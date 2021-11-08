Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Thomas Osborne as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) shares have appreciated by 330% in the previous 12 months, yet is still undervalued according to value metrics and my intrinsic value analysis. I am bullish on the FANG stock, and this study will explain how the intrinsic value was calculated and will show how Diamondback shares are currently trading at a significant discount to the intrinsic value. It will also show that oil prices are likely to remain strong in the future.

Sidewinder Strategy

The intention of the current Diamondback drilling program is to drill only enough wells to hold the corporate production levels steady as long as OPEC is not producing at full capacity, which I have called the "Sidewinder Strategy". The purpose of this is to improve the financial results, rather than increase the production rate. According to Travis Stice, the CEO, "the world oil market is artificially undersupplied due to OPEC production cut-backs." Their plan is to drill additional wells to grow their production only after OPEC resumes producing at their normal capacity, if oil prices are sufficient. This strategy is why the company currently has favorable financial health after the relative weakness in oil prices from 2015 to 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

According to the third quarter 2021 press release, production in the third quarter averaged 404 MBOE per day (thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day), 60% of which is oil. In the third quarter of 2021, Diamondback drilled 58 wells and turned 73 wells (gross) into production.

According to the third quarter press release, Diamondback had third quarter GAAP earnings of $3.56 per share which beat expectations by $0.73 per share vs. a third quarter 2020 loss of $7.05 per share. Third quarter free cash flow was $740 million vs. $153 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The quarterly dividend was increased to $0.50 per share. The company intends to return 50% of the free cash flow to shareholders through the dividend and share buybacks, beginning in the 4th quarter of 2021. It was announced that the company would buy back $2 Billion worth of shares.

This study will calculate the intrinsic value of the Diamondback Energy common stock. Intrinsic value is the present value of the discounted future cash flow minus the long-term debt. This study will use earnings as a proxy for cash flow.

Snapshot Metrics

First, we will examine what I call the snapshot metrics. These are the metrics which are for a specific point in time and change continuously. At this time the share price is $111 per share. The forward annual earnings, as estimated by Seeking Alpha, are $10.96 per share. This is a significant increase over the previous year loss of $28.59 per share, due to the rebound in oil prices.

The price/earnings ratio is 10.1 at the current price which is low compared to the median P/E ratio of 28 for Diamondback, as calculated by FAST Graphs. The P/E ratio can be thought of as the number of years it takes for the current earnings to cumulatively equal the current price per share. The median PE of 28 is quite high and is due to the euphoria years prior to 2015 when oil prices were in the triple digits. Using only the past 5 years of history, FAST Graphs calculates a median P/E of 15. This is the median PE that will be used throughout this study. I prefer to use the reciprocal of the P/E ratio, the earnings yield, (E/P) which is 9.9%. This can be thought of as an earnings margin using the stock price as the denominator. Many people consider an earnings yield of 7% or greater to be an acceptable return.

The long-term debt is $6.925 Billion or $38 per share. Equity is $11.483 billion as of the third quarter. The debt/equity ratio is 0.6 which is acceptable. In most cases I will not buy a stock if the debt/equity ratio is greater than 1.

Future Oil Price Strength

Estimating the future growth rates of the earnings is critical in the calculation of the intrinsic value. The growth rates for Diamondback are tied to the price of oil.

Oil prices are expected to remain strong for the following 4 reasons:

Oil production in the US has decreased by 2.5 million BPD since last year. The number of rotary rigs in operation in the U.S. are at the lowest level since the 1960's. Oil prices currently have strong upward momentum and expectations. Crude oil inventories in Cushing are at a 3-year low and are declining.

U.S. Oil Production: Oil production in the U.S. peaked last year at 13.1 million barrels per day, as noted on the chart below. Current U.S. production has declined to 10.6 million BPD, a reduction of 2.5 million BPD. This is putting upward pressure on oil prices.

Rotary Rig Count: The rotary drilling rig count is at depressed levels not seen since the 1960's, and has not yet responded to the increase in oil and natural gas prices, as noted on the chart below:

OPEC Spare Capacity: OPEC+ has little spare production capacity, as reported by Josh Young on Seeking Alpha. He explained that Saudi Arabia claims to have a production capacity of 12 million BPD but has never produced more than 10.6 MMBPD and has always reduced inventories while producing at levels above 10 MMBPD. Saudi current production is 9.2 MMBPD, which implies that their spare capacity is only 800,000 BPD, if that. Russia also seems to have little, if any, reserve production capacity.

Oil Price Momentum: The tightening of supply/demand has caused a 52% increase in the price of West Texas Intermediate from the pre-pandemic levels. The graph noted below indicates that West Texas Intermediate crude has increased from the pre-pandemic level of $55 per bbl to $83 and is still rising.

Crude Inventory: Additionally, as noted below, crude oil inventory in Cushing, Oklahoma has declined to 31.2 million barrels, the lowest level since 2018, as reported by Zero Hedge. The inventory was 58 million barrels at the beginning of 2021, for a decline of 26.8 million barrels. The price of crude has increased 52% while the crude inventory declined by 46%. Crude oil price increases could accelerate when the inventory drawdown ends.

