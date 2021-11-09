hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) operates a platform that provides financial advice and connects consumers with financial product providers. The providers pay a fee to NerdWallet. Financial providers include mortgagers, brokerage account providers, banks, credit card providers, personal loan providers, and others. The company was founded during the financial crisis in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson. Tim Chen remains the CEO and largest shareholder.

NRDS stock went public on November 4th and trades on the Nasdaq. The company will have nearly 32M class B shares and over 33M class A shares outstanding. Class B shares, tied to founder Tim Chen, are entitled to 10 votes each, while the class A shares are entitled to just one vote each. This means the company is controlled by CEO Tim Chen to the tune of 90% voting power. This type of structure is not unusual. This has implications for the company moving forward. Essentially Tim Chen has full control of the company management and there is no requirement for an independent Board of Directors. Unchecked power can be detrimental to organizations. However, it also means the company will have clear leadership and one voice moving forward. He has financial interests that are aligned heavily with shareholders. One cannot argue with his success thus far. It is reported that he started the company with an $800 investment and an idea that there should be a better way to obtain financial advise. Tim is a former hedge fund analyst who specialized in payments technology companies and Stanford Graduate with a degree in economics.

NerdWallet's IPO priced at the mid-point of the offering or $18 per share. This valued the company at around $1.2B. Investors were obviously enthused by this valuation. There was some speculation that the company was to be valued closer to $5B. The stock made incredible gains on day one moving up over 90% at one point. It has pulled back since, but is still above the IPO price by 40%.

One reason for the initial demand is likely the low public float. NerdWallet has over 63M shares outstanding, however sold just 7.25M at the IPO. This amounts to just over 11%. This IPO has a 180 day lockup period. A lockup period is the time when insiders may not sell their shares. The lockup will end May 3, 2022. There is a danger to investors that the lockup expiration will increase selling pressure and negatively affect the stock price. That will likely be the case here, although insiders are likely to sell slowly over time to mitigate these negative effects.

The market cap of NerdWallet after the dust settled is near $1.7B. Given revenue of over $180M for the first half of 2021, it is safe to assume that full year 2021 revenue will come in over $360M and likely $365M - $375M given current growth rates. This would put the price-to-sales valuation at ~ 4.5x using the mid-point of this estimate. I now believe this is slightly overvalued based on competition and high marketing spend, discussed below.

NerdWallet is a high-risk, high-reward play. A 4.5x PS ratio is not out of line with a growth rate over 45% and the stock is definitely worth a look. However, the company is going all-in on sales and marketing (S&M) to achieve this growth. In the first six months of 2021 the company spend over $151M on S&M compared to just $144M for the entire year of 2020. The $151M amounts to over 83% of total revenues. This is an incredibly high number even for a growth company. This percentage drops to 74% when considering the first nine months of 2021. The long-term viability of the stock will clearly come down to marketing execution.

One positive factor is that, S&M expenses aside, the company is quite profitable.

As shown above, were S&M expenses removed, the company would have an operating margin over 63%. This shows that the business model itself is highly profitable and can be scaled. The major problem is the small moat and large base of competition which will necessitate continued high S&M spending.

The sales and marketing efficiency will determine whether NRDS stock is a big winner or flounders into the future. Initial results from the first nine months of 2021 are encouraging with 49% revenue growth over 2020. If this continues then revenues for 2022 would come in at nearly $550M or a PS ratio just over 3x. For reference, public competitor LendingTree (TREE) trades at a PS ratio of under 2.0 and has been much maligned. NerdWallet also has many competitors who are not publicly traded including Bankrate.com, Value Penguin, The Penny Hoarder, and WalletHub. For this reason I see the extremely high marketing costs continuing for the foreseeable future. While I was initially bullish on NRDS stock at IPO, I now believe I was too generous in valuation modeling. I have modified my opinion to HOLD as I believe the stock is now fairly valued.