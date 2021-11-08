Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

On November 3rd 1906, Dr. Alois Alzheimer shocked colleagues when he delivers a talk that describes the symptoms and brain histology of a middle aged woman Auguste D, that died shortly before her 56th birthday. The brain of Auguste D displayed two histopathological hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease: a loss of neurons as well as the accumulation of neurofibrillary tangles and amyloid plaques. The condition that he described bears his name today: Alzheimer’s diseases—AD.

Since Alois Alzheimer’s talk, researchers and pharmaceutical companies hypothesized that excess accumulation of tangles and amyloid plaques were the cause of AD. Despite billions of dollars spent on drug candidates to reduce tangles and plaques, not a single approved drug is able to produce clinically meaningful results.

During the early part of this century, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) proposes a third possible cause of AD:

an altered conformation of the scaffolding protein filamin-a or FLNA, is critically linked to the amyloid and tau pathologies in AD. Altered FLNA is pervasive in AD brain and without apparent aggregation. In a striking interdependence, altered FLNA is both induced by Aβ and required for two prominent pathogenic signaling pathways of Aβ. Aβ monomers or small oligomers signal via the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α7nAChR) to activate kinases that hyperphosphorylate tau to cause neurofibrillary lesions and formation of neurofibrillary tangles. Altered FLNA also enables a persistent activation of toll-like-receptor 4 (TLR4) by Aβ, leading to excessive inflammatory cytokine release and neuroinflammation.

Figure 1: Altered FLNA linkage to α7nAChR enables Aβ42’s toxic signaling via α7nAChR to hyperphosphorylate tau. Monomers or small oligomers of Aβ42 bind α7nAChR, which recruits FLNA to link to α7nAChR. This recruitment likely alters FLNA’s conformation, which in turn increases the affinity of the Aβ42-α7nAChR interaction to a femtomolar affinity and enables the signaling. ERK1 and JNK kinases are activated to hyperphosphorylate tau. Hyperphosphorylated tau loses its function of stabilizing microtubules and dissociates from them, eventually creating PHFs and neurofibrillary tangles. FLNA: filamin A; Aβ: amyloid beta; α7nAChR: α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor; PHF: paired helical filament

Source:Wang

Figure 2: Altered FLNA linkage to TLR4 enables persistent Aβ42- induced TLR4 activation and neuroinflammation. Aβ42 binds the CD14 co-receptor to induce FLNA recruitment to TLR4. As with α7nAChR, the FLNA linkage likely alters the FLNA conformation. With Aβ42 binding CD14, altered FLNA linkage to TLR4 enables a sustained TLR4 activation, leading to substantial inflammatory cytokine release and the neuroinflammation characteristic of AD. FLNA: filamin A; Aβ: amyloid beta; α7nAChR: α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor; TLR4: toll-like-receptor 4

Source: Wang

Cassava’s entire existence hinges upon a proposition that an amyloid beta fragment consisting of forty-two amino acids, Ab42, cleaved from amyloid precursor protein by gamma-secretase induces an altered conformation of structural protein filamin-A and drug candidate sumifilam restores the altered conformation of filamin-A back to its native conformational state.

This would be acceptable if it could be independently verified; however no one outside of Cassava and contracted researchers have been able to verify their hypothesis. In addition, the structure of the altered conformation of filamin-A has never been elucidated. This begs the question: why has no one independently verified their hypothesis? Perhaps it is because an altered conformation of filamin-A doesn’t exist and Ab42 doesn’t cause AD.

In a remarkable and exhaustive set of experiments, Sun et al leveraged their expertise in purification of gamma-secretase, the enzyme that cleaves amyloid precursor protein into the various length fragments of amyloid beta including both Ab40 and Ab42 due to genetic mutations that causes familial AD.

They analyzed the 138 familial AD causing mutations that affects the enzymatic activity of gamma-secretase. They discovered that 104 of 138 of the mutations decreased production of Ab40 and Ab42. Furthermore, detectable production of Ab40 and Ab42 was fully abolished by 42 of 138 of the mutations.

With Ab42 fully abolished in 30% of the mutations that cause familial AD, that seems to suggest Ab42 is not a causal factor in any form of AD. If that is true, Cassava’s hypothesis is false.

Sun et al do provide some cautionary remarks:

Although our data appear to contradict the amyloid hypothesis, the caveats listed above preclude a definitive conclusion. Notably, we cannot rule out the possibility that AD occurs through several different mechanisms and the amyloid hypothesis may constitute one of these mechanisms.

While Sun et al focused on mutations in the PSEN1 gene encoding presenilin-1, the most common cause of familial AD, their research indicates restoring gamma-secretase activity may be a potential treatment for familial AD. The restoration of gamma-secretase would increase Ab42, which again contradicts Cassava’s hypothesis.

While some may argue that familial AD is different than late onset AD, keep in mind that both groups of patients exhibit cognitive declines and the same histopathological features are exhibited by both groups of patients. The only difference being age of onset and pace of cognitive decline.

Therefore, because of a lack of: independent confirmation of Cassava’s claim that Ab42 induces an altered conformation of filamin-A, structural details of altered filamin-A and mechanisms of action for sumifilam, are reasons I am skeptical of Cassava’s hypothesis.