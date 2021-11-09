Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Exceptional +41% EPS in Q3

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) reported very strong +41% YoY EPS growth for Q3 ended September, which was a record quarter for the company. This continues a string of strong quarterly results in 2020 for UBCP despite the Covid-19 recession, and YTD 2021 is much better than expectations as well. As mentioned in our initial note, UBCP remains in a solid and comfortable position of having excess provisions, which should set up the bank for continued strong earnings in 2021 as well as 2022.

We saw this play out in spades in each quarter this year, including Q3, where UBCP reported a write-back of provisioning expenses. This means negative provisioning, or actually a positive line item on the income statement. This was a key contributor to the solid earnings, and we suspect this trend will continue for a few more quarters, and management has also alluded to this prospect in their press release.

Price Target to $20, suggesting over 35% total return

We are maintaining [with an upside bias] our $20.00 price target for now, which implies over 35% total return. The stock has performed well following our February 2021 Initial Recommendation, and touched nearly $16.00 in both March and June. Following the strong Q3 earnings, a very high dividend yield, and good prospects as the US economy continues to recover – we would encourage investors to use the current stock price as a good buying opportunity.

We arrive at our $20.00 target price using a 12.5x multiple on our current year 2021 EPS expectation of $1.60. We believe the P/E multiple assumption implied by our price target is reasonable given the 14.5x P/E multiple of various banking indices, and the overall 25x forward P/E level of various small-cap indices. On today's stock price, UBCP is trading at attractive, and "deep value" levels of 9.4x P/E, 1.3x price/book, and 4.6% total dividend yield [regular + special dividends declared], all based on year 2021 likely results.

4.6% Dividend Yield, Strong Dividend Record

UBCP has a strong track record with regards to dividends, and it just announced another dividend hike a few months back. This is now the 3rd dividend hike this year!! As a reminder, UBCP declared a Special Dividend in February this year. That was the 5th Special Dividend declared by UBCP during the past 5 years.

Inclusive of this Special Dividend announcement, UBCP has paid out $0.68 over the past 12 months [an increase of 20.7% YoY], representing a trailing actual 4.6% total [regular + special] dividend yield, despite the Covid-19 recession.

The regular quarterly dividend run-rate is a 3.9% yield. Given the strong earnings this year, the payout ratio has dropped to well below 40%, suggesting further dividend hikes, or another Special Dividend, may be on the cards for 2022.

Management is clearly focused on rewarding shareholders with a handsome yield, and this is an important consideration for many of its retail investors. This dividend focus is evidenced by a 39-year track record of paying dividends, including the aforementioned several Special Dividends during the past decade.

Currently, the total dividend yield is 4.6% for calendar year 2021, based on the current regular dividend run-rate plus the Special Dividend. Even with the prospect of higher US Treasury yields from today's below-normal levels, UBCP's dividend stands out among the top 10% of all listed US stocks.

Chart of UBCP’s attractive dividend yield and high growth rate in dividends, plus occasional Special Dividends:

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Strong Provisioning and Asset Quality

One of the most important factors to assess for any bank, especially during times of economic stress, is the level of non-performing [nonaccrual] loans and the trends in stress assets. UBCP scores very highly on this key metric, and UBCP has done remarkably well on the asset quality front in 2020 and YTD 2021. Overall net charge-offs to average loans were 0.03% annualized for Q3, which is as low as it is likely ever to be.

Total allowance for loan losses to total loans remains a comfortable 143%. Each of the three quarters in 2021 has benefitted from negative provisioning expense, i.e. write-backs which are a positive line item on the income statement, and we agree with management’s commentary that this trend may continue for a few more quarters. The high level of allowances/reserves and low nonaccrual trends, coupled with a recovering economy, suggest some further write-backs.

High 19.1% Capitalization, Low Loans-to-Deposits

UBCP’s capital metrics have continued to strengthen this year, from an already high base. Maintaining adequate and surplus capital levels is a key factor to look out for in banks, especially during times of recession. UBCP is in a strong capital position, both in terms of total and tier 1 capital, but also relative to overall leverage, as measured by equity-to-assets and loans-to-deposit ratios. UBCP's total capital ratio is a strong 19.1% [up from prior 18.1%], and within this tier 1 capital is 14.1%. Both of these metrics are much higher than regulatory requirements, and provide the bank a great deal of flexibility to grow lending. Interestingly, UBCP's capital ratios have improved during 2020 and 2021, and are above the levels prior to Covid-19.

Loan growth did show some signs of life in Q3, growing 4.3% YoY, which was much better than prior quarters. Due in part to slower loan growth as a result of the Covid-19 recession, loans-to-deposits currently stand at 76% as of September-end, down from 76.5% at 2020-end as well from 81% as of 2019-end. Management is hopeful that loan demand will rise along with a recovering economy. Generally banks strive for a loans-to-deposits level of 100% or more. So there is ample room, supported by a stable deposit base, to grow loans and related interest income. It is interesting to note that UBCP had loan-to-deposits levels of 105% in 2016, and 102% in 2015.

Strong Growth Record and Future Prospects

2020 was a phenomenal year for UBCP in terms of EPS growth, despite the Covid-19 recession which impacted banks severely across the globe. EPS +17% for full-year 2020, and the 5-year [2016-2020] CAGR was +18%. Amazingly, 2021 looks to be an even stronger year for EPS growth. While we are not going to predict a continuation of such robust growth going forward, in part due to the inherent cyclicality and difficulty of predicting financial company earnings, we do see solid growth prospects for UBCP over time and over the cycle.

UBCP, despite its long operating history, is still relatively early in its life cycle. We believe UBCP has scope to continue to expand geographically within its immediate areas, and add new branches. Indeed, the CEO's letter to shareholders in its Annual Report has articulated an intermediate goal of reaching $1.0 billion in assets, which is 36% higher than today’s asset base. UBCP closed out 2020 with year-end total assets $693 million, which have grown by 12.1% CAGR over the past 5 years. UBCP has the advantage of growing from a relatively small base, as far as banks go. This is positive for shareholders, as they can expect solid growth as well as a very high dividend yield!

Conclusion

Q3 results were exceptionally strong, and continue a trend of positive earnings as well as dividend increase surprises. UBCP is a very attractive mix of deep value metrics, strong 2021 and 5-year growth, solid capital and leverage metrics, and a stable and conservative management team. With a 2021 4.6% total dividend yield [including the recent Special Dividend announcement], and the prospects for continued dividend growth, investors are getting a great mix of both growth plus yield.

2021 is turning out to be a year of record EPS and growth for UBCP, and the trend of low nonaccrual loans and rising capital levels is impressive. The stock continues to look quite undervalued trading at 9.4x P/E on current year likely EPS. We see over 35% total return potential for UBCP's stock assuming conservative multiples at a discount to the market as well as the financial sector.