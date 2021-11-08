Thomas Richmond's Deep Value Portfolio: October

utah778/iStock via Getty Images

Preface

You already know that it can be tough to really "self-assess" how you're doing with your investing:

Portfolios can be highly volatile and don't always accurately show the fair value of your stocks. It can take years for an investment thesis to play out. You probably won't see any immediate rewards from the research you're doing today because the work compounds.

Great habits can take years to form, and it's often said that you need 10,000 hours of dedicated practice to master your craft.

I'm looking to begin a new series, where I "self-assess" how I'm doing with my investments. I'll be sharing my holdings, what stocks I'm looking into, what I'm reading, and anything else that could be interesting. That way I can improve, and you can get the inside scoop on:

My portfolio My investing ideas What I'm reading

I hope you guys enjoy, and I appreciate your time.

Major Decisions/Changes in Holdings

What's New?

Major increase in my holding of Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

Over the past few weeks, that's really been the only big decision I've made.

Rationale

I bought big when Lumen fell to a price of $12.07/share.

I believe Lumen has a value of over $22/share, so it made sense to buy more when the share price fell. Lumen went from a big holding to a huge holding.

I've written a lot about why I think Lumen's undervalued, and recently I wrote about the value of Lumen's fiber assets and its competitive position.

At this point, Lumen makes up a very big position in my portfolio, and I'm far from diversified. But I figure, why not bet big when I see a good opportunity? I know Warren Buffett has said before with regards to diversification in stock picking, "It makes little sense if you know what you're doing."

So we'll see how that goes. I could be right or wrong, obviously leaning towards being right.

Holdings

So you can see in my portfolio:

I'm heavily invested in a few stocks I've got some big winners! And some stocks doing nothing. I own stocks with number ticker symbols. These are foreign stocks that trade at a significant discount to their Net Current Asset Value and should as a group outperform the market. I don't cover these on Seeking Alpha.

Also:

Performance is measured since I've purchased shares. The earliest purchase I made in this portfolio was with Lumen Technologies, near January of this year. So this is "YTD" (year to date) performance

Future Plans

I will probably start trimming my position in Charle Co, ticker symbol 9885, since it's made a huge surge towards its fair value. Charle Co is a deeply undervalued micro caps; these stocks tend to move explosively towards fair value. The stock has seen an explosive move up, so I'll try to sell out.

Books

"Read 500 pages like this every day. That's how knowledge works. It builds up, like compound interest. All of you can do it, but I guarantee not many of you will do it." - Warren Buffett

I think reading plays a big role in investing success, so I try to make it part of my daily habits. Granted, I'm nowhere near 500 pages a day.

I've gotten a lot of great investment ideas and gained a lot of insight from reading, so I want to share the books I'm reading.

These are the investment books I've read so far

Investment Read List What You Get From It: The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life Learn more about Warren Buffett The Intelligent Investor Basics of investing Security Analysis Nitty-gritty about valuing companies New Buffettology Intuitive understanding of what Buffett looks for in companies with "moats" The Little Book of Common Sense Investing Father of index investing explains index funds A Random Walk Down Wall Street Beating the market is difficult, and not everyone can do it. Everyone can get the average returns of index funds. Jim Cramer's Real Money What Jim Cramer looks for in stocks. Also explained some basic technical information. The Little Book of Valuation Learn to quickly value companies Active Value Investing Lots of helpful tips on stock-picking. Intuitive ideas, written by Vitaliy Katsenelsen, who I'm a big fan of. Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits Explains qualitative factors, and introduces the idea of reaching out to experts to learn about the company. Fooled by Randomness Things go wrong. Rich Dad, Poor Dad Buy assets. How to Make Money in Stocks Introduced the idea of buying stocks based on CAN SLIM criteria. Retire Young and Rich - Evan Bleker Learn how to invest in net net stocks (very helpful). The Dhandho Investor Incredible book. Philosophies about how to build lasting generational wealth through smart investing. The Little Book That Still Beats the Market Very interesting book outlining a simple strategy that provides market-beating returns. Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond Great book on valuing stocks; broken down to the fundamental concepts.

My most recent read Value Investing: From Graham to Buffett and Beyond was really helpful. Bruce Greenwald has a very intuitive style and gets right to the core of how to go about valuing companies and I really like his writing style. He explains the three strategies for valuing companies: Asset Value (what a company's assets are worth), Earnings Power Value (what a company is worth if they can continue making the same amount of earnings), and Total Value (value based on future growth).

Source

Current Reads

Right now, I'm reading Competition Demystified by Bruce Greenwald. I really liked his way of thinking about company valuation, so I'd like to learn what how he thinks about competitive forces. He provides a deeper dive on the Porter's 5 Forces model.

Future Moves

What am I looking to do next month? There are a few things:

Sell the stock 9885 for a big profit Continuing researching a stock called Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Read Competition Demystified

Those are some things I'm looking to do in November! Looking forward to it.

Recap

In this new series, I'm sharing my:

Holdings Big Decisions Books I'm Reading Stock Ideas

What do you think about this series? Is there anything else you'd like to see? Looking forward to your feedback.

Thank you for reading, and I hope you have an excellent rest of your day.