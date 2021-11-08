chro/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to have a Neutral rating for The a2 Milk Company (OTCPK:ACOPF) [A2M:ASE].

a2 Milk's shares increased marginally by +0.8% from A$6.34 as of June 25, 2021 to A$6.39 as of November 5, 2021, since my prior update for the company was published four and a half months ago. In my previous article, I explained why it is preferred to invest in a2 Milk's shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange rather than its OTC shares considering liquidity issues. This is also why I have used a2 Milk's Australia-listed shares as the basis for evaluating the company's recent share price performance.

The company held its 2021 Investor Day on October 27, 2021, and the presentation slides and webcast relating to the event have been made available to investors on its website. a2 Milk's stock price declined by -7% in the next one week or so following its 2021 Investor Day as compared to its share price as of A$6.85 as of October 26, 2021 prior to the event. In this article, I explain why the market has responded negatively to a2 Milk's Investor Day presentation a week ago.

My investment rating for a2 Milk remains a Hold or Neutral. a2 Milk will experience slower top line growth and weaker profitability for the foreseeable future, but this is in the price already as evidenced by the stock's valuations.

Revenue Growth Target

The first negative surprise for investors related to a2 Milk's future revenue growth.

At its 2021 Investor Day, a2 Milk set a medium-term goal of achieving NZD$2 billion in top line. Specifically, the company hopes to achieve NZD$2 billion in revenue "in the next 5 or more years" which is what it defines as the "medium-term." More importantly, even if one is optimistic and expects a2 Milk's sales to reach NZD$2 billion in exactly five years' time, this will translate to a modest five-year revenue CAGR of +10.8%. As a comparison, a2 Milk boasted much higher annual revenue growth rates in the +33.1%-67.9% range for the FY 2017-2020 (YE June) period, based on data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

a2 Milk's Medium Term Revenue Target

Source: a2 Milk's 2021 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Note that the CL and EL IMF (Infant Milk Formula) abbreviations in the chart above refer to a2 Milk's two labels. In my November 16, 2020 initiation article, I highlighted that a2 Milk's "premium English label (or EL) products focus on reseller and online channels", while its "super-premium Chinese label (or CL) products are sold in first-tier and second-tier Chinese cities via the Mother & Baby Stores or MBS sales channel."

In the chart above, it is worthy to note that most of a2 Milk's expected revenue growth in the medium term will be driven by the China market (i.e. CL IMF, EL IMF and China other nutritionals). In fact, a2 Milk's reliance on the Chinese market is the key reason for the company's slower revenue growth outlook in the next couple of years.

I mentioned in my June 25, 2021 article that China's "new child births could potentially disappoint on the downside", highlighting that "the Chinese will place a greater emphasis on quality of life rather than having more children, as they become more affluent." In the article, I also cautioned that "a foreign company like The a2 Milk Company could potentially see its market share shrink going forward, as it cedes ground to local rivals." a2 Milk has acknowledged these issues at the company's recent 2021 Investor Day.

At the recent Investor Day, a2 Milk presented the company's forecasts for new child births in China under different scenarios, as per the chart below. The company emphasized at the Investor Day that the "long-term birth rate for China" is "really difficult to predict." But even in the best case scenario as predicted by the company, the infant milk formula market in China is not likely to see explosive growth. This partly explains why a2 Milk's expected top line expansion (low-teens CAGR as highlighted above) over the next few years was disappointing.

a2 Milk's Scenario Analysis For Future New Child Births In China

Source: a2 Milk's 2021 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Another key reason for a2 Milk's lackluster sales growth expectations is stiffer-than-expected competition in the China market, especially domestic rivals.

As per the charts below, a2 Milk's consumer survey suggests that Chinese parents have no lack of choice when it comes to choosing infant milk formula products for their children. More importantly, the Chinese consumers trust infant milk formula products sourced domestically to a large extent, which is validated by market share data. In the Mother & Baby Stores or MBS sales channel in China, the top Chinese IMF brands in aggregate have similar market shares compared to their key foreign competitors. This supports my earlier views that Chinese competitors could grab market share (in the China IMF market) away from foreign or international players like a2 Milk over time.

Considerations For Chinese Parents In Selecting Infant Milk Formula Products

Source: a2 Milk's 2021 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Competitors' Respective Market Shares

Source: a2 Milk's 2021 Investor Day Presentation Slides

In the subsequent section, I touch on another negative surprise that emerged from a2 Milk's recent Investor Day.

Profitability Guidance

The company's weaker-than-expected profitability guidance was the second negative surprise for the market.

a2 Milk guided at its 2021 Investor Day that "over the next few years, we are anticipating EBITDA margins in the teens", and noted the possibility that "EBITDA margins may improve further into the low to mid-20s in the longer term." Between fiscal 2017 and 2020, a2 Milk's EBITDA margins were in the 25.9%-32.3% range. a2 Milk's new profitability guidance implies that it will be very challenging for the company to return to its historical level of profitability any time soon.

The negative impact of operating leverage relating to slower top line expansion is one of the factors contributing to lower profit margins in the future.

Another factor is more intense competition that has resulted in a decline in average selling prices or ASPs in the ultra-premium segment of the Chinese IMF market, as more competitors introduce new products to penetrate this segment. This degree of price competition and discounting suggests that Chinese parents are quite price sensitive. Based on the result of a2 Milk's consumer survey as disclosed at the Investor Day, 26% and 23% of respondents view brand and unit price as the key factor influencing their buying decisions for IMF products in China, respectively. In other words, branding and pricing are almost equally important issues for Chinese consumers, and this make it difficult for a2 Milk or its peers to raise product prices.

ASP Decline In China's IMF Market And Competitors

Source: a2 Milk's 2021 Investor Day Presentation Slides

Competitors Making Greater Efforts To Penetrate The Ultra-Premium Segment

Source: a2 Milk's 2021 Investor Day Presentation Slides

In my June 25, 2021 article, I also highlighted that a2 Milk "will spend more on marketing" to "increase sales contribution from China label infant nutrition products and reduce reliance on the daigou or CBEC channel (English label)." a2 Milk confirmed at the company's 2021 Investor Day that English Label IMF is "our highest margin product", and also expects Chinese Label products (+NZD$0.4 billion) to contribute a larger proportion of revenue growth as compared to English Label products (+NZD$0.3 billion) in the next few years. In other words, the unfavorable revenue mix (lower proportion of higher-margin English Label products) will also be a drag on the company's profitability going forward.

It is important to assess the extent to which expectations of slower revenue growth and weaker profitability have been factored into a2 Milk's valuations, which I detail in the final section of the current article.

Valuation And Risk Factors

a2 Milk trades at 42.7 times consensus forward fiscal 2022 normalized P/E and 32.7 times fiscal 2023 normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ financial data. The market also values the stock at consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples of 22.7 times and 16.5 times, respectively.

The company's shares have fallen by -52% in the past twelve months. The stock's FY 2023 P/E multiple is now only slightly higher than its five-year mean forward next twelve months' P/E multiple of 31.8 times; while a2 Milk's fiscal 2023 EV/EBITDA multiple is much lower than its five-year average forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.2 times.

As such, it is reasonable to come to the conclusion that negatives for the company have been priced into its stock price to a large extent. I decide to keep my Neutral rating for a2 Milk in view of this.

The key risk factors for a2 Milk include lower-than-expected sales growth as a result of a larger-than-expected drop in newborns in China and stiffer-than-expected competition, and a longer-than-expected time for the company to return to EBITDA margins above 20% due to ASP compression in the industry and a sub-optimal revenue mix.