lukbar/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) is a multisector bond fund with a very broad mandate. The fund has the ability to invest in bonds "anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets". Currently, its portfolio is overweight corporate emerging markets credits, with leveraged loans, CLOs, and US high yield names being the other significant buckets. The fund has strong trailing total returns, with the trailing 3- and 5-year returns sitting at 6.6% and 8.7% respectively. The fund is currently taking significant credit risk, with an overall single-B weighted average rating and a holdings structure that contains embedded leverage - the CLO tranches the fund holds for example are the first loss tranches in their respective securitizations. DSL has a middle-of-the-road Sharpe ratio of 0.39. During the last Fed tightening cycle, the fund exhibited a slight negative total return performance, with the 2013 Fed tapering having the largest negative impact. If you already own this name we rate it a "Hold", while any new money entering the space would be well served to wait for a market risk-off event when the discount to NAV would widen as a more appropriate entry point.

CEF Metrics

This section details some CEF metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 28%

Average for the CEF space.

Expense Ratio: 2.28%

A bit high for this type of leverage.

Manager: DoubleLine

Premier asset manager.

Yield: 7.54%

Average.

Discount / Z-Statistic: -2.40% / 0.24

The fund is trading at a discount.

The discount is in line with historic levels

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

The fund has a broad mandate, but currently is overweight emerging markets:

Source: DoubleLine

This is an interesting fund since the mandate states it can invest in fixed income "anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets". DoubleLine has built a great reputation and the market is allowing the portfolio managers to basically choose anything that looks appealing in the fixed income universe globally. Emerging Markets have lagged US high yield from a total return perspective and I would suspect that is why we are seeing such a high allocation here. The other buckets in the fund have more "traditional" allocations such as US HY (~20%), CMBS (~11%) and CLOs (~10%).

When pulling in their SEC filing one can see that the vast majority is EM corporate exposure:

Source: SEC Filing

The sovereign allocation is very small and it only contains a handful of names:

Source: SEC Filing

The overall portfolio is fairly credit-risky, with the profile strongly tilted towards single-B names:

Source: DoubleLine

On the CLO portion of the portfolio we can observe the fund holds the bottom of the capital structure, namely the E and F tranches:

Source: DoubleLine

What does this mean? It means that while the structures pay a high interest rate, they are also the riskiest. Most of the time the tranches the fund invests in sit right above the equity, hence they represent the first loss-absorbing piece if there is another recession and default rates go up. There is inherent leverage already built in a CLO. This will make the mark-to-market moves of these tranches more volatile, especially in a risk-off scenario.

However the fund does not provide a parsing out of ratings by asset class, and because a single-B CLO tranche is not equal in credit risk with a single-B HY name we cannot provide an asset class by asset class weighted average rating analysis. Given its overweight positions in corporate EM credits, US high yield names and leveraged loans, the underlying theme for this fund is most certainly corporate credit, with the jurisdictional twist that it exhibits a global mandate.

The fund is also fairly granular, having around 500 credits in the portfolio with almost all of them being below a 1.5% of portfolio allocation:

Source: DoubleLine

Market Risk

The fund is USD-based and while DSL has the ability to invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies it is overwhelmingly a USD fund hence subject to the USD curve interest rate moves and risks.

The fund has an overall fairly short duration:

Source: DoubleLine

By virtue of having a large part of the portfolio in floating rate assets such as leveraged loans and CLO tranches, the fund does not run a very high duration profile.

The fund is running a very significant credit spread risk - i.e. the propensity of the underlying securities to lose substantial value as credit spreads increase. As we saw from the Credit Risk section all the CLO tranches are BB / B rated and reside at the bottom of the capital structure, hence they exhibit the most volatility from a market price perspective. Similarly, the emerging markets corporate bucket is also much more volatile than sovereign EM credits due to the two-factor layering of sovereign and individual corporate credit risks.

Performance

Let us have a look at the timeline for the past Fed tightening cycle:

* May 2013: Ben Bernanke first alluded to tapering

* December 2013: Fed announced the tapering of bond-buying by $10 billion a month

* October 2014: Fed completes tapering

* December 2015: The Fed raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

And this is how the fund performed during the past Fed tightening timeline outlined above:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fund initially sold off substantially as the taper announcement came, and then recovered once it started, with its carry compensating for the price loss. Overall, in the 2-year period of 2013-2015, the fund had a negative total return.

Source: Author

The fund has very strong trailing total returns that sit at 6.6% and 8.7% respectively for a trailing 3- and 5- year period. From an annual return perspective, DSL lost money on the back of the prior Fed tightening cycle in 2013, then during the market sell-off driven by oil in 2015 and again as the Fed tightened in 2018.

Historic Discount to NAV

The fund has a propensity to trade at a discount to NAV:

Source: Morningstar

Since its inception the fund has traded at a premium to NAV only in 2 distinct instances:

* right after issuance in 2013

* right before the Covid pandemic as investors were clamoring for yield

The fund exhibited the biggest discounts to NAV during market risk-off events, such as the oil-driven sell-off in late 2015 and the market-wide risk event in 2018.

Expect history to repeat itself during the next credit event since DSL is running a credit-risky, more illiquid portfolio than other funds.

Conclusion

Coming from a premier asset manager, DSL has a broad mandate that spans the global bond market. Currently, overweight emerging markets corporate bonds, the fund exhibits strong trailing total returns on a 3- and 5- year basis. The fund has a short duration of 3.26 years but exhibited a slight negative performance during the last Fed tightening cycle. If you already own this name we rate it a "Hold", while any new money entering the space would be well served to wait for a market risk-off event when the discount to NAV would widen as a more appropriate entry point.