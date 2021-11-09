josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Out of the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), 3M (NYSE:MMM) looks attractive as a long-term holding. Even though it gains most of its revenue from cyclical industries, it has been a consistent performer over the years. The company’s financial performance as measured by return on equity and return on invested capital is head-and-shoulders above other industrial companies such as Honeywell and Eaton on those bases. As the pandemic-induced boost to its healthcare respirator business has faded, the stock has fallen back to earth. It has fallen from a 52-week high of around $208 and it currently trades at around $181 per share - a nearly 13% decline. Inflationary pressure across the global supply chain has led to further pressures on margins of all industrial companies, and 3M is suffering too.

Performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has returned 27% over the past year. In this index, only three stocks have a negative return for the year. Those are Amgen (AMGN), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Verizon (VZ). Of these three, Verizon is the worst performer with a one-year return of -9%. It seems like Verizon cannot catch a break. It recently, along with AT&T (T), agreed to delay the rollout of a new 5G frequency band until January 2022 to address concerns from the Federal Aviation Authority [FAA] over interference with airplane communications.

Other companies, such as Walmart (WMT) and Merck (MRK), are barely in positive territory on a 1-year return basis. Merck rallied past $90 per share with the positive news about the efficacy of its antiviral drug - Molnupiravir, only to see all its gains disappear when Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 antiviral was 89% effective (much higher than that of Merck’s) for high-risk patients in its trials. Pfizer’s drug is yet to be approved by any regulatory authorities. Merck has approval for its COVID-19 antiviral drug in Great Britain.

Compared to these companies, 3M has returned about 11% over the past year (as of Friday, Nov 5, 2021). It has lagged the S&P 500 performance of 33.8%. It has also lagged the Vanguard Industrial ETF (VIS), which has returned identical to the S&P 500 with a return of 33.79% over the past year.

Exhibit: DJIA’s Bottom and Middle of the Pack Performers

Financial Performance of 3M Over the Past Decade

The company’s financial performance as measured by return on equity and return on invested capital is head-and-shoulders above other industrial companies such as Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN) on those bases. The company’s operating income margin has averaged 22% over the past decade and it has been very consistent with a variability of just 160 basis points (as measured by standard deviation). Its net income margin has averaged 15.35% with a variability of just 100 basis points.

Exhibit: 3M Return on Equity from 2008-2020.

Exhibit: 3M Operating Margin, Net Income Margin, and Return on Equity

3M’s return on invested capital currently stands at 17.3%. Its free cash flow yield is 6% which has improved since 2018.

Compare 3M’s performance with another industrial company - Eaton Corp. It has an average operating income margin of 15.2% and a return on equity of 12.7%, well short of 3M’s financial performance. Honeywell has a net income margin of 10.5% and return on equity of 24%, which are both substantially lower than that of 3M. Currently, Honeywell and Eaton have a free cash flow yield of just 3.3% and 2.6% respectively.

Exhibit: Average Operating Income Margin, Net Income Margin, and Return on Equity Over The Past Decade

Third Quarter 2021 Performance

3M had a good Q3 FY 2021 quarter. It saw organic revenue growth of 6%. It had an operating income margin of 20% compared to its average over the past decade of 22% and below its year-to-date operating margin of 21.5%. The margin was impacted partly due to lower organic volume (-1.4%) and increased raw material and supply chain costs impacted margins by another -1.3%. Overall, none of this news is a surprise. Every manufacturing company is facing inflationary pressure and supply chain issues. Supply chain issues should start easing after the holiday season. The cost of shipping containers from China to the U.S. has been dropping over the past month.

Exhibit: Impact of Lower Volume and Inflation on Q3 2021 Operating Margin

One of the end markets that 3M supplies is automotive. Manufacturing in the auto industry has been constrained by shortage of semiconductors and that has plunged new car sales to a multi-year low of 13 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate [SAAR]. But the average price of a new car has soared to over $40,000.

As Monish Patolawala [CFO, 3M] points out in the earnings call that even as automotive OEM sales were flat year-over-year, they have been able to drive more penetration into the automotive market. He also pointed out that since auto manufacturers shifted to producing more premium priced vehicles, that helped 3M since premium vehicles have higher 3M content.

Healthcare is another strength for 3M. Mike Roman [CEO, 3M] points out that their biopharma business has grown 30% year-to-date. This business may not continue growing at this pace, but the innovation in this sector of healthcare that has been unleashed during the pandemic should keep the growth strong for years to come.

Valuation

Currently, 3M trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17x, while S&P 500 trades at a PE of 29x. Even Eaton and Honeywell have a higher PE with 33x and 29x respectively. The stock yields a 3.2% dividend, while the S&P 500 (VOO) offers an all-time low-yield of 1.2%. We are in a seasonally strong period for the markets and the congress has just passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. This combination should keep the markets roaring higher until the end of this year. But, beyond that the U.S. GDP growth could slow down given that the effects of the stimulus will be fading. It may be best to buy some 3M now and start building a long-term position. We can buy more on any weakness later in the year or early next year. On the flip side, in 2022 the semiconductor shortage might ease, inflation may be tamed, consumer may continue to remain strong, supply chain costs might drop, and the auto markets may recover, giving a boost to 3M. Either way, buying 3M now would give you a reasonable entry point into the stock.

3M is an innovator and a steady performer. It should be one of your long-term holdings.