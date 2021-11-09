Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Petar Mirkovic as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Jacek_Sopotnicki/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Possibly one of the best investment opportunities of the entire year, Warner Bros Discovery - the impending merger of AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia and Discovery (DISCK) - is a great example of deep value being hidden in plain sight. The streaming giant on the horizon might allow you to double your investment within a year, or if things play out the right way, it might give you a chance to clinch on to a potential five-bagger stock and enjoy the long term.

The deal that is going to make things happen

AT&T's John Stankey and Discovery's David Zaslav took the business world by surprise back in May by announcing that AT&T will spin off its WarnerMedia division in order for it to merge with Discovery, forming a new media and streaming giant. The deal hatched in secret will see Warner Bros Discovery become a behemoth of the media and streaming industry.

Highlights of the deal

The new company will be called "Warner Bros Discovery" and David Zaslav will be taking the helm as their first CEO.

AT&T shareholders are getting 71% of the new company, while Discovery's shareholders get the remaining 29%. The merger is supposed to complete in mid-2022. No regulatory headwinds have been expected.

The deal creates a content library that can be qualitatively and quantitatively measured against any of the competitors in the industry.

The new company will become an FCF machine expected to produce $52 billion in revenues, $14 billion in Adj. EBITDA, accompanied by a 60% FCF conversion already in 2023.

Debt is going to play a part since the new company should have close to $60 billion in gross debt at the point of the merger, creating an estimated x5.0 gross leverage.

Source: AT&T's and Discovery's merger presentation

A new streaming giant is on the horizon

Warner Bros Discovery's content library can be compared to its main competitors in both quality and quantity. In fact, it brings so much to the table that some of them might grow increasingly displeased with this merger over time.

The content portfolio as shown in the infographic below best displays the true potential and the meaning of this merger. The portfolio covers a very wide selection of content, ranging from some of the greatest cinematic achievements on one end (LoTR, HP, GoT, etc.) to some of the "low intensity" content suitable for your average Sunday family gathering (TLC, Food Network, Discovery, etc.).

Source: AT&T's and Discovery's merger presentation

Quantitatively speaking, WBD's portfolio will consist of about 200,000 hours of programming, which would already cement it at the very top of the pyramid of streaming wars. The content covers all major categories of scripted, unscripted, news, and sports. Furthermore, the new company will carry an extremely good brand recognition internationally. WBD is already present in 220 different countries in 50 different languages. The deal will also provide significant synergies savings up to $3 billion/year that can be reinvested back into new content.

A strong emphasis has been put on becoming the "Best creative company in the world". This is backed by the fact that even at this point, the two companies are outspending the biggest competitor in the industry, Netflix (NFLX). Stankey and Zaslav pointed out that the two companies already spend a combined $20 billion per year on content. To put things into perspective, Netflix is spending $17 billion per year doing the same, while Disney's (DIS) spending is in the area of $10 billion per year.

To summarize the potential:

Deepest library in the industry with more than 200.000 hours of content. Most diverse library containing both scripted, non-scripted, news and sports content alike. Will arguably have the best library in the industry quality-wise. Will head the industry in terms of spending. Extremely good international brand recognition. Is present already in 220+ countries in 50 different languages.

The chains of debt

That things are not quite ideal is shown by the fact that WBD will come out of the merger as a debt-laden company with almost $60 billion in gross debt. AT&T is contributing $43 billion into the debt, while Discovery retains the total of its debt of $15 billion. This right here is having a lot of investors worried.

Company estimates indicate that the WBD will have about 5.0x gross leverage (gross debt/EBITDA) at the time of the merger. WBD's management has already expressed confidence that they will be able to significantly reduce the company's gross debt in just a couple of years. They expect that they will be able to lower their leverage to around 3.0x in two years.

With a bit of a back of the paper math, if 60B gross debt / 12B Adj. EBITDA gives us a 5.0x gross leverage, and if estimates for 2023 are a drop to 3.0x gross leverage, it would mean that management expects that the company will have about $42 billion of gross debt in 2023, that is if the estimated $14 billion Adj. EBITDA for 2023 is achievable.

In other words, the management believes that in 2 years' time they can cut down about $18 billion of debt. Quite a feat, now how exactly does management plan to deliver on that? We would need to go back to their initial May merger presentation and their view on DTC. More on that later.

