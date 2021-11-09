sittithat tangwitthayaphum/iStock via Getty Images

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) just announced a stoppage of their clinical trial of oral antiviral PAXLOVID in the mild COVID-19 setting for “overwhelming efficacy.” Use of their oral antiviral reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% in their interim analysis. This news basically crushed the hopes that Merck’s (MRK) controversial drug molnupiravir will see widespread use. MRK stock dropped 9.86%, which represented a $22.3 billion loss in market cap. At issue is molnupiravir’s mechanism of action (MOA), which introduces a significantly higher rate of mutations in the viral genome in order to prevent viral replication, aka replication catastrophe. Nature calls this MOA mutagenesis, and the protein target is the same protein as Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) remdesivir, which surprisingly held its ground, as the threat of an oral antiviral displacing remdesivir was largely factored in.

COVID-19 Landscape Evolving

Merck does have first-mover advantage as it received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients with at least one risk factor. The key differentiator at the moment is the 89% efficacy versus 50% efficacy, not to mention a better mortality rate in the clinical trial. While efficacy is important, the FDA didn’t just jump at molnupiravir and is having an advisory committee meeting (AdCom) on November 30, 2021. It's almost a certainty that the issue of safety will need to be addressed, as molnupiravir works via promoting mutations (though numerous preclinical studies suggest this is not an issue), and PAXLOVID does not.

However, Pfizer isn’t out of the woods yet either with respect to safety. In early September, Pfizer announced its oral antiviral now known as PAXLOVID would be given in combination with ritonavir in order to slow the metabolic breakdown and allow it to stay in the blood longer, improving the pharmacokinetic profile of the drug. Instead of simply upping the dosage, they chose a pathway that involves more complicated drug-to-drug interaction studies. This is most likely a sign that they know they are going to run into some dose-limiting toxicities. It's possible the FDA will want to explore this because this is a medication taken at home and has the potential for patients to not take it as directed.

For the moment, Pfizer appears to be the odds-on favorite given their solid track record during the pandemic—leading in vaccine sales and now in antiviral development. They have carved out their niche in the mild-to-moderate market. It's a good bet that they will expand into the area of prophylaxis, but the required studies are much more robust as there are long-term safety outcomes that must be reviewed. There are also other 3CL protease competitors in the space like Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) that have demonstrated preliminary efficacy in morbidity and mortality (not just antiviral activity) and could quickly become a dark horse candidate with an expected phase 2 readout before the end of the year.

Big Pharma Singing a New Tune

These two pharma giants, Merck and Pfizer, have called their drugs “an important medicine in the global fight,” or as Bourla called it, a “real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation.” Didn’t they use these words when they rolled out the vaccine? Actually Pfizer’s CEO said on August 23, 2021, the day of their vaccine approval:

I am hopeful this approval will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool we have to help protect lives and achieve herd immunity. - Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO

These recent comments by the heads of big pharma appear to have a lot more zeal and conviction behind their statements. It's almost as if they knew vaccines were just a stop-gap measure to try to stem the spread and strength of the virus that met its match once the delta variant took root. The high number of breakthrough infections have busted the myth that vaccines were the be-all-end-all solution to the pandemic. Of course, they still work. But it is clear that a combination of sterilizing immunity waning and viral variants evading existing immunity.

Moderna (MRNA) shares took a deep dive this week after they cut their sales forecast by $2-5 billion based on logistical supply challenges. They were also under fire for their vaccines for teens. The FDA wants to further review the rare side effects in this patient population. Therapeutics are now the topic of conversation as vaccine mandates and vaccine passports seem to have taken a back seat due to massive backlash.

Blurring Lines Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated

Pfizer has no doubt been a leader in all things COVID-19 from the vaccine to, now, the oral antiviral that can “eliminate nine out of every ten hospitalizations.” Well, that might be overstating things because they did their trial on just the unvaccinated. In fact, Merck also did their trial on unvaccinated people. We really don't know if it will work as well on the vaccinated—or do we? Typically the FDA will have the approval language closely mimic the trial design. The wild card is Fauci, and in a CNBC interview with Sarah Eisen about a month ago he said:

This [molnupiravir] is a treatment for infection. Whether you get infected following a breakthrough from a vaccination or infected without getting a vaccination, the treatment is for infected individuals. I shouldn’t get ahead of what the FDA is authorizing it for but I assume if you're infected you're infected.

So much political capital was put into drawing lines between the vaccinated and unvaccinated this statement from Fauci really blurs how things will unfold. The reason why a favorable label that includes vaccinated and unvaccinated is so important is because of market share. There is still a push to get people vaccinated and now there is a pill that potentially only unvaccinated people can take. The arrival of this pill is likely to dampen the vaccination push and might actually paralyze it, with unvaccinated individuals having an excuse. The FDA makes these calls but it sure looks like there is a lot of political pressure to expand the label beyond what the trial proved. But the key to remember here is that these pills have been approved and/or demonstrated efficacy in the non-hospitalized population. In the hospital, where inflammation and immune dysregulation is a significant part of the disease pathology, it is questionable whether these antivirals will have as robust of an effect. And these patients are at higher risk and represent a much more valuable market on a per-patient basis.

