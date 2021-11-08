Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is one of the most profitable companies in our coverage universe. Reversing several quarters of revenue slowdown, Qualys is showing signs revenue growth is likely to accelerate from the current levels. Three years ago, Qualys was growing at around 20%. That growth has slowed to about 12% in the most recent quarter. But the new management under CEO Sumedh Thakar is investing in sales and marketing to accelerate growth. After two-quarters of increased investments, we see early signs of revenue growth beginning to inflect. Given our high confidence in the company's product roadmap and ability to accelerate growth, we recommend investors take a position here. We expect the stock to appreciate from the current levels driven by beat and raise quarters, sentiment on the street improving with analysts raising their price targets, and multiple expansion.

Qualys was focused on margins and profits, which led to revenue growth slowing, unlike Rapid7 (RPD) and Tenable (TENB), which were more focused on growing their revenue. Many growth companies prioritize growth since, once in an account, displacing an incumbent is extremely difficult. We believe the company has the products, install base, vision, and desire to accelerate growth. We believe the company can grow near 20% levels if it continues to invest in S&M, in line with its peers Tenable and Rapid7. Therefore, we recommend investors buy shares here since we expect the growth to accelerate from current levels.

Why Qualys and why now

Qualys is a well-known vulnerability management standard along with Tenable and Rapid7. While Tenable focused on detecting vulnerabilities and becoming the best platform in the industry, Qualys and Rapid7 have chosen the strategy of having decent vulnerability management capabilities but moved into adjacent areas of the market. Detecting vulnerabilities is one thing and doing something about them is the other. Qualys has developed technology to patch the vulnerabilities it finds easily through a single click and remotely.

Qualys is focused on finding vulnerabilities and remediating them. Qualys revenue growth slowed over the last two years, as the company prioritized investments in R&D over sales and marketing. The growth slowed from 20.8% in FY2018 to about 12.9% in 2020. However, we now see the growth again accelerating. QLYS is expected to finish 2021 with a growth rate of 13.1% and 2022 with 14%, and 2023 at 15%. We believe these estimates could be conservative, and we will not be surprised if the company beat estimates comfortably and can grow to 20% within three years.

VMDR is a game-changer

Assessing IT Vulnerabilities and managing them is essential for good security hygiene. In an enterprise, finding vulnerabilities is hard, and doing something about them is even more challenging. Finding vulnerabilities and fixing them needs multiple point products. Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management Detection and Response) is a single solution that consolidates a number of point products and is a game-changer in the enterprise. VMDR continues to be adopted rapidly by Qualys' customers. It is also helping Qualys land new customers. We expect VMDR to be one of the main growth drivers for the company. Only four quarters since the product became generally available, 32% of the company install base now use VMDR. VMDR usage increases the consumption of the platform leading to higher revenue from existing customers. The following chart illustrates VMDR penetration within the install base.

A solid quarter with signs of accelerating revenue

For the second consecutive quarter, Qualys revenue and billings growth accelerated, reversing a several-quarter trend. Qualys reported revenue, EPS, and billings ahead of estimates. Qualys quarterly revenue exceeded $100 million for the first time and grew about 13% Y/Y. Calculate billings grew 16% Y/Y, up from 13% in Q2 and 8% in Q1. The company is confident that the growth will inflect from here. Paid Cloud agents' subscription increased to 70 million over the last twelve months. EBITDA was $50.3 million for a 48% margin, and FCF was $41.3 million for a 39% margin. The following chart illustrates the company's results.

Focus on the growth - new management in place

We believe Qualys is making all the right moves to accelerate growth. As enterprises try to consolidate their security offerings from disparate point products, we believe Qualys will likely benefit from the action due to its integrated stack evolving to be a platform. Enterprises are planning to re-architect their vulnerability management and remediation stack. We believe Qualys has one of the best cloud-native multi-solution platforms that is likely to fit the requirements. To meet the upcoming demand for a platform, the company recently hired a chief product officer to oversee all future product direction. It also hired a Chief Marketing Officer to ensure a suitable go-to-market model, with a strong focus on digital marketing in place. The company is also improving its business process, tools, and systems to serve its customers. The new CEO has bought in CIO, CPO, and CMO.

The sentiment is still reasonably subdued but improving

Despite Qualys reporting back-to-back stellar quarters, the view on the stock remains subdued. Out of the fifteen analysts covering the stock, only six have a buy rating, seven have a hold rating, and the remaining two have a sell rating. JP Morgan and Summit upgraded Qualys to buy following F3Q21 results. The stock's average and mean price target is around $135, with the stock trading already at that level. We expect few analysts to upgrade the stock to buy/hold over the coming months driving the stock higher. Therefore, we would be buying shares here. The following chart illustrates the ratings and the recent price target hikes following F3Q21 results.

Valuation

Qualys is trading at 9.3x EV/C2023 sales versus the peer group average of 13.1x. While the peer group average is growing at 22%, Qualys is only growing at 13%. On a growth-adjusted basis, Qualys is trading at 0.70, versus the peer group of 0.62. We expect growth to accelerate over the next coming quarters, which will reduce the valuation discrepancy. Over the last couple of years, the company prioritized profits over revenue growth. Hence, the growth declined while the profits soared. However, the new management intends to prioritize revenue growth while growing profitably. Therefore, we expect growth to accelerate from the current 12% levels to 15-16% levels in the next few quarters. We would not be surprised if Qualys can grow revenue near 20% levels within the next few quarters since the company has the products and install base to get there. The following chart illustrates our security software valuation matrix.

What to do with the stock

We like Qualys, and we recommend investors buy the stock here as the growth is about to inflect higher. In general, growth investors prefer revenue growth over margins. That's why we have tech companies such as SentinelOne (S), Okta (OKTA), etc., which have never been profitable but are growing very fast and are afforded a high multiple. We believe the new CEO, Sumedh Thakar, is appropriately focused on growth, making Qualys again compelling. Qualys has one of the best margins in the industry, and with revenue set to accelerate from the current levels, we expect the company to continue to beat and raise estimates. We expect Wall Street analysts to upgrade the stock as the beat and raises continue. Therefore, we urge investors to buy the stock here.