Because of these 4 reasons, oil and gas prices should remain strong for the near term, and therefore should have a positive impact on earnings.

Future Diamondback Earnings

The analysts that are followed by FAST Graphs estimated a 238% increase in earnings in 2021 over 2020. This increase has been covered with the forward earnings that were used in the intrinsic value model. FAST Graphs also forecast a 38% earnings increase for 2022 due to the unwinding of unfavorable hedges. They also forecast an earnings decline for 2023, perhaps due to an expected decline in oil prices by the analysts. My opinion is that oil price increases will not be transitory and will be persistent for several years. In my intrinsic value model, I used the 38% expected earnings increase for 2022 and 10% annual increases through 2025. Since the oil industry is cyclical, I used a cyclical model for future earnings and have included a 20% decline in earnings for 2026 with flat earnings through 2030. After 2030 I used 4% annual earnings increases thereafter. The future earnings were discounted by 7.5% annually. This discount factor is the yield of the 30-year US Treasury bond plus a significant safety factor.

Intrinsic Value

The model calculates that the intrinsic value for Diamondback is $213 per share, which is significantly above the current share price. The intrinsic value is not a prediction of the future price per share. The intrinsic value is what the shares are worth, within the accuracy of the estimated future growth rate of the earnings.

It's best to use a range of values for the intrinsic value, rather than just one value. The model was run a second time using lower growth rates (5%) for the years 2023 through 2026 and a 10% discount. This model calculates an intrinsic value of $130 per share, so a realistic share price range is estimated to be $130-$213 per share.

FAST Graphs Results

As noted below, the FAST Graphs target price at the end of 2023 is $207 per share for the price correlated with a PE of 15.

Comparisons

I have compared several metrics for Diamondback with that of four other oil and gas producers as noted below:

Share Intrinsic Intrinsic Earnings Debt Debt Name Symbol Price Value Ratio Yield Per Share Ratio Diamondback Energy FANG 111 213 1.9 9.9% 38 0.4 EOG Resources EOG 92.00 179 1.9 8.9% 8.78 0.1 Southwestern Energy SWN 5.01 19.5 3.9 20.7% 4.39 0.9 EQT Corp. EQT 21.4 0.79 0.0 3.9% 18.27 0.9 Occidental Petroleum OXY 33.93 -2.95 -0.1 4.5% 38.32 1.1

The Intrinsic Ratio is the ratio of the intrinsic value divided by the current stock price. The debt ratio is the ratio of the debt per share to the stock price per share.

EOG Resources (EOG) has a lower intrinsic ratio and a lower debt ratio than Diamondback. EOG also has a lower earnings yield than Diamondback.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) has a much higher intrinsic ratio and earnings yield than Diamondback, but has higher debt and negative equity.

EQT Corp. (EQT) has an intrinsic value of $0.79, compared to a stock price of $21.4. The EQT intrinsic value is low due to the elevated debt which is $18.27 per share. Long term debt is subtracted from the discounted future earnings in the intrinsic value model. High debt levels indicate that the capital expenditures are being deployed inefficiently. This is a problem for a company in a cyclical industry, since the debt can become difficult to service during cyclical downturns. The earnings yield is only 3.9%, well below the 7% threshold which is seen by many value investors as the lower limit for an acceptable return.

Occidental (OXY) actually has a negative intrinsic value due to the elevated debt of $38.32 per share. High debt can also restrict the ability of the company to invest in additional drilling and will reduce the future growth.

Risks

There are risks associated with any investment. Some of the risks associated with Diamondback Energy are as follows:

Recession. Oil and natural gas prices are very inelastic and can change abruptly and violently in reaction to changes in supply or demand. If the U.S. or global economy falls into a recession, the resulting reduction in demand will exert significant downward pressure on prices. Increase in global production. The EIA estimates that OPEC+ has spare capacity of 6.7 million BPD. This author disagrees with the EIA estimates, however there is always the possibility that OPEC+ can ramp up production and/or draw down inventories to depress prices. Corporate missteps. There is a tendency in the Oil Patch to become overly reliant on debt to fund capital expenditures. Diamondback has been managed much more effectively than many companies as evidenced by the debt / equity ratio of 0.6.

Conclusion

To summarize, I have a bullish view on Diamondback Energy based on the discussions above. The company's stock looks undervalued to me, for the following reasons:

Diamondback Energy stock is currently trading significantly below the intrinsic value of $213 per share. Diamondback Energy has a PE ratio of 10.1 (using forward earnings) which is lower than the median PE ratio of 15. Diamondback Energy has an earnings yield of 9.9% (using forward earning) which is greater than 7%, the threshold used by many value analysts. Diamondback Energy has a favorable level of debt with a debt/equity ratio of 0.6. Oil prices are expected to remain strong in the near term. Diamondback Energy compares favorably with 4 peers as outlined above.

The undervalued stock price does not mean that it is an appropriate investment for everyone due to the cyclical nature of oil prices. Your investment advisor can determine if it is an appropriate investment for your personal situation.