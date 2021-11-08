andresr/E+ via Getty Images

We often confuse what we wish for with what is.”― Neil Gaiman

Today, we take in-depth look at a manufacturer that has been hit by the recent surge in prices for raw materials and other cost inputs. However, the company has taken actions to boost margins and has seen some recent insider buying as well. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is a Winchester, Virginia based kitchen, bath, and office cabinet manufacturer, with 17 manufacturing plants located in the U.S. and Mexico that produce over 10 million cabinets per year. The company sells more than a dozen brands to both the remodeling and new construction markets through home centers such as Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW), builders, and independent distributors. With roots dating back to 1951, American Woodmark was birthed through a leveraged buyout of Boise Cascade’s (BCC) cabinet division in 1980. The company went public in 1986, raising gross proceeds of $11.25 million at $6.82 per share (after giving effect to two stock splits). American Woodmark trades right around $75.00 a share currently, translating to a market cap just north of $1.25 billion.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending April 30th.

American Woodmark markets stock kitchen, bath, and office cabinetry (as well as home storage products) to home centers. It also manufactures made-to-order kitchen and bath cabinetry, which are sold into all three of its channels. Home centers accounted for 49% of the company’s FY21 revenue, with homebuilders responsible for 39% and independent dealers and distributors comprising the balance.

RSI Acquisition:

The company is not a serial acquirer but in late December 2017, it purchased then-rival RSI Home Products, a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinetry (as well as home storage products) for a consideration of $554.2 million, consisting of $364.4 million in cash and $189.8 million in stock. American Woodmark also assumed $589 million of RSI debt, which was refinanced soon after the transaction was consummated. In fact, before the buyout, the company was almost debt free. Between the assumption of debt and the financing of the cash portion of the consideration, American Woodmark’s debt surged to $809.9 million at YEFY18. At the time of the acquisition, RSI was the fourth largest cabinet maker in the U.S. with annual revenue of ~$560 million. Although it did not move the company off its number two spot (behind privately held MasterBrands), the transaction increased its top line by over 50%.

Covid Impacts:

As an essential business, American Woodmark appeared to weather Covid-19 fairly well, earning $6.40 a share (Adj.) in FY21 against $6.59 in FY20 (which included the first two months of the pandemic) and $6.91 a share in FY19, its first fiscal year with full contribution from RSI. Adj. EBITDA exhibited the same trend, with the company generating $223.2 million in FY21 versus $236.0 million in FY20 and $244.9 million in FY19. These results came from net sales of $1.74 billion, $1.65 billion, and $1.65 billion (respectively). As one can glean from these results, Adj. EBITDA margins were slipping – to 12.8% in FY21 after 14.3% in FY20 and 14.9% in FY19. The decline in FY21 was largely a function of higher logistical, material, and labor costs, and concerns began to creep in as FY21 free cash flow eroded to $105 million versus $136.8 million (FY20) and $151.5 million (FY19). With that said, American Woodmark had paid down debt of ~$300 million over the past three years, allowing it to refinance at lower rates, while reducing its leverage from ~3x to just under 2x. And there was still cautious optimism that the supply chain would repair, leading to lower logistical and material costs.

Shares of AMWD, which had achieved 23-month highs above $116 just before the pandemic-induced selloff, nosedived below $36 in March and April 2020. However, they recovered most of their losses, trading over $100 as late as early May 2021. At that time, lumber prices had nearly tripled since December 2020 to an all-time high of $1,711 per 1,000 board feet. And the debate between transitory and permanent inflation began to creep into the headlines.

1QFY21 Earnings & Outlook:

These concerns were further borne out by the company’s 4QFY21 Adj. EBITDA margin of only 10.0% versus 13.4% in the prior year period. As a counterbalance to these cost issues, management thought a good portion of the lumber costs could be passed on through its channels via price increases, especially with the strong undercurrent of demand in the marketplace. With 1QFY21 framed as a price-recapture period with slightly improved margins and net sales up mid-to high teens – similar to its 19% net sales increase in 4QFY21 over 4QFY20 – American Woodmark was cautiously optimistic. The company’s board also announced a $100 million share repurchase authorization. This amounts to approximate 9% of outstanding float at current trading levels.

