Lower 48 Gas Production Hits High For The Year While Weather Models Trend Colder

posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

We revised lower our storage projection for 11/5 week to +5 Bcf down from +15 Bcf. For the time being, we are still projecting 1.45 Tcf for April 2022.

Thanks to the colder than normal weather on the horizon, the supply/demand balance flipped back to a small deficit.

Weather Outlook

Weather models started to trend colder than normal over the past week. The bullish 10-15 day outlook, however, was not maintained throughout the weekend with the goldilocks bull scenario being tampered down.

The blocking patterns in Alaska weakened which also weakens the potential colder than normal weather. Given this is the latest outlook, it's understandable on why prices are pulling back.

Looking ahead, the colder than normal trend is still there. But the strength and duration of the cold are being called into question.

Lower 48 hits ~97 Bcf/d putting 2022 balances into question...

The big news over the weekend, in our view, is the surge we saw in Lower 48 gas production.

Production almost reached ~97 Bcf/d at one point over the weekend before falling back. US oil production is seen picking up between October and November with our latest estimate at ~11.65 million b/d. This has translated to higher associated gas production out of Texas which saw production jump by ~1.63 Bcf/d m-o-m.

The jump in Lower 48 production is higher than expected by ~1.5 Bcf/d. We had originally estimated Lower 48 gas production to exit the year around ~95 Bcf/d, but with the increase, this looks closer to ~96.5 Bcf/d.

LNG exports are set to increase by ~1.5 Bcf/d in 2022, but given the recent rise in production, power burn demand will need to recover in order for the natural gas market to be balanced. And the only way for power burn demand to return is for prices to fall. We estimate that price to be around ~$3.5/MMBtu.

For now, it's not for certain natural gas prices will fall in the US as winter heating demand season has only just begun. A colder than normal winter will push storage lower than our estimate of 1.45 Tcf, which could see prices remaining elevated despite a minor surplus. However, if this winter proves to be warmer than normal, then the downside will be magnified due to the elevated production levels.

We will keep a close eye on Lower 48 production, but with production now exiting the year around ~96.5 Bcf/d or higher by 4.5 Bcf/d than the beginning of the year, it does call into question how tight 2022 looks like.