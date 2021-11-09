naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Brazilian neobank Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has filed its F-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, alongside a Formulário de Referência with the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários in Brazil, as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO). We will refer to the company by its commonly used name, Nubank, which refers to its key trademark. The company intends on listing in the United States and then negotiating “a program of Brazilian Depositary Receipts” in Brazil. The company is seeking a valuation of over $50 billion and if all goes according to plan, it will become one of Latin America’s largest listed companies. The digital lender is proposing a maximum IPO price of $11 per share of the 332,523,138 shares it is offering the public. The IPO would raise over $3.66 billion for Nubank. Post-IPO, there would be 4,600,467,349 shares outstanding, which would give Nubank a valuation of more than $50.6 billion, making it larger than Brazil’s largest traditional lender, Itaú Unibanco.

Nubank’s Tale of Virality and Exceptional Product-Market Fit

Nubank was founded in 2013 and began life issuing zero-fee credit cards managed through an app. Since then, the financial technology giant has diversified into insurance, loans, and savings accounts. The company has 48 million users spread out across Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. These countries, as well as large swatches of Latin America, are united by a common feature: the failure of traditional lenders to serve their most urgent needs. Nubank leads a wave of fintech startups that are responding to this market opportunity with disruptive solutions. Many traditional financial services providers charge fees for even the most basic services, making them unattractive to the underclass of Latin American society.

Neobanks can be thought of in terms of customer acquisition costs, customer monetization, and activity and long-term revenues.

According to the company’s F-1 statement, the company’s customer acquisition costs (CAC) in the first three quarters of 2021, were $5 per customer, 20% of which was used for paid marketing. According to the company’s own research and publicly available information, its CAC is one of the lowest among FinTech companies across the world. The company’s low cost to acquire customers suggests that its products have incredible product-market fit and virality. Since its inception, an average of 80% to 90% of its customers has been acquired organically, either through word-of-mouth or through direct unpaid referral from existing customers. CAC rose from $3.40 per customer in the first nine months of 2020, where paid marketing accounted for 19%.

Growing and retaining customers is vital to the success of the business. Nubank believes that its customer experience will drive growth in monthly-active customers, and that a high affinity with the brand will develop from using the company’s products.

Nubank’s monthly active customers grow thanks to (1) new customers; (2) increasing the number of products each customer uses so they have more reasons to be active; (3) high-quality customer service as seen through the company’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 in Brazil and 94 in Mexico, which is higher than all incumbent banks and rival fintech companies in the region; (4) understanding less active customers so the company can create better products for this cohort of customers.

The company’s net churn is relatively low, at an average of 0.1% per month in the last three quarters of the year, against a 2020 average of 0.52% per month.

Nubank’s investments in customer service and technology, alongside the compounding effects of the company’s self-reinforcing business model, have led to the company enjoying high engagement rates for its active customers, calculated as the ratio between daily active customers and monthly active customers. In September 2021, the 28-day average was 47.9%, up 6% from 41.9% in December 2020. The company has, then, engagement levels similar to social media platforms. This, combined with customer monetization, is a massive pillar of the company’s self-reinforcing model.

Source: 2020 Nubank F-1 Registration Form

The company is able to recover its CAC with cumulative contribution margins in under 12 months on average, while significantly expanding revenue and contribution margins thereafter. The lifetime value (LTV) of its customers against its CAC is a great way to measure the company’s customer acquisition efficiency. The company has an LTV/CAC ratio of over 30x, demonstrating fantastic economics. This is based on the already talked about ability of the company to grow organically with low CAC, as well as its ability to increase its monthly average revenue per active customer (monthly ARPAC).

In the first three quarters of the year, the company reported a monthly ARPAC of $4.90. For active customers who used the range of the company’s products, including its credit card, NuAccount, and personal loans, monthly ARPAC was between $23 and $34 in September 2021. Incumbent banks enjoyed a monthly ARPAC of $38 in the first half of 2021. The company does not need to hit the same numbers as incumbent banks, and may not do so because it does not charge any fees, but Nubank does believe it will continue to meaningfully grow monthly ARPAC by (1) increasing their share of the customer wallet across their existing products and (2) cross-selling more products to existing customers.

Growing at Scale

Nubank incurred a net loss of $99.1 million in the first nine months of the year, against a $171.5 million, $92.5 million, and $28.6 million loss in 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The company has been able to grow its customers at scale and with that, its revenue and high annual growth rates. On September 30, 2021, the company had 48.1 million customers, a nine-fold increase (or 110% compound annual growth rate) from the same period in 2018, when the company had 5.2 million users. 73% of Nubank's customers can be classified as monthly active users as of September 30, 2021. In the three months ended September 30, 2021, the company added 2 million net new customers in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

Profitability Could Be on the Way

Typically, businesses that go public are loss-making and for every giant market opportunity, there is such competition that the reality is that most of these businesses will never turn a profit. A company like Nubank has to defy asset growth effects, the tendency of low asset-growth stocks to outperform high asset-growth stocks. In order to do this, it has to be able to build a moat, a set of competitive advantages, the most important of which are barriers to entry. Nubank’s lack of profitability should be seen in the light of a business building the infrastructure it needs to create the market it believes its customers want. There are signs that the company is offering a viral product with amazing product-market fit. The size of the investments that the company is making are in and of themselves barriers to entry. A company that wants to topple Nubank will have to match those investments, and the brand loyalty, data, and insights the company has developed, just to compete. Crucially, the company turned its first-ever half-year profit in Brazil, earning a net income of BRL$76 million ($14.7 million), up from its H1 2020 loss of BRL$95 million ($18.4 million). This suggests to me that Nubank is the total package.