Hospitalized Market Still Up for Grabs

There has been a significant regression of competition for the treatment of hospitalized patients using pure antivirals. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR), partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), recently failed its clinical trial for AT-527 - a drug similar to molnupiravir and Gilead’s remdesivir - in the hospitalized setting as they tried to go after a larger label of hospitalized patients without any underlying medical conditions. In April, Merck stopped its trial of molnupiravir used in hospitalized patients. Pfizer appears to not be planning on using PAXLOVID in the hospitalized setting. This leaves a select few, primarily Todos Medical and CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), in the race for this very lucrative market. Even other competitors such as INmune Bio (INMB) have dropped out to focus their resources on their core programs, moves that are entirely understandable due to the high value of those core programs such as Alzheimer’s. The hospitalized COVID-19 market can be broken down into severe and critical COVID-19 cases.

Todos Medical has its sights squarely set on the severe patients in the hospitalized market. Their oral antiviral targets the 3CL protease, also known as the main protease, abbreviated “Mpro.” What is so interesting about this drug is that its target is exactly the same as Pfizer’s PAXLOVID. Pfizer talks all about the MOA of the Mpro on their website, the Covid Virus Life Cycle. Todos’ drug is called Tollovir, and in its exploratory observational study, it showed a 100% mortality benefit and got people out of the hospital sooner. There is a proper phase 2 readout expected before the end of the year and it could shake up the markets because PAXLOVID and Tollovir are going after the same druggable target, Mpro. Results mirroring the observational study and sort of in alignment with PAXLOVID’s demonstrated robust efficacy will be strong evidence that Todos indeed has the secret sauce. Many investors don’t realize this or are hung up on the observational study not being a proper placebo-controlled phase 2, which is why the stock sold off in sympathy with all the other oral antivirals on the Pfizer news. The reality is that Todos’ drug, with Pfizer’s data and its observational study, looks like it could knock it out of the park on its upcoming phase 2 data, expected before December rolls around.

Although PAXLOVID and Tollovir have the same antiviral target the drugs are considerably different, which explains why Pfizer is still not going after the hospitalized market. Pfizer’s drug is synthetic/manmade which makes people question whether there could be a number of off-target effects or tolerability issues, and it is only an antiviral. Tollovir, on the other hand, is made of all natural ingredients, derived and also includes an anti-inflammatory component which is currently undisclosed, to help quiet the cytokine storm and inflammation present in hospitalized patients, something that PAXLOVID does not do. There is also another mechanism of action that recently came to light in a Nature article that shows by targeting the Mpro, these antivirals (both PAXLOVID and Tollovir) could lead to less incidence of the breakdown of the blood-brain barrier, as well as endothelial cell death that allows long hauler disease to manifest itself due to the Mpro’s key role in the necroptosis of infected cells, which in this case is important vasculature. I believe this could be one key reason PAXLOVID significantly outperformed molnupiravir in a very similar patient population.

When it comes to critical patients, the go-to treatment still in development has to be CytoDyn’s leronlimab, which is under controversy due to clinical trial design struggles. The drug is a monoclonal antibody but it works differently than the monoclonal antibodies that go after the virus. Leronlimab is a subcutaneous shot that targets the pathological trafficking of certain immune cells and helps quickly bring the body into immune homeostasis and out of the cytokine storm state. This easy-to-administer subcutaneous shot showed an 82% decrease in mortality at 14 days post-treatment. Despite these tremendous clinical trial results, the trial design was botched and the DSMC failed to recommend changing the endpoints before the readout or changing the dosing schedule to continue dosing patients to keep their immune systems in check. Notice in the chart (earlier in this article) how the drug worked while the patient was on it (approximately up to day 14) but withdrawing an additional two weeks of dosing, the trial design and lack of follow-up dosing allowed patients to regress and die instead of being extubated and recovering. It appears that the FDA’s hands were tied and they wanted more data. Right now the company is in phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, recruiting patients in a critical trial. Since the company achieved statistical significance at relevant points in the prior “botched” trial, this new Brazilian phase 3 trial is designed to check the right boxes with better dosing and measurements. It’s no mystery to those who follow leronlimab that this drug works. The only mystery is why no one in the United States can access the drug through compassionate use. Unfortunately, the FDA seems to have shut down that program given the overwhelming demand.

Investment Summary

It seems a lot clearer now that therapeutics have taken a back seat for far too long. The media has sensationalized the vaccines which are a very important tool in fighting the pandemic but it was myopic to think that vaccines were the only tool. It appears that some rationalization has finally come back into the market for using therapeutics in combination with vaccines just like we currently do with influenza. The policy of diagnosing a person with COVID-19 and sending them home to quarantine without any treatment may finally be ending with the advent of these oral antivirals.

One day after Merck’s antiviral got approval in the United Kingdom, Pfizer’s came back with their results to show their dominance. Merck is a fierce competitor and this new rivalry with Pfizer is reminiscent of their battle with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) in immuno-oncology, between Opdivo and Keytruda, two PD-1 inhibitors. Right now, Pfizer is dominant, but they still have to get through their safety review and almost assuredly get their EUA. The fate of molnupiravir is not so certain given that Pfizer’s antiviral is almost undoubtedly superior in efficacy and safety. Merck could easily get back in the race if they go after and partner with one of these dark horse candidates, Todos Medical or CytoDyn. Using their expertise, they could get these valuable assets across the finish line faster than the smaller companies could. These fledgling biotechs with powerful technologies may be just what the doctor ordered for Merck to continue competing for the leading position in the fight against COVID-19. However, for now, Pfizer has once again demonstrated its strategic decision-making in fighting COVID and has solidified its position as the clear leader, in vaccines and antivirals.