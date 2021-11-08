FilippoBacci/iStock via Getty Images

Now that the world is (mostly) back up and running as normal again - with tourism blocks lifting, shops and restaurants opening, and most students also back at schools as well as workers back in offices. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), the world's leading portfolio of dating app brands, is also back on its feet. The parent company behind very recognizable brands like Tinder and Hinge has seen a marked recovery in revenue and paying members this year, with each quarter seeing improvement following the cadence of re-openings in the U.S. and beyond.

Yet to a large degree, investors had already essentially expected this recovery. Unlike other members of the "reopening trade," Match Group hasn't seen a significant lift in its share price - in fact, after a year of extremely choppy trading, Match is up only ~5% year to date in 2021, underperforming the S&P 500 by about fifteen points. Its recent Q3 earnings release, which missed expectations on the top and bottom line, also failed to inspire investor enthusiasm.

Data by YCharts

The risks are outweighed by the rewards

I'll cut to the chase first: I remain overall bearish on Match, though I do see the arguments on both the bull and bear case for this stock.

On the positive side first: no other company than Match can claim complete ownership of the dating space. With the possible exception of independent popular apps like Bumble (BMBL), which also owns Badoo, the Match Group's portfolio of apps is unrivaled in this niche internet space. Tinder is far and away the most-used dating app globally, while Hinge (which is more relationship-oriented and places more emphasis on personality, likes and dislikes) is a perfect complement to another spectrum of daters.

Match, to its credit, is also leading the charge in what it considers the "Phase 4" of online dating. At this point, most dating apps have already implemented a "freemium" business model. The next phase involves both curating more of the first-date experiences online (something the pandemic sparked that may well outlive it) and making more experiences and features exclusive to subscribers or available a-la-carte:

Figure 1. Match Group evolution Source: Match Group Q3 shareholder letter

The risks, however, are quite visible. Between Match Group's portfolio of brands, it already has the vast market share in the dating space. In other words, Match is playing defense rather than offense. In recent years, the company has benefited from organic growth in Tinder, but at some point the adoption curve will level out and the company will resort to chasing growth via M&A, which is exactly what Match did when it acquired Hinge in 2019. There's also always the risk that a new entrant coming out of left field may steal the spotlight away from Tinder: the social media space is known to be very quick to rupture and take in viral new entrants, as was demonstrated in the case of TikTok.

The second major risk is valuation: Match Group doesn't seem like it has much further to rise. At current share prices near $158, Match trades at a market cap of $43.76 billion. After netting off the $523.2 million of cash and $3.85 billion of debt on Match's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $47.08 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, has a consensus revenue expectation of $3.66 billion for Match in FY22, representing 22% y/y growth. Against this revenue estimate, Match trades at a steep 12.9x EV/FY22 revenue. And if we apply a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin on that revenue forecast (aligned to Match's year-to-date adjusted EBITDA margin, though we note as well that margins are in a downtrend as the company invests heavily in product development), Match's adjusted EBITDA in FY22 would be $1.32 billion and its multiple against that stands at 35.7x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA.

In my view, this doesn't leave much breathing room for comfort in Match shares. I'd be a buyer in this stock if it slips to the $120-$130 range, but until then I still think there's downside.

Q3 download

Let's now cover Match Group's latest Q3 results in greater detail, which largely disappointed investors and sent shares slightly downward. Take a look at the Q3 earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Match Group Q3 results Source: Match Group Q3 shareholder letter

Match's revenue grew at a 26% y/y pace to $801.8 million in the quarter, missing Wall Street's expectations of $803.8 million slightly. Note that Match is still benefiting from easier pandemic comps and will continue to do so until the end of this fiscal year.

On the bright side, Match enjoyed its strongest add quarter for Tinder in years. Total paying Tinder users grew to 10.4 million, representing 19% y/y growth (an acceleration versus the prior six quarters) and a net-add of 0.8 million net-new users, versus just 0.5 million in Q2. It's evident that the reopening trend/pandemic normalization is a massive benefit to Match's biggest brand as well. Tinder direct revenue, meanwhile, grew at 20% y/y in the quarter, and Match Group noted that both Tinder and Hinge should see "mid to high teens annual revenue growth" in 2022.

Figure 3. Tinder payers growth Source: Match Group Q3 shareholder letter

Here's some additional anecdotal commentary from CFO Gary Swidler on user engagement trends and performance, made during his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Tinder had a number of conversion wins in the quarter, particularly in the lower-priced subscription tier. Tinder Platinum adoption is ahead of schedule, with total Platinum subscribers reaching nearly one million. Tinder engagement also remains very strong with both Swipe activity and daily average messages significantly above pre-pandemic levels. All other brands grew direct revenue 32% year-over-year in Q3. In this group, Hinge was the standout, growing direct revenue over 100%, driven by RPP growth of north of 70% and payers growth of 20%. BLK, Chispa and Upward in aggregate grew direct revenue over 80% year-over-year in Q3."

Profitability, however, has suffered somewhat. As shown in the chart below, Match still grew its adjusted EBITDA at a 14% y/y pace to $285.3 million in the quarter, but that represented a 36% adjusted EBITDA margin - three points weaker than 39% in the year-ago Q3.

Figure 4. Match Group adjusted EBITDA Source: Match Group Q3 shareholder letter

One of the main culprits here is heightened product development costs, which on a GAAP basis grew to 9% of revenue in Q3, up from 6% in the prior year. Match has released a bevy of new features across its platform (and particularly Tinder) recently, including Swipe Night and Plus One. While I agree that investing in the platform is necessary to keeping Tinder relevant, it's likely that these heightened headcount costs will weigh on Match for quite awhile.

On the bright side: the company is still profitable, and leveraging that profitability to reduce its net debt levels quite consistently:

Figure 5. Match Group leverage trends

Source: Match Group Q3 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

Match Group has been the leader in the online dating space for years, and it has remained that way by capitalizing on its balance sheet to acquire new upstarts like Hinge. While size and a quick pivot to new online features have helped Match to survive and grow beyond the pandemic, it's clear that the company will be playing defense to guard its territory from here on out. At expensive forward multiples of revenue and adjusted EBITDA, this isn't a bet I'm willing to take.