Discovery's latest Q3 earnings call gives us some further reason to believe that this is achievable. Gunnar Wiedenfels (CFO) opening statements tell us that Discovery expects to bring less than the initially discussed $15 billion of debt into Warner Bros Discovery.

And to expand on the point that David made earlier, we now expect our net leverage to be at or below 4.5x by the time we close the WarnerMedia merger. Over the past few months, having had the opportunity to dig further into WarnerMedia's draft carve-out financials and with better visibility on estimated working capital in conjunction with our better P&L and free cash flow performance, we now believe that we will have a healthy amount less net debt at closing than originally anticipated. While naturally, these metrics are preliminary and a function of working capital at close, we now do expect to be in a position to reduce leverage to 3x meaningfully sooner than what we stated in May. Our long-term target net leverage range for Warner Bros. Discovery remains at 2.5 to 3x. Dr. Gunnar Wiedenfels - CFO, Discovery Q3 Earnings Call

What is often overlooked is that Discovery's management already delivered on a similar promise back in 2017. Zaslav and Wiedenfels already excelled in this back in 2017 when Discovery took on a significant amount of debt in order to acquire Scripps. Back then, Discovery ended 2017 with a 5.77x gross leverage, only to have had it already cut down to 3.55x in 2019. Zaslav was right to point this out during the Q3 earnings call:

On the integration side, we're really lucky. We got 2 big tent poles here. One is Gunnar will be the CFO of this company. He did -- he's done an exceptional job. He led the initiative with Scripps, where we said we'd be less than 3.5x levered 2 years later, and we did it in less than a year. And we said we'd deliver $350 million, and we delivered over $1 billion. And all of that was just cost not revenue synergy. He came up with these targets and he's quite confident in those targets. And so Gunnar will be kind of the lead horse. He'll talk to it. David Zaslav - CEO, Discovery Q3 Earnings Call

How the deleveraging process is going to play itself out remains to be seen, however, one thing is certain. A high debt level is definitely one of the last things that investors would like to see in a company that is expected to continuously commit significant capital in order to compete with the likes of Netflix or Disney in the streaming wars to come.

Why is DTC key? In short: Cash is king.

Management estimates say that Warner Bros Discovery will have around 100 million DTC subscribers once the merger is complete in mid-2022. That includes the estimated HBO Max subscriber growth to 75m, starting from 76m today, as well as Discovery+ estimated subscriber growth to 22m, starting from the 20m they have today.

Out of the company 10Q reports, we can see that HBO Max is able to produce close to $12 ARPU, while on the other hand, Discovery+ manages to produce somewhere around a $7 ARPU.

Source: Author spreadsheet using May merger presentation estimates.

If we are to put that to the paper, we can see that WBD could bank almost $14 billion dollars annually from DTC revenue alone. If the 60% free cash flow conversion rate estimate has any truth to it, we would arrive at the conclusion that the new company can become a free cash flow machine, banking almost $8 billion of FCF in 2022 alone.

To get an idea of how this could play out throughout the years, let's assume a relatively conservative 12% annual subscriber growth over the next five years, combined with a 5% annual increase in ARPU. Let's also assume that the 60% FCF conversion rate quoted by management is too ambitious, so we will project out with a more conservative 55% FCF conversion rate.

Source: Author spreadsheet using 10-Q ARPU data to project revenue.

Also included, is the often quoted "end goal" of 400 million global subscribers by David Zaslav. Even though most likely not achievable within the decade, or possibly even two. It does speak volumes about the confidence that the management has in the new company, as well as the potential financial strength of Warner Bros Discovery.

Trapped value

Now we arrive at the interesting part. Considering we already know the capital share that Discovery's shareholders are going to hold within Warner Bros Discovery, as well as the gross debt and EBITDA estimates for the new company, we could reverse our way into acquiring an Enterprise Value estimate for WBD in 2022.

The back of the paper math goes as follows. If Discovery's 29% of the new company represents a market cap of $17.36B, then AT&T's 71% would represent about $42.50B of equity in the new company. That leads us to the conclusion that per today's trading prices, the market cap of Warner Bros Discovery should be around $59.86B once the merger is complete.

Source: Author spreadsheet using data from the May presentation.

It is worth noting at this point that Discovery carries a quite complex share structure, holding 3 classes of common stock (DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) and 2 classes of convertible preferred stock (Series A-1 and Series C-1). Its convertible shares are to be converted to common shares before the merger, as explained within the latest 10-Q, raising the market cap from today's $13B up to roughly $17B.

