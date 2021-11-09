A Portfolio For The Infrastructure Bill

AerialPerspective Works/E+ via Getty Images

The Infrastructure Bill Passes

When I first wrote about the bipartisan infrastructure bill that finally passed the House Friday night, it was a $2.1 trillion glimmer in Joe Biden’s eye. That was back in April. It got split off into two parts: the $550 billion infrastructure bill about which I am here today, and a companion budget reconciliation bill that is still being wrangled over.

The first beta portfolio launched in August, and now here we are today, at a new beginning. US-based infrastructure construction and engineering is a downtrodden sector, heavily reliant on government spending at the state and local level that has been lacking for decades. Now they are downwind of a giant Federal spending package.

A Quick Rundown of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Transportation

The largest transportation initiatives are for roads and bridges at $122 billion, over a fifth of the bill. Construction, engineering services and materials are the big winners here.

Public transit agencies got $39 billion, and also add in another $7.5 billion to replace diesel buses with zero-emission vehicles. This will buy new buses, light rail cars, repair exiting lines, and build new rail and busway lines. The winners here are companies making passenger rail cars and buses, and more construction-engineering-materials.

Then we have rail, ports and airports, which combined get $108 billion. This will go mostly into repairs, upgrades of existing infrastructure, and increasing interconnects between all of it. Again, the big winners are the construction-engineering-material triad. Are you sensing a trend?

There is also another $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure.

Energy

This is a $73 billion grid upgrades. Our construction-engineering-materials triad will also be the big winners, adding copper wire to the third leg.

Water

Water infrastructure gets $55 billion plus another $8 billion for western water conservation and storage. This will be a boon to the triad, as well as pumping, flow control and other fluid hardware, and there will be many miles of pipe laid.

Environmental

$21 billion for cleanup of EPA Superfund sites, with an emphasis on old mines and wells. This involves a very specialized group of companies, many of who are private.

$47 billion is for "resiliency," which is going to go largely the regions that flood or burn.

Communications

This is rural broadband at $65 billion. This will be many miles of fiber optic laid for backbone, and very long last mile hookups for coax. The triad wins out here again. I'm still not sure of the regulatory status of the service providers who will be getting these new customers. I also assume Starlink (SPACE) will make a play here, but that may not be fast enough network speed. I also expect the wireless carriers like Verizon (VZ) to pitch their 5G home services, which would also bring 5G to those far-flung communities.

The Triad

They are not the only ones that are going to benefit, but the construction-engineering-materials triad is by far the big winners in this bill. The changes from Biden’s original proposal, much or which sits in the companion reconciliation bill now, means that as it stands, this is going to be a very narrowly targeted affair. Reconciliation would change that.

The blue line is nondefense investment at all levels of government in the US, with inflation and capital depreciation accounted for. As you can see, that collapsed after the 2001 recession. The more detailed tables that allow us to zero in on real government structures investment only begin in 2002, coinciding with the collapse. So that green line is much shorter, but it covers more precisely what we are talking about with the infrastructure bill – structures.

As you can see, the more precise green line has had an even worse recovery since the 2014 bottom. The area between the two green lines represents an investment deficit of $1.3 trillion 2012 dollars, which is $1.5 trillion 2020 dollars. So, the bill that made it out of the Senate is a third of that hole being filled.

But it’s not just government that has underinvested in structures.

Private structures investment is very noisy, but the direction of the moving average is pretty unmistakable since the late 1980s. I included IP investment in green, so you can see what replaced it.

A large majority of the bill's spending will go to the triad of US-based infrastructure construction, engineering, and materials, especially transportation construction. This is a sector heavily reliant on government contracts and private structures investment. Because of the last two charts, companies in these heavy construction industries have really struggled, and many have diversified away to residential, commercial, industrial, and resource extraction. Many of the companies have negative earnings right now. This is the opportunity for which they have all been waiting.

Building an Infrastructure Portfolio

This is much more targeted than a US infrastructure ETF like Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development (PAVE). In the first place, PAVE is market-cap weighted, and I think that is the wrong way to approach a targeted portfolio. A good example why is the cement business, where about half of US production is owned by three large multinational corporations. For simplicity, let’s just look at Cemex (CX), the Mexican giant. They have about $14 billion in TTM revenues, but less than a third comes from the US. They are going to pour tons of concrete from this bill but it will not have as big an effect on the consolidated company as much smaller domestic producers.

But also, PAVE is a general infrastructure portfolio. A large portion is for building construction, equipment, and materials, and these came off the original Biden bill to the tune of $387 billion. We may see it return in the reconciliation bill.

For details on how the portfolio and weightings were created, see here.

The final sector weightings for the largest of the portfolios:

Source: Author

56% the weightings go to small-caps, and another 22% to mid-caps.

Source: Author

Final Thoughts

I think this is a pretty unique opportunity for at least 4-5 years and maybe more. There are a lot of companies out there that I love that look like they have very fat prices right now and ripe for correction. On the other hand, we have a downtrodden sector with lots of small- and medium-cap companies that have had a rough decade. As I’m writing this, none of this is news to anyone especially since last Friday night, but there are years of large cash flows coming.

The top weight, Granite Construction (GVA), has a pretty typical chart:

Data by YCharts

They have a lot of catching up to do and a giant trough to feed at. The portfolios are for Long View Capital members only.