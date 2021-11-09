400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares a titular similarity with Seeking Alpha. It is a top tier candidate for portfolios that are seeking alpha or, put another way, want to make an alpha bet.

Nearing an all-time high of $3,000, it is also priced out of many investors' comfort zones. Will it pull back to help you out in this regard? I think it will. In this article, I argue both that it is one of the top stocks ever with a bright future, and that headwinds out of Washington and elsewhere will be your ticket to a better price over the next few quarters.

Alphabet's sophisticated business is based on simple tenets that have served it well over its brief life

Alphabet started as a public company, just plain old Google with its IPO in 2004, initially setting its share price at $85. At the time, its business was truly simple; its founders' ambitious and idealistic goals were set out in its S-1 Prospectus as being:

...to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. We believe that the most effective, and ultimately the most profitable, way to accomplish our mission is to put the needs of our users first. We have found that offering a high-quality user experience leads to increased traffic and strong word-of-mouth promotion.

The company committed to "never stop working to improve our user experience, our search technology and other important areas of information organization."

As illustrated by its price chart below, its shareholders did quite well, scoring a more than 7.7x share price increase from $85 to ~$657 in ~11 years.

In 2015, Google formally acknowledged that its business ambitions were expanding beyond its search engine roots. CoFounder Larry Page first described a vision for the new company in his 08/2015 Founders Letter, opting for a conglomerate structure with independent businesses having strong managers.

Alphabet share price has continued the upward path of its subsidiary Google. The chart below shows Alphabet's progress from 08/2015 to date as I write on 11/06/2021:

Google co-founders, Alphabet's CEO Page and President Brin, have since retired to serve more discretely as directors, co-founders and controlling shareholders; Sundar Pichai has stepped up to the CEO roles at both Google and Alphabet.

Alphabet is poised for growth with the right capabilities in all the right places

Those who read lots of earnings reports can become jaded as optimistic CEOs tout their latest vaporware or pet projects. Under CEO Pichai, Alphabet touts itself as an "AI-first company". Google has the financial heft and proven technological resources to bring this vision into being.

It is relentless in harnessing the power of AI to enhance its search experience. During its Q3, 2021, earnings call, he addressed Alphabet's growth initiatives. He noted that its new search modality, Multitask Unified Model [MUM], was 1,000 times as powerful as its previous AI enabled BERT algorithm.

This enhanced capability paves the way for searching both words and images. In turn, this enhances the experience of key areas such as Google Maps and Google Shopping. Pichai described the following functionality enabled by this new capability:

...visual shopping experience to Search, powered by Google Shopping graph. It links shoppers with over 24 billion product listings from merchants across the web. Google Maps now offers eco-friendly routing. It lets drivers in the U.S. choose a more fuel-efficient route, saving money and reducing emissions.

Alphabet recognizes the importance of attracting exceptional employees to keep its AI focused on serving its customers. It has long been recognized as one of the most generous, creative and accommodating of employers. It maintains its cherished reputation as one of America's best places to work.

Breaking Alphabet down to its disaggregated components reveals the strength of the whole

Currently, Google's latest 10-Q (p. 12) includes the following table of its Q3 disaggregated revenues:

This tells an awesome story of scale and overall Q/Q growth of >40% from ~$46.2 billion to ~$65.1 billion.

Google Search remains the monster, accounting for more than 58% of the total, and growing (~44%), just a shade faster than the total. YouTube ads is growing at nearly the same at 44%, just on a lesser, but still significant, scale. Google network is a tad larger than YouTube ads, but growing a bit slower (~40%).

Google other, tallied outside its Google advertising subtotal but within its Services subtotal, contributed a significant but lesser sum of ~$6.7 billion. It is a horrendous growth laggard (in the Alphabet universe) clocking growth of ~24%. Google Cloud with quarterly revenues of nearly $5 billion is a revenue laggard, but a growth stalwart at ~47%.

Those interested in a longer term view can check out Google's disaggregated revenues shown by its latest 10-K (p. 66) from 02/2021; it extends a view of its progress before and during the pandemic. This longer-term view shows that Alphabet's pieces continue on a steady growth tract without regard to the pandemic.

Just as young readers start with their "ABCs", Alphabet is a basic building block for a stock portfolio

Seeking Alpha's ratings panel is an excellent starting point for investors looking for a quick and easy read on a prospective investment. I may not, and don't in fact, always agree with the judgments presented. However, they always provide interesting starting points for analysis.

