those in reality, censoring the physical world and 'violent' or 'disturbing' things, altering soldiers' vision via visors to change their perception of enemies, and an all-too-realistic video game of the player's worst fears where it's impossible to tell apart game and reality.

Some of these concerns hinge on the metaverse still being unrealistic, dystopian, or infeasible in the near-term due to the tech challenges, from computing power to affordability to volumes of VR/AR headsets. Meta plans to sell "devices at cost or subsidized to make them available to more people," but from an investing perspective, there's no accretive margins or profits from such a move.

For NVIDIA, a role as one of the key players in graphics and AI supporting highly realistic virtual environments does raise concern that it could help usher in those dystopian themes portrayed in Black Mirror, and open it up to regulatory oversight for that 'enabler' role. And those questions about the affordability and volumes of metaverse-accessing devices, primarily VR sets (6 million unit sales projected in 2021, 14 million projected 2024 with 34 million cumulative unit sales), could limit growth opportunities in the near term to gaming, game consoles and Omniverse, with the broader metaverse industry facing headwinds from a limited user base.

Peak Mania

NVIDIA gained over 20% over the course of the week, adding a majority of that value following Wells Fargo's note and optimism on the metaverse and $10 billion revenue opportunity through 2026; the company reached over a $775 billion valuation, up from around $375 billion at the beginning of October. It's a move that mimics that of Tesla, following the EV manufacturer's earnings and $4.2 billion Hertz deal - the two combined added over $700 billion in value in the past three weeks.

Data by YCharts

NVIDIA added almost $100 billion in value through the day on Thursday following the metaverse play from Wells Fargo - so a potential $10 billion opportunity or so spaced over the next five years was seemingly worth nearly $100 billion to traders. Is it rational? No. Is it happening? Yes. And the cause here could stem from incessant options trading, nothing regarding the fundamentals of the opportunity or the business.

On Thursday alone, NVIDIA's options volumes led the market at almost 1.6 million, demonstrating the extremely high money flow in options in the largest momentum names on the street. It reflects traders' intents to drive these already elevated names higher in gamma-squeezing efforts, one that has repeatedly linked to Tesla (TSLA) recently. So NVIDIA followed in Tesla's footsteps down the gamma squeeze path - over 830,000 OTM call options at open on Thursday, from $275 to $375 strikes, expiring Friday, were traded that day.

On a fundamental basis, NVIDIA's wild leg higher has made the stock extremely expensive even by its own standards - it's at its highest valuation. Shares trade at approximately 28x projected 2021 revenues of $26 billion, 67x EBITDA and FCF of ~$11 billion, and 52x 2023's earnings of $5.70. These multiples are about double the company's historical five-year average; for buying at these levels, NVIDIA's expected growth rates of 12-16% for earnings and revenues for the next few years is nowhere near enough to sustain such a valuation.

But at this point in the market, in these gamma-squeeze moments, valuations and the stock price can't be looked at in conjunction. The fundamentals do not matter, as the investments are in something intangible - how fast can the price be driven up and how fast can shares or options be sold to someone else at a higher price. It's no longer an investment based on fundamentals, but an investment based on scalping. NVIDIA is extremely expensive, and likely can't grow into this valuation without a 25-30% correction until growth pans out.

Not Just NVIDIA, But More

NVIDIA is not the only company to fall prey to peak mania situations, especially not recently. A handful of other large and mega-caps have gotten caught in the midst of gamma squeezes and speculative trading, with spillover effects and unsustainable price swings possible.

Here, NVIDIA's recent trading highlights potentially irresponsibly speculative behavior, one that influences not just its traders and investors but the broader markets. It's a question of just how far these stocks distance themselves from reality after speculative trading frenzies, and when exactly will the underlying financials and numbers catch up? How far do they balloon before they burst?

Apple (AAPL), Tesla, AMD (AMD) and Ford (F) also topped the 1 million options volume mark on Thursday alongside NVIDIA, on similar chart patterns through the late summer. AMD is understandable, following NVIDIA's moves higher, but Ford stands out among the group - earnings were solid alongside dividend reinstatement, and shares rallied another 15% following on some of the heaviest options trading in the market.

Data by YCharts

A Caution For the Market?

NVIDIA's frenzied trading and gamma squeeze looks to flash some warning signs for the market in general - immense amounts of money floating around the markets, looking for the most hyped names to jump into. EV and meme stocks in January, Tesla again and NVIDIA and other chip makers now - these are companies that have lots of hype around their respective future status as market leaders, industry giants, etc., and easy gains spur FOMO and drive prices higher. The metaverse narrative popped up relatively out of the blue and yet has seen an inexplicably rapid surge in hype correlate to $300 billion in value added to NVIDIA, with none of that translating to any growth now.

After its massive run, NVIDIA holds a weighting of about 4.8% of the NASDAQ 100, and about 1.9% of the S&P 500 (SPY); combined with Tesla, the two hold over 11% of the weighting of the NASDAQ 100 and 4% of the S&P 500. Thus, rapid moves higher in the two and surrounding names, some mentioned above, can seem to artificially propel the index higher in the face of broader weakness.

The NASDAQ and S&P 500 have risen in 16 of the past 18 days, with the NASDAQ up ten straight and the S&P seven straight. Much of these gains are driven by a handful of the largest tech stocks - while the markets are pushing to new highs, over two-fifths of listed stocks are below their 200 day moving averages and nearly one-third below the 50. Of the 2250 stocks below both the 50 and 200 day MAs, 471 of those are mid-caps and larger, with a majority of those over 10% below highs in September and October. So as the indexes are pushing to new highs driven by a handful of strong upward moves in their largest weighted components, it's overshadowing broader pullbacks and weakness spanning the market.

Overall

There's little question about NVIDIA's status as a powerhouse in its respective fields, and aside from the recently-touted metaverse and Omniverse growth outlets, NVIDIA has tailwinds in AV, EV, AI, 3D design, computing and graphics across nearly every industry. The company is a behemoth, and as such, has found itself rich multiples and a lofty valuation due to its presence in multiple different aspects in the future of tech and related industries. However, the metaverse narrative added far too much value in too little time on extreme speculative and gamma squeezing, disregarding fundamentals and overhyping a small recurring stream that might or might not come to fruition in the next few years. NVIDIA's potential $10 billion opportunity with Omniverse does offer compelling recurring revenues, but adding nearly $100 billion in value does not bode well for those investing for such a narrative. In terms of the broader metaverse, VR and AR sets are not necessities, are not necessarily affordable, and are not expected to grow to a high level of cumulative volume by 2025/2026, which could delay the full growth of the metaverse in the near-term. NVIDIA's price action and valuation disregard does flash more warning signs in the market, and such trading aspects require more cautious stances on both NVIDIA and the broader market for now.