A Quick Take On Verdant Earth Technologies

Verdant Earth Technologies (VDNT) has filed to raise $53.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is repurposing a coal-fired energy plant to run on renewable fuel and seeks to build a hydrogen production plant at a later date.

Company

Sydney, Australia-based Verdant was founded to repurpose and recommission a 146 MW coal-fired plant in Australia so that it runs on biomass rather than coal tailings.

Management is headed by Executive Director, Managing Director and CEO Richard Poole, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously a co-founder at Entrust Energy and is a registered solicitor in Australia.

Verdant has received at least $14.9 million in equity investment from investors including Richard Poole and HB Energy Pty Limited.

Verdant’s Market

According to a market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Australian market for renewable energy is forecast to grow by an 8% CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued government policy support and public pressure to meet power demand via cleaner methods.

Also, the declining costs of renewable technologies are making the economics more favorable to public and private entities and consumers.

The company will sell its energy to the NEM (National Electricity Market), as all electricity generators with at least 30 MW capacity must do.

Management believes the New South Wales government will designate its operating zone as a Renewable Energy Zone, which may eliminate the potential for new non-renewable energy power generators in its area.

Verdant Earth Technologies Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results show no revenue and significant employee benefits and legal costs as the firm seeks to obtain regulatory approvals for its energy plant repurposing and recommissioning efforts.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of June 30, 2021, Verdant had $3.2 million in cash and $6.3 million in total liabilities.

Verdant Earth Technologies IPO Details

Verdant intends to raise $53.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to [i] repay approximately A$3.7 million (or US$2.8 million) of indebtedness incurred in connection the acquisition of the Redbank Power Station that accrues interest at the rate of 12.0% per annum and has a final maturity date of July 31, 2022, [ii] fund the recommissioning of the Redbank Power Station (including [a] approximately A$37.5 million (or US$28.1 million) for capital expenditures, such as plant refurbishment, biomass materials handling equipment, grid registration and connection, plant spare parts inventory and water rights, and [b] approximately A$18.7 million (or US$14.0 million) for operating expenditures, such as employment costs, and fuel inventory), [iii] develop green hydrogen assets and [iv] for general corporate and working capital purposes. (Source)

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that no determination has been made for its application 'to modify the existing development consent to enable the Redbank Power Station to operate using a fuel source of 100% biomass waste.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary About Verdant’s IPO

VDNT is seeking U.S. public investment for its plant repurposing and recommissioning plans.

The firm’s financials show no revenue and significant start-up costs associated with its legal and regulatory efforts.

The market opportunity for providing environmentally friendly energy in Australia is significant as the country pushes for a transition from fossil-fuel based energy to renewable sources.

Roth Capital is the sole listed underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (4.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is if its plans to repurpose are not approved or are delayed, resulting in increased costs or outright failure.

It’s a curious decision to list on U.S. markets and avoid the Australian stock market. U.S. investors would be subject to potential Aussie dollar volatility against the U.S. dollar and Australian corporate law is different than U.S. Delaware law.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.