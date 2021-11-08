Methane Emission Regulations: A Big Win For G&Ps

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

Note: This article was published to subscribers on Nov. 3.

One of the biggest regulatory achievements to come from the COP26 UN Climate Conference in Glasgow is an agreement among 100 countries to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Yesterday during the conference, President Biden announced new regulations aimed at reducing methane emissions from domestic oil and gas activity.

Methane is the main component of natural gas. It's found in hydrocarbon deposits, so its emissions are an inevitable part of fossil fuel production.

Methane traps 85-times as much heat as carbon dioxide, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. According to the IEA, the energy industry represents the third-largest category of methane emissions.

Source: IEA.

Methane escapes from wells, tanks, pipes, and compressor stations, at nearly every step of the oil and gas value chain, so it was simply a matter of time before the industry’s methane emissions were subject to stricter regulation.

The regulations in the U.S. will be promulgated by the EPA, which first started regulating methane emissions in 2016 under the Clean Air Act. New satellite and drone technology permits for more precise methane detection and measurement, so the agency should do a creditable job finding methane emissions and levying penalties for transgressors. The technologies will make it difficult for companies to flout the rules, so they are likely to be closely adhered to by oil-and-gas E&Ps, oilfield service companies, midstream operators, and refiners.

Implications for the Oil and Gas Industry

The biggest losers from the regulations are likely to be the smallest U.S. E&Ps. Depending on how the rules are phased in and implemented, these operators are going to see their compliance costs increase materially.

Previously, smaller operators were exempt from methane regulations, as the Trump administration removed regulations it viewed as too costly for smaller producers. Under the new regulations, however, smaller firms—whether they operate stripper wells or focus on small-scale exploration—will see their operating expenses and capital costs rise.

Smaller producers collectively account for approximately 10% of U.S. production. Higher expenses will push up their breakeven costs necessary to sustain production. As a result, methane regulations will reduce U.S. oil production at a time when shortages are a greater risk.

Larger oil and gas E&Ps will not face a financial impact on the order of smaller operators, as their vast scale will enable them to absorb the cost increase associated with new regulations.

Among the oil-and-gas majors, some will fare better than others on the methane emissions front. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) score well on methane emissions and will have an easier time complying with the regulations. ConocoPhillips (COP) and BP (BP), meanwhile, will have to improve their methane capture efforts.

Source: Bloomberg.

The impact on larger E&Ps from the new regulations will come from the ban they impose on natural gas flaring and venting associated with oil production.

Enter midstream.

This much is clear: More methane will have to be captured from E&P drilling activities. Fortunately for midstream, one of the things it does best is capture and transport methane.

Over the past year, gathering and processing (G&P) operators that have close relationships with large E&Ps have stepped up their efforts at capturing natural gas associated with oil production.

Hess Midstream (HESM), for instance, has been one of the leaders. In fact, gas capture has accounted for most of the company’s capital investment and growth over the past two years. HESM’s CEO, John Gatling, described the company’s gas capture initiatives in its first-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on April 28:

Source: HESM Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

HESM has directed hundreds of millions of capex dollars to build out its methane capture capabilities, which in turn, have driven the company’s volume and revenue growth.

HESM’s systems are primarily dedicated to Hess Corp. (HES), which aims to capture more than 95% of the gas it had previously vented and flared in the Bakken. Hess ranks at the very top of U.S. E&Ps with regard to methane emission reduction. Since other E&Ps will have no choice but to improve their gas capture capabilities even beyond Hess’ level, their G&P operators will benefit from higher gas volumes.

Other G&Ps will follow HESM’s lead. Whether they have sponsors or not, all of their E&P customers will be forced to capture more natural gas. That gas will be profitably gathered, processed, and transported.

To be sure, the new regulations also will have negative implications for midstream operators. For one, G&P and transmission systems alike will be forced to eliminate methane leaks. While these initiatives will represent a significant one-time expense for most G&Ps, they will dwarf the long-term benefits derived from E&P gas-capture initiatives. This is why on balance tighter methane regulations are a big win for midstream.

Conclusion

We continue to rate HESM a “Buy,” mainly due to its best-in-class contract structure and its growth prospects, driven largely by its gas capture initiatives.

However, Targa Resources (TRGP) also is well positioned to benefit from regulations that mandate increased natural gas capture. TRGP has a newly-built, integrated system that gathers, processes, and fractionates natural gas and NGLs. Of all midstream operators, TRGP’s free cash flow is likely to receive the biggest boost from increased gas volumes, which is why we expect the company to increase distributions over the coming months. We recommend that midstream investors buy TRGP to benefit from distribution growth and capital appreciation as its gas volumes grow.