Subsequent to its 4QFY21 earnings call (in May 2021), lumber pricing plunged over the next three months below $500 – futures are currently at $634.80, near December 2020 levels – creating optimism about margins as the company was putting through price increases just as its material costs were plummeting.

That scenario failed to play out – with a resounding thud – when American Woodmark announced its 1QFY22 earnings on August 31, 2021. The company reported Adj. earnings of $0.70 per share and Adj. EBITDA of $32.1 million on net sales of $442.6 million as compared to $1.63 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $56.4 million on net sales of $390.1 million in 1QFY21. The earnings missed Street consensus by $0.78 and the top line fell $18.7 million short of expectations. Price increases, which only contributed an additional $3 million in the quarter, were overwhelmed by continued inflationary pressures in materials, logistics, and labor, totaling 220 basis points sequentially over 4QFY21. The top line was also hindered by material and labor shortages, which resulted in unplanned downtime, increasing backlogs – meaning most cabinets produced in the quarter were under the old pricing regime. More concerning were two other metrics: Adj. EBITDA margin, which plunged to 7.3%; and free cash flow, which saw its first outflow ($8.1 million) since 2013.

Management did indicate that at 1QFY22 revenue levels, price increases would add ~$50 million to its top line in 2HFY22, and it anticipated margins improving sequentially over the remainder of the year due in large measure to a second price increase it was pushing through. It also stated that its FY22 net sales would be up mid-to high single digits over FY21. Despite the slightly upbeat outlook, traders focused on the abysmal miss, with shares of AMWD falling 12% to $70.46 in the following session. They have recovered some of those losses since the end of October.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Balance sheet cash did fall $63.3 million over three months to $27.8 million (as of July 31, 2021), but the decline was largely due to share repurchases of $25.0 million (at an average price of $83.36) and debt retirement of $29.1 million. In addition to its cash position, American Woodmark has access to an additional $243 million from a revolving credit facility. Its debt level at the end of its fiscal second quarter was $493.5 million with no long-term debt maturities until July 2023. Owing to its poor quarter of Adj. EBITDA generation, leverage creeped up to 2.35x.

The Street is split on American Woodmark, featuring three buy and three hold ratings. A good example of the bifurcation can be found in the reactions of Loop Capital (buy rating) and Robert Baird (Hold) to the company’s 1QFY22 report. Loop Capital lowered its twelve-month price objective from $100 to $93 but said that 1QFY22 was the trough in margins and reiterated its buy. Baird lowered its target from $90 to $74, stating well-known concerns regarding price increases lagging cost inflation in the near term, while being capacity constrained to deliver on strong current underlying demand. It expressed skepticism that 1QFY22 would be the bottom in margins, citing lack of visibility. Consensus estimates call for earnings of $4.61 a share (Adj.) on revenue of $1.9 billion in FY22 and $7.60 a share on revenue of $2 billion in FY23.

Board member Vance Tang believes margins have put in a bottom, using the recent price weakness as a buying opportunity, purchasing 6,000 shares at $66.06 on September 14, 2021.

Verdict:

Down 25% from its May 2021 highs, a bottom in American Woodmark seems to have formed in the last few weeks. However, its stock is likely to trade sideways until its 2QFY22 results are posted in late November or early December. It can be argued that high lumber prices are transitory as there are plenty of trees; but despite their fall back into the $600s, prices are still ~50% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Labor inflation is sticky. Price increases usually take three to six months to hit the company’s top line, although it is looking for ways to speed that process up by a month or two.

Over the long haul, American Woodmark should be the beneficiary of the secular migration out of American cities. In the meantime, it appears somewhat cheap on one metric, with a P/E ratio of just under 10 on FY23E EPS; while appearing more fairly valued on another: trading at an EV/Adj. EBITDA ratio of approximately 9. The takeaway here is that the company should enter a Goldilocks scenario over the next six months, with higher pricing and lower (or at least stabilized) materials, labor, and logistics expenses.

I followed the insider in initiating a pilot position via covered call orders a month ago when this research was posted exclusively to Insider Forum members when the stock price was approximately 12% lower. The article above has been updated for all significant news over the past month. I might make a more aggressive investment once there is better visibility on its price increases.

