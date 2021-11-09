FotografieLink/iStock via Getty Images

The Quarter:

Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) reported a very strong Q3 on Friday (November 5) with outperformance (at least versus my expectations) on the top line and bottom line. Revenue grew 43% over Q3 '20 and 18% excluding Cooper Tire. Core GT SOI (segment operating margin) was 8.5% and blended was 9% if you add Cooper Tire's 14% SOI.

The company's core replacement tire business saw solid volume growth with the US up 20% (excluding Cooper) and Europe recovering at a weaker rate of 7% but still outpacing the industry. The company's commercial fleet also grew year over year.

Consumer Replacement

source GT Q3 2021 presentation

Price/mix drove revenue per tire up 10% versus last year (taking into account Cooper's lower price point) which allowed the company to exceed raw material inflation by over $165 million. This combination of higher price/mix, higher volumes, and better margins drove adjusted earnings wildly higher to $.72/share ($.47/share adjusted) versus $.10/share last year.

Income Statement Breakdown

source GT Q3 2021 presentation

Moreover, the company raised its estimates of Cooper deal-related synergies by 50% from $165 million to $250 million.

Merger Synergy Breakdown

source GT Q3 2021 presentation

We're already seeing the benefits flowing through there, which the company laid out very clearly bridging 2020 SOI to 2021's.

Segment Operating Income Bridge from 2020

source GT Q3 2021 presentation

Since a lot of people consider 2020 an easy compare, the company also laid out its margins versus pre-Covid numbers in 2019, before both the Cooper Tire deal and before the company was able to drive price/mix higher.

Segment Operating Income Bridge from 2019

source GT Q3 2021 presentation

Looking Forward:

The company tends to be conservative with its guidance. On the conference call, they sounded optimistic on continued volume strength and price/mix, however, they banged the inflationary cost drum, specifically higher freight, labor, and energy costs, particularly energy shortages in China, which I wrote about in an article a few weeks ago.

In my first write-up of the company in September, I laid out how I thought the company would perform this year, but far more importantly next year.

The major change to my estimates is SOIs going up 1% to 9% and 10% for 2022 and 2023, respectively. That drives EPS from $3.10 to $3.69 in 2022 and $4.40 to $4.99 in 2023.

Applying that same (conservative in my mind) 8x multiple for next on $3.69 brings the price target from $25 to around $30/share. I don't think it's inappropriate for people to ascribe some value right now to 2023 earnings. 8x $4.99 is $40. Applying a 15% discount rate to that (again conservative in my mind) gets a price target of ~$35. Splitting the difference gives me a current price target of ~$32.50.

Below is a traditional EV/EBITDA valuation as well.

Market Capitalization (using 286mm shares @ $24) $6.864 billion Debt $9.132 billion Minority Interest $192mm Cash $1.187 billion Enterprise Value $15 billion EV/'22 EBITDA of $2.833 billion (my estimate above) 5.29x EV/'23 EBITDA of $3.238 billion (my estimate above) 4.63x

Risks:

Like other industrial companies I've written about facing inflation, GT has done a fantastic job of driving price/mix to more than offset inflationary pressures. Either the ability to raise price or the rate of inflation could surprise to the negative. Also as with any acquisition, integration of Cooper Tire could hit speed bumps. That latter risk looks less likely after the company raised synergy targets but has not gone away.

Conclusion:

GT has been a huge winner since my September write-up, rising over 50% from $15.74 to around $24 (at the time of this writing). I think another $8 of upside is very possible without any multiple expansion. That the company has driven good volumes and strong price/mix despite weak OEM production demonstrates the strength of demand. An OEM recovery should act as a tailwind for next year at least, potentially driving upside to my numbers.