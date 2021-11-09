xavierarnau/E+ via Getty Images

Those who’ve been unfortunate enough to see me “dance” know that my timing is, let’s just say, not perfect. My poor timing doesn’t only relate to when I lurch around cutting rugs, but in the domain of investing also. No better example of this exists than my cautious note on Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). No sooner did I recommend avoiding the shares that they took off. They’re up about 144% against a gain of ~46% for the S&P 500. Given that the company has just released financial statements, I thought I’d check in on the name again to see if it’s worth reconsidering at this higher price. I’ll make that determination by looking at the financials, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying company. While I didn’t recommend buying the shares, I can take some consolation from the fact that I wrote 10 put options on the company, and the results were quite good in my estimation. I’m as much of a weasel as anyone, dear reader, and I hope to highlight the success of my For that reason, I’ll try to get you to focus more on that “win” than the cost of my excessive prudence.

I’ll leap right to the point, dear readers. I think this is a wonderful company in many ways, and I appreciate the fact that management has rewarded shareholders with a dividend increase and an absolute monster buyback. That said, we’re interested in the future, less in the past. I think the most recent four quarters have been an outlier, and that the company will return to something like normal over the next year or so. When that happens, the shares will fall in price. For that reason, my recommendation is to continue to avoid the shares. If you own these, I would recommend taking profits (or at least selling a portion of your position). I’ve sold puts here, and have made decent risk-adjusted returns as a result. Unfortunately, the shares are so stratospherically priced as to close this strategy to me at the moment. I’m left to sit and wait for price to fall to more closely line up with value. When that happens, I’ll revisit this name and either buy the stock and/or sell puts.

Financial Snapshot

The past year has obviously been very good to many transportation and logistics companies, and Matson is no exception. For the first nine months of 2021, revenue was up just under 58% relative to the equivalent period in 2020, and both net income and EPS are nearly 4 times greater. At the same time, the company has managed to improve the capital structure considerably as long-term debt has declined by ~22%. When we look at the cash flow statement, we see that the company spent ~$115.7 million on stock buybacks during the period, which goes at least some way in explaining the stock’s rise. Finally, the company increased its dividend payments by ~14.5%, so owners have done well as a consequence of this uptick in business.

It’s not all sunshine and lollipops at Matson, though. In particular, in my view, the company is about to head into relatively rough waters (sorry) in terms of its contractual obligations. I’ve taken the liberty of reproducing those obligations for your enjoyment and edification here, dear readers, and please note that the next two years are relatively onerous.

Source

A more optimistically minded person that I would suggest that this won’t be much of a challenge, as the company has generated a staggering $742.3 million cash from operations over the past four quarters. I would suggest that may be less relevant than the fact that the company is good for somewhere between $250-$300 million in cash from operations in typical times. These are obviously not typical times, and the question of whether or not the upcoming contractual obligations are a problem hinges on whether you are of the view that the current state represents a “new normal” or whether we’ll eventually return to the mean. My view is that extraordinary times are, by definition, not long-lasting. It would seem that the analyst community agrees that the future will be less profitable than the present.

That said, I think this remains a fine business, and I’d certainly be willing to buy back in at the right price. I acknowledge that the capital structure is much cleaner, which reduces the risk. So I’d only need to be compensated for the “return to normal” risk here.

Source: Company Filings

The Stock

My regular reader victims know that I am of the view that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. This is because the more you pay for a given company, the lower will be your subsequent returns. For that reason, I’m obsessed with never overpaying for a given stock. The downside of this is that I miss out on some great returns (as is the case here), but the upside is that I tend to “blow up” less frequently.

I measure whether a stock is cheap or not in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a company trading at a discount to both the overall market and to the company’s own history. On this basis, the story is unclear as far as Matson is concerned. The market is paying close to historical highs for $1 of sales per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

On the other hand, the stock is near the bottom of its valuation on an earnings basis per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Because earnings have basically quadrupled, we shouldn’t be too surprised to see that the shares are supported by much higher levels of TTM (trailing 12 month) earnings.

In addition to looking at ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is “thinking” about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a relatively standard finance formula, and thus work out what growth expectations are currently embedded in price. Applying this approach to Matson at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~5.3%, which I consider fairly optimistic. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying at current levels, and must recommend that those who own this stock take their windfall and run.

Options Update

While it’s true that I didn’t participate in the upside largely abetted by, among other things, the stock buybacks here, I did make some money selling puts on this name. Specifically, in my previous two articles on Matson, I recommended selling puts for a total premium of ~$1850. These expired worthless, and so my whiskey acquisition fund was expanded a little bit. Although these returns are paltry relative to those earned on the stock, I would say that they were also much less risky. For example, the strike price of $25 represented a price where many insiders bought. I felt comfortable being obliged to buy at the same price as those who know the business best.

I normally like to try to repeat success, but the premia on offer for strike prices that I’d consider acceptable are non-existent. For that reason, I need to simply wait for the shares to drop back to a more reasonable level.

Conclusion

I failed to capture most of the upside for this stock. That’s the past, though. The more relevant question now is whether there’s further upside from here. In my view, there’s not. Although the business has had a spectacular year, my view is that we’ll be returning to normal. The analyst community appears to agree and is forecasting lower earnings. In addition, there’s the reality of the huge contractual obligations coming up. While I think the company has what it takes to meet these obligations, such outflows will put a damper on buybacks and dividend increases with relatively predictable results. I’ve done reasonably well on a risk-adjusted basis with my short puts, but the lofty share prices close that avenue to me at the moment. For that reason, I’m obliged to wait. I think it’s worth reminding readers that “price” and “value” can remain unmoored for a long while, but will sooner or later meet. I think it’s inevitable that price will drop to match value, and when that happens, I’ll revisit this name to either buy some shares and/or sell some puts.