The ratings panel for Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is one that is not only informative as providing a starting point, it is also right on in terms of its judgments. Check out its 11/04/2021 screenshot below:

It's not so often that quant ratings beat out Seeking Alpha authors in terms of optimism. For Alphabet, however, quant ratings come in at "very bullish", while Seeking Alpha authors are merely bullish. This reflects the fact that Alphabet not only presents an interesting investment thesis, it is also a top investment based on the sum of its underlying financial metrics.

Its underlying metrics for its "A+" in profitability are attractive indeed as shown below:

The final two metrics are off the charts. Its "% Difference to Sector" for "Cash From Operations" at >22,000 is obviously extreme. When you toggle over it, this metric is defined as:

Trailing Twelve Month Return on Cash From Operations: Operating Cash is the amount of cash earned from a business's activities. It is a subtotal line item and is calculated by taking a company's net income, factoring in depreciation expenses, then adjusting for any gains or losses on sales and assets.

Alphabet must be a cash monster to be outstripping its sector by such an unfathomable percent. As for the next metric, "Net Income Per Employee (TTM)", it seems rather straightforward. In this day and age when employees are so hard to find, the ability to outstrip your sector by more than 2,000% in income per employee is powerful indeed. It confirms the effectiveness of its employees and of its data-driven, AI-enabled business model.

Alphabet's performance since the reorganization compared to the S&P 500 as shown by the chart (Alphabet beige line, S&P 500 blue) below supports a powerhouse view of this incredible business:

As is true for every investment, Alphabet has its risks

A risk that is front and center for Alphabet with its $1.97 trillion market cap and its dominant position in so many lives and so many countries is that it faces debilitating or, at least, troublesome regulation, tax or fines. Such risks are variegated. They could stem from current laws or from newly passed laws specifically focused on Alphabet or its mega cap brethren.

Particular areas which attract regulator's attention are Alphabet's size and its data collection practices. At least one antitrust suit has already been filed against Google by the Justice department, joined in by 11 states; others are bruited as being in progress. On 11/05/2021, two senators took a bipartisan swipe at big tech by introducing a bill to limit acquisition of actual or prospective competitors.

This is going to be an ongoing risk for Alphabet as it is for other mega caps. Nor are its only challengers limited to the United States and its constituent states. It also comes from countries around the world where Alphabet has a presence. Its latest 10-K (p. 17-18) has a portion of its risk section devoted to the:

...variety of new and existing laws and/or interpretations [which] could harm our business.

Alphabet's shareholders have to steel themselves to the headline risk; such issues present on an ongoing basis. Today (11/08/2021), with Alphabet soaring near its all-time high of ~$3,000, investors seem to be discounting any such risks. As a fractious round of midterms nears, such attacks are more likely to gain traction.

Another risk that the market seems to be entirely discounting for the time being is its governance risk. At the moment, I consider Alphabet to be one of the best managed companies in the market. Its share concentration concerns me over the longer term, as described in its 10-K (p. 20) disclosure on its shares' class voting setup. Its class A shares carry one vote per share, class B ten votes, and class C zero votes. Approximately 51.5% of voting power (controlled primarily by co-founders) resides in class B shares.

GOOG is the ticker for class C; GOOGL for class A. These two share classes trade at roughly identical prices. At the current time, control rests in class B shares. So long as holders of the type B shares are known and viewed as benign, any risk here is hypothetical. Over the long term, it takes more attention. For example, an accident or illness to either Brin or Page might bring this into sharp and painful focus.

Conclusion

I don't expect many to argue against the fact that Alphabet operates one of the world's best businesses. The question for investors is how it fits in their portfolio. It currently occupies the top position in my portfolio. I anticipate that I will be carefully trimming it over the near term to move it more in line with my overall objectives. Even after trimming, it will remain a top holding for me.

As for those who have no exposure to this name, I submit that they should consider adding some in small increments. One approach which appeals to me would be to buy a small starter position at the current market price, whatever that may be when you come to it. Then wait and study your situation and Alphabet's place in your portfolio; plan to add gradually on downdrafts.

When deciding on an investment, there are no perfect choices. In terms of business quality, Alphabet is as close as they come to being the best. In today's overheated market, the choice is either to buy at a top price or buy lesser proven quality businesses.

Making the move requires careful consideration of one's objectives, time frame and of one's portfolio mix. For me, my choice is to include Alphabet as a top holding in my portfolio. Wherever you find yourself, Alphabet is worth a look.