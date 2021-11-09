sandsun/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) buys controlling interests in middle market businesses, using permanent capital that allows it to unilaterally invest without a pre-determined time frame for divestiture.

The company's two verticals are [six] branded consumer businesses and [four] niche industrial businesses. CODI plans to add a third vertical, health care, in the first half of 2022.

Compass Diversified has elected to be treated as a C-corporation (as of September 1, 2021) for federal tax purposes rather than as a partnership. As CODI transitions to a corporate model, Elias Sabo, a company founder and CEO, said in the Q3 earnings call that free cash flow has replaced CAD (cash available for distribution) as its primary metric.

CODI recently paid a final $.36 quarterly distribution to partners, plus a special $.88 distribution. In 2022, payouts will be dividends to shareholders, who will receive a Form 1099 rather than a Form K-1.

Partnerships avoid federal income tax by passing that responsibility to partners. Now that CODI will pay federal income tax, the new quarterly dividend will be $.25, reduced from the prior $.36 distribution.

Compass Diversified's quarterly $.36 payout was unchanged for the past 43 quarters. CODI does not have a Standard & Poor's credit rating.

Branded Consumer Businesses

5.11 (bought August 2016 for $408 million) provides purpose-built technical apparel and gear for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, and military special operations.

BOA (October 2020, $445M) makes the BOA Fit System for sports footwear, as well as headwear and medical bracing. The system uses a micro-adjustable dial, high-tensile lightweight laces, and low friction lace guides.

Ergobaby (September 2010, $85M) offers Ergobaby and Baby Tula brand products, such as wearable baby carriers and accessories, blankets, swaddlers, nursing pillows, and strollers.

Lugano Diamonds (September 2021, $256M) provides upscale, one-of-a-kind jewelry through salons and pop-up showrooms at equestrian, art and philanthropic events.

Marucci Sports (April 2020, $200M) makes premium wood and metal baseball and softball bats, gloves, bags, protective gear, apparel, and other athletic equipment. Marucci also licenses sports training facility franchises. Marucci bought Lizard Skins in October 2021 for $47.0 million.

Velocity Outdoor (June 2017, $150M) offers airguns, archery products, laser aiming devices and related accessories. Brands include Crosman, Benjamin, Ravin, LaserMax and CenterPoint brands.

Niche Industrial Businesses

Altor Solutions (February 2018, $253M) makes products such as custom molded protective foam from expanded polystyrene and expanded polypropylene at 14 molding and fabricating facilities across North America. Markets include appliances and electronics, pharmaceuticals, health and wellness, automotive and building. Polyfoam, acquired in 2020, makes protective and temperature-sensitive packaging solutions for the medical, pharmaceutical, grocery and food industries. Altor bought Plymouth Foam for $56 million in October 2021.

Arnold (March 2012, $129M) makes engineered magnetic products for 2,000+ clients worldwide, based on long-term relationships in aerospace and defense, general industrial, motorsport/automotive, oil and gas, medical, energy, reprographics and advertising specialties. Products include high performance permanent magnets [PMAG], precision thin metals [PTM], turnkey electric motors [Ramco] and mission critical flexible magnets [Flexmag] for motors, generators, sensors and other systems and components.

Sterno (October 2014, $160M) makes portable food warming systems for the foodservice industry and consumers. Sterno Products offers wick and gel chafing systems, butane stoves and accessories, liquid and traditional wax candles, catering equipment and lamps. Sterno Home offers flameless candles and outdoor lighting products. Rimports offers scented wax cubes and warmer products used for home decor and fragrance systems.

CODI is divesting Advanced Circuits (May 2006, $81M), which makes custom printed circuit boards. The cash and stock deal was valued at $310 million.

Liberty Safe, bought in March 2010 ($70M) was sold in August 2021 for $145.5 million.

Quick SWOT

Strengths : Effective, experienced management, led by CEO Elias Sabo; a solid balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 at 9/20/21; and well-integrated, deeply-embedded ESG practices.

: Effective, experienced management, led by CEO Elias Sabo; a solid balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 at 9/20/21; and well-integrated, deeply-embedded ESG practices. Weaknesses : The risk of a difficult transition from a partnership to a corporate model; continued shortages in parts, trucking and shipping capacity and scarce labor.

: The risk of a difficult transition from a partnership to a corporate model; continued shortages in parts, trucking and shipping capacity and scarce labor. Opportunities : CODI's goal is to grow EBITDA to $1 billion (from an expected $385 million in 2021); CODI is now searching for a senior executive to lead their entrance into health care businesses.

: CODI's goal is to grow EBITDA to $1 billion (from an expected $385 million in 2021); CODI is now searching for a senior executive to lead their entrance into health care businesses. Threats: Potentially higher than expected costs to fund growth for new businesses; inflation, potential tax increases, geopolitical disruptions, and subsidiaries' competition from larger companies.

F.A.S.T. Graph

CODI's 15-year history can be viewed as relatively flat or building a base for future growth--the preferred interpretation by CODI management.

The Dividend

CODI will now pay US corporate income taxes rather than passing the tax liability through to partners. The $.36 quarterly distribution now becomes a $.25 quarterly dividend, annualized to $1.00.

At a 11/05/21 closing price of $31.12, the forward yield is 3.21%. CODI's first two quarterly distributions were in 2006, at $.13 and $.26, followed by three $.30 distributions and four $.325 quarterly distributions. Ten $.34 quarterly distributions were paid from 2008-2011. Then, CODI paid 43 quarterly distributions of $.36, plus a one-time $.88 distribution in 2021.

Investment Thesis

Compass Diversified offers investors the opportunity to own shares in a company that operates like private equity, using permanent capital that allows them to hold long-term controlling interests in middle-market businesses. This gives them the freedom to opportunistically divest businesses when it is most advantageous, rather than a predetermined time to exit.

I have no position in Compass Diversified, but it's on my watch list. I like their disciplined acquisition strategy, their commitment to support and enhance existing managerial expertise in acquired companies, their sector exposure (consumer discretionary and industrial), and the proposed health care vertical. Their pattern of acquisitions and divestments reminds me of Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) strategy.

I'll be watching CODI's transition to corporate status, beginning with their December 9 Investor Day.

Be aware that many financial publications do not yet reflect the upcoming reduction in CODI's payout. Also be aware that Compass Diversified has three preferred share issues: (NYSE:CODI.PA), (CODI.PB) and (CODI.PC).