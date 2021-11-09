3 Defense Stocks To Buy

icholakov/iStock via Getty Images

US defense contractors were hit hard after reporting third-quarter results. For example, Lockheed Martin (LMT) said results, and the stock fell from about $378 per share to $326 per share in two days. Northrop Grumman's (NOC) stock price also fell from $406 per share to about $350 per share in a few days. L3Harris Technologies (LHX) stock price fell after reporting results too, but not as steeply. Many of these stocks are trading below their 50-day moving average and bouncing around near their 200-day moving average. When one sees drops of this magnitude, it is time to dig deeper. Furthermore, all three stocks are dividend growth stocks with long streaks of dividend increases, making them Dividend Contenders. Therefore, these three defense stocks may be ones to look at in greater detail and buy.

Why Did Defense Stocks Drop?

There are a few industry-wide reasons why the US defense contractor stocks dropped so dramatically. There are also company-specific reasons why the stocks drop that I will discuss below.

Withdrawal from Afghanistan

One primary reason is the withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan. Although the US had only a few thousand troops in Afghanistan, they conducted air and ground missions. This activity required a consistent flow of parts and ammunition. Furthermore, vehicles and equipment required maintenance, and bases needed logistics support.

Lockheed Martin identified Afghanistan as a headwind leading to lower growth rates in the US defense budget and a shift in priorities. In the most recent earnings call transcript, the CEO stated:

This sales trajectory reflects a number of factors, including the continuing effects of the ongoing COVID pandemic and extended delivery timelines across our supply chain, moderating growth rates in the US defense budget, shifts in customer priorities driven by recent events such as the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Northrop Grumman and L3Harris did not specifically identify the withdrawal as problematic, but both companies produce platforms, equipment, or munitions used there.

Supply Chain Delays

Most of the world is experiencing supply chain delays due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the semiconductor shortage and its impact on electronics and the auto industry are well-known examples. Defense contractors are not an exception. For example, the CEO of L3Harris stated:

As you've seen throughout the week, no Company is immune, including L3Harris, to global supply chain pressures, a risk we highlighted at the last earnings call. In recent months, shortages of electronic components began adversely impacting our Company at a time when our product is strong.

The effect has been that L3Harris reduced organic revenue growth estimates to 2% from a range of 3% to 5%. The CEO of Northrop Grumman also said growth was 3% lower than expected due partly to supply chain delays. Lockheed Martin also identified supply chain delays. The company is also accelerating payments to its suppliers, impacting cash flow.

Labor Shortages

The other significant headwind is labor shortages. Employees were taking leave at greater rates than expected due to COVID-19 leading to production inefficiencies. In addition, the labor market is tight. The US economy is growing rapidly, and the unemployment rate is only 4.6%, having dropped by almost two full percentage points since the start of the year. The CEO of Northrop Grumman stated,

We are also seeing an impact on our sales from the broader economic environment due to COVID-19. During the third quarter, this included employee leave-taking at a higher level than planned, a tighter labor market…

Both L3Harris and Lockheed Martin also indicated they were having difficulty with labor availability.

Why Buy Defense Stocks Now?

Despite the difficulties mentioned above, it is an excellent time to buy defense stocks. Supply chain delays and labor shortages are likely to prove transitory. In addition, the withdrawal from Afghanistan will reduce revenue, but the Pentagon was already reducing spending as the troop count, and the number of missions declined. Therefore, it is unlikely that the long-term impact will be significant.

Lockheed Martin

The first defense stock on my buy list is Lockheed Martin. The company is the largest defense contractor in the world by revenue and focuses on aerospace platforms. The company's fortunes are tied to the F-35 and, to a lesser extent, the F-16. As a result, Lockheed Martin rebased its revenue growth assumptions for the F-35. In addition, the company updated its 5-year plan to account for the new reality that F-35 revenue growth is slowing. However, the F-35 should still drive top and bottom line growth. Consequently, the stock price was hammered. The stock price is now below its 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages.

Source: StockRover

Lockheed Martin has an excellent forward dividend yield of about 3.3%. This value is above the 5-year trailing average of 2.62%, making the stock undervalued based on yield. In addition, the dividend safety is excellent. The forward dividend is $11.20, and consensus earnings are $26.12 giving a payout ratio of about 43%. This value is below my target value of 65%. Free cash flow more than covers the dividend. Operating cash flow was $6,760 million in the LTM. Capital expenditures were $1,637 million giving an FCF of $5,123 million. The dividend required $2,906 million, resulting in a dividend-to-FCF of about 57%.

Lockheed Martin's stock is undervalued based on the earnings multiple. The long-term price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 16.0. Based on consensus earnings, the fair value estimate is approximately $418. The stock price closed at $339.89 this past Friday.

Northrop Grumman

The second stock on the buy list is Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman is another aerospace defense contractor. The company is known for its strategic manned and unmanned platforms. Northrop Grumman also has a significant presence in missiles and munitions. The company is also facing a slowdown in awarded contracts and slower spending on the F-35 and autonomous platforms, especially Global Hawk. However, Northrop Grumman has other platforms that are ramping up. The stock price was briefly below the 50-day and 200-day EMA but has bounced back since the nadir.

Source: StockRover

The forward dividend yield is only 1.72%, but it is above the trailing 5-year average of 1.58%. In addition, the dividend is extremely safe. The forward dividend is $6.28, and consensus earnings are $25.59 giving a payout ratio of about 25%. This percentage is well below my target value of 65%. Free cash flow covers the dividend. Operating cash flow was $3,727 million in the LTM. Capital expenditures were $1,274 million giving FCF of $2,453 million. The dividend required $979 million, resulting in a dividend-to-FCF of about 40%.

Northrop Grumman’s valuation is reasonable based on the earnings multiple. The long-term P/E ratio is 15.0. Based on consensus earnings, the fair value estimate is approximately $381. The stock price closed at $364.37 at the end of last week.

L3Harris Technologies

The third and last stock on my buy list is L3Harris Technologies. The company makes many of the electronics and communications equipment on aerospace and defense platforms. Organic revenue declined for L3Harris because of declining communication sales. Supply chain headwinds were the primary reason. However, L3Harris' product portfolio is in demand and sales are likely just delayed. The stock price dropped but not as severely as its peers.

Source: StockRover

The forward dividend yield is ~1.82%, but again it is above the trailing 5-year average of 1.73%. Moreover, the dividend safety is conservative. The forward dividend is $4.08, and consensus earnings per share are $12.95 giving a payout ratio of about 32%. This value is again lower than my target value of 65%. Free cash flow again covers the dividend. Operating cash flow was $2,563 million in the LTM. Capital expenditures were $381 million giving an FCF of $1,584 million. The dividend required $797 million, resulting in a dividend-to-FCF of about 50%.

L3Harris Technologies is not undervalued based on an earnings multiple. But a Dividend Discount Model assuming a 7.6% discount rate and 4.5% dividend growth rate gives a fair value estimate of $232. The stock price closed at $223.97 at the end