Thanks to the courtesy of management back in the May merger presentation, we know that the new company is estimated to carry over around $60B of gross debt. That would lead us to a $117.98B EV estimate for WBD right after the merger is complete.

We also know that the company is estimated to have around $14B in Adj. EBITDA in 2023. Considering the pro forma Adj. EBITDA in 2020 for the company is $10B, we could assume that the 2022 Adj. EBITDA should be somewhere in between, slightly to the higher side taking the growth into consideration. Knowing both the EV and EBITDA estimates for 2022 and 2023, we can arrive at a conclusion that WBD will trade at an x9.07 2022 EV/EBITDA and an x8.42 2023 EV/EBITDA. It is also worth pointing out that if the management estimates of an x3.0 gross leverage in 2023 are correct, then the EV/EBITDA 2023 would actually be 7.14, rather than 8.42. Furthermore, if the management's $52B revenue estimate for 2023 is correct, that would mean the new company is trading at an x2.26 EV/Revenue in 2023.

Now let's go back and take another look at our competitors. As previously noted, this deal will create a streaming behemoth that could almost overnight start trading serious blows with the top three of the industry. Let's take a look at some data.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

We can see Netflix trading at an x43.68 2022 EV/EBITDA, while Disney is trailing behind with an x21.25 2022 EV/EBITDA. In comparison, Warner Bros Discovery's x9.07 2022 EV/EBITDA makes Discovery look like being on sale right now.

It would possibly be a far stretch claiming that WBD should warrant an identical or even similar EV/EBITDA ratio such as the one Netflix commands at x43.68. Yet, would it be unreasonable to assume that WBD could make it at least halfway through to Disney's x21.25 multiple?

Let us take a look at what would happen with today's DISCK market price of $25.86 if we are to assign an x11 EV/EBITDA to the company.

As both Stankey and Zaslav have pointed out multiple times, this deal simply put unlocks value.

The basic investment thesis here is that the current intrinsic value of WBD is buried beneath the rubble of AT&T's poor decision-making and Discovery's lack of a high-quality content library. Once Warner Bros Discovery starts trading on the market as a stand-alone company, more and more investors are going to realize the obvious. A streaming and media behemoth that is on par with the likes of Netflix and Disney is not able to trade at telecom and cable-tv multiples for long.

Risks to consider

The margin of safety in this investment seems to be deep. Still, there are certain risks that the average investor should be aware of.

Even though it's likely that the deal is getting through, things have not been finalized yet. The deal falling apart would certainly be negatively reflected on the stock price of Discovery.

The debt situation is definitely a thing to keep an eye on. Even though WBD will top the industry in regards to content spending for 2020, it's possible that the emphasis on deleveraging will see them lag behind their rivals in the latter years.

AT&T shareholders are still getting 71% equity of the new company. It's important to keep in mind that the average AT&T shareholder today is a dividend income investor. It's possible that many of them won't like the aspect of owning a growth stock in their portfolio. As a result, the new company might come under strong selling pressure shortly after being listed.

Considering that the wider market hasn't picked up on Discovery's potential up to this point, it's fair to expect that the same will keep happening at least until the merger goes through or even possibly all the way through until the new company is listed. That would mean Discovery is possibly death money for several months or possibly almost a year.

Final thoughts and conclusions

Warner Bros Discovery is a behemoth that is going to hit the streaming industry seemingly overnight. WBD can utilize its strong brand recognition, international exposure, as well as the quality, quantity, and depth of its content library to compete with the likes of Disney, Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix. It is not a far fetch to expect that in case of success in this matter, valuations and multiples are going to move closer to their main rivals.

Unrelated to the level of success in trading blows with its rivals, once Warner Bros Discovery starts trading as a new independent company, the market will sooner or later start pricing in the fact that it is no longer dealing with a boring telecom or media stock.

This investment opportunity might prove as one of the best opportunities of this year. I believe many will look back upon this point asking themselves how the pure value generated by this merger was missed in the first place. This investment thesis can play itself out in two different ways. If you have faith that WBD will prove itself capable of climbing to the top of the streaming industry, then you are looking at a rare chance of grabbing on to a five-bagger or even to a ten-bagger stock. However, if you believe that this is not going to happen, you can still roughly double your investment by parking your money and waiting for the market to realize the obvious.