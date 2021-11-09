Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

In 2020 and early 2021, there was no better place to be invested than in small/mid-cap tech stocks. The notion that tech is invading every industry only gained steam in the pandemic, and plenty of software and internet stocks enjoyed strong upward momentum.

In the last quarter of 2021, however, a more sober mood is taking hold. While investors are still piling onto stable and profitable large-cap tech names, the more speculative small/mid-cap plays have lost a lot of their early traction. One such case is Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a provider of "low-code" software development platforms. Appian has been boosted on the narrative of business transformation and IT process improvements that have dominated since the pandemic, but that story doesn't seem to be enough any longer. The stock is down ~30% year to date, and after reporting Q3 earnings last week, the market's reaction vacillated between an immediate drop and a quick bounce-back after that. In my view, choppy trading in Appian is likely to persist, and there's more room to the downside here.

Given the market's recent cool-off in sentiment toward unprofitable, small/mid-cap tech stocks, and the fact that Appian's recent fundamentals don't exactly inspire any meaningful confidence to the upside, I'm downgrading my view on Appian to bearish.

Two factors are at play here:

The first is wholly uninspiring fundamentals and a meaningful amount of competition. Appian continues to grow its cloud revenue, but not at too impressive of a pace (Q3 was more or less in line with Wall Street's expectations). The company has already gotten the benefit of winding down its professional services business and is already at a ~75% revenue mix for software versus services. Retention rates have trended slightly downward in the recent few quarters. And while it's true that the demand for IT transformation / business process improvements is a secular tailwind for Appian, it's not the only company that serves this wide space. I continue to view ServiceNow (NOW) as Appian's most challenging competitor, while Salesforce.com (CRM), with its acquisitions like MuleSoft giving it a strong foothold in the SaaS space, is another deep-pocketed competitor. With a slowdown in growth, a relatively non-unique product, and still quite a distance to go before hitting GAAP profitability, we have to ask ourselves: can Appian really sustain its current valuation premium, let alone spark a rally to expand it?

The bottom line here: the downside we've seen in Appian's stock over the past few months has more steam, judging by a still-steep valuation against unexciting fundamentals. Continue to remain on the sidelines on this stock, as I think it will slide to the mid-$70s before bottoming out.

Q3 download

Let's now discuss Appian's latest third-quarter earnings results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Appian Q3 results Source: Appian Q3 shareholder presentation

Appian's total revenue in Q3 grew at a 20% y/y to $92.4 million, only marginally beating Wall Street's expectations of $91.1 million (+18% y/y) by a two-point margin. Cloud subscription revenue, meanwhile, grew 36% y/y to $47.4 million, while total subscription revenue grew 32% y/y and comprised 73% of the revenue mix, up from 66% in the prior-year quarter.

Deceleration is certainly kicking in here. In Q2, Appian's revenue had grown at a 24% y/y pace, and cloud revenue growth had been north of 40% y/y. This is largely a function of easier comps from the immediate impact of the pandemic last year fading. That trend, however, is slated to continue through Q4, with Appian guiding to total revenue decelerating to 16-17% y/y growth and cloud revenue growth decelerating as well to 32-33% y/y growth.

Figure 2. Appian guidance update Source: Appian Q3 shareholder presentation

Given that Q4 revenue is expected to slow down to 16-17% y/y growth, we do wonder if current consensus expectations, calling for 18% y/y growth for the entirety of FY22, may need a downward revision (yet another high-level risk for Appian).

Management continues to cite secular tailwinds from businesses wanting to re-examine and upgrade their IT stacks post-pandemic as the chief driver for growth. Per CEO Matt Calkins' prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The IT department has finally found the spotlight. When I was a consultant in the '90s, I visited a lot of IT departments to tune their databases. And they had the worst real estate, satellite buildings, low ceilings, basement floors. IT got the worst of it because it was considered less important. That is changing now. After 2 years of COVID, IT is a hero, important like marketing or finance. Without enterprise technology, we couldn't have been productive through the pandemic [...] With that in mind, over the past 2 years, Appian has created exactly the product we think IT departments need now: a change engine. Our goal is to assemble a set of technologies that will enable businesses to create new processes the fastest. Workflow is the heart of it, of course, because that's, in my opinion, the world's fastest and most intuitive way to program. But we've gone way beyond workflow now. We have a suite. It begins in discovery, finding your next opportunity for process improvement. And it ends in automation, executing your new processes with a full complement of digital workers."

One key metric that disappointed in Q3, however, was net revenue retention rates. As seasoned software investors are aware, this is a closely-watched metric because upsells (demonstrated by high retention rates in excess of >100%) are a more profitable source of revenue growth than landing new clients. Appian's net revenue retention rate of 117% in Q3 not only fell four points from Q2, but was the weakest showing in a year:

Figure 3. Appian revenue retention trends Source: Appian Q3 shareholder presentation

Pro forma gross margins in Q3 held flat at 73%, now on par with most other SaaS competitors (closer to its IPO, Appian was struggling with pro forma gross margins in the 50-60% range, due to a high mix of low-margin professional services revenue). A 14-point reduction in professional services margin y/y was perfectly offset by the six-point revenue mix shift into subscriptions.

Figure 4. Appian gross margin trends Source: Appian Q3 shareholder presentation

Appian's adjusted EBITDA losses, however, widened quite significantly. Adjusted EBITDA of -$12.0 million in the quarter represented a -13% margin, versus -3% in the year-ago quarter. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA losses have more than doubled from the prior year.

Figure 5. Appian adjusted EBITDA Source: Appian Q3 shareholder presentation

Appian's pro forma EPS of -$0.22 in Q3 also missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.19. Again, in a bull market for small/mid-cap stocks, Appian's profitability results may get overlooked, but in the more cautious environment of today, I think Appian's inability to drive margin expansion despite a slowdown in growth rates will continue to weigh heavily on the stock.

Key takeaways

Appian is an expensive stock with few merits, which is a dangerous combination to be holding onto at a time when the market is shedding small/mid-cap growth in favor of large-cap value. My recommendation is to rotate out of this stock and watch it continue to correct and invest elsewhere.