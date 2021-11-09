ivanastar/iStock via Getty Images

Background and Information

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) creates a platform used by companies to perform business analytics, operations intelligence, and information management to lead companies forward into the future. Snowflake refers their business as a 'data warehousing as a service model'. Established in 2012 with early funding by Sequoia Capital Snowflake began the road to transforming big data for large multinational corporations. The runway for this technology is massive and has great potential to proliferate across all business systems in only a couple years.

Customers Trust Snowflake

Satisfaction of the end consumer is critical to Snowflake's success. Snowflake focuses on enterprise software operations. The company needs to make a good impression on not only management but the workers inputting data into Snowflake's platform. There are levels of trust snowflake needs to have for their business model to be successful and so far they have shown that.

Source: (Snowflake Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation)

The long and ever-expanding list is a testament to Snowflake's success within the data industry. From financial conglomerates to tech giants, Snowflake has an array of companies lining up to use their products. The fact that their data management system works for a variety of corporations and products is a testament to the flexible nature of their platform. Their ecosystem of companies is expanding and with that, I wouldn't be surprised if new industries such as energy and shipping soon become involved with Snowflake as their reach increases within all industries.

Source: (Snowflake Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Customer commitments have come a long way in just one year. By almost tripling customer commitments, Snowflake will become profitable sooner and be able to return value to shareholders quicker moving forward. This also means that less of global software spend will be spent on lesser platforms and Snowflake may begin to take on rivals such as Salesforce (CRM) and Amazon Web Services (AMZN). In the future, I would look for this number to grow and compare it to the rate of commitments other enterprise software vendors.

Source: (Snowflake Investor Day 2021)

A large percentage of software spend is moving to cloud-based platforms. Snowflake offers the best in breed cloud data management system and I firmly believe much of this spend will be dedicated to Snowflake's platforms. Tripling cloud software spend by 2025 is going to give this already bloated whale a whole ocean to swim in and plenty of room to grow. Cloud is going to become more important than local systems as it will be needed for businesses to truly adapt to 21st century technology so there is a clear supply and demand for Snowflake and the products they offer.

Growing Revenue Base with Strengthening Fundamentals

At the core of all SaaS companies is corporations that are satisfied and willing customers. Snowflake has this because they are addressing the next generation of data concerns for large corporations. This growth has the potential to multiply in the coming years. As data becomes increasingly more important more and more companies will increasingly look to Snowflake to provide the software and data solutions they need.

Source: (Snowflake Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Product revenue makes up over 90% of the mix of revenue in future years. This will naturally occur as software spend increases and corporations look for next-generation data warehousing and business analytics software. The growth estimates could be well achieved at the rate we are proliferating technology.

Source: (Snowflake Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Margins for Snowflakes products are already sky-high at 69% and increasing. Looking at FY 22 and averaging their Q1 to Q2 revenue growth of 18.7% for the rest of FY 22 the company would have $1.207 Billion in revenue. If Snowflake is able to bring in that conservative revenue number for FY 22 and have 73% margin they would bring in 881.11 million dollars EBIT. For a company that is currently trading at a 100 billion dollar market cap that would bring the P/E down to 125. Of course, this assumes no share price appreciation but as long as the business keeps executing with these enormous margins the valuation will grow into itself.

Peers aren't sizing up

One of the primary companies Snowflake is competing against is Teradata (TDC). The company was founded in 1979 and for years has served as the bedrock for many data management systems in large enterprises. However recently those data management systems have become outdated and a new player needs to come in and bring data management into the cloud in a streamlined way.

Source: (Snowflake Investor Day 2021)

Snowflake targets what they like to call 'data silos'. These are chunks of data that have been stored away that aren't interacting with the rest of the companies systems and could contain valuable information that a business analyst or associate might need. Snowflake takes the pain out of trying to sort through and find data through streamlining it to a cloud-based infrastructure. This way there is more room for information to flow freely as it is not contained on local systems. Another such player is Oracle (ORCL). Enterprise software has been one of the core parts of oracles rise to a tech giant. However, as many corporations switch to cloud-based infrastructure the need for Oracle's legacy technology is diminishing. Not only is their tech slowly becoming outdated but they have moved on from much of the enterprise management and into other software, hardware, and data center endeavors. Snowflake offers the best pure play cloud-based data management system currently available on the market.

Risks are Beginning to Fade

The riskiest part about operating a new SaaS company is that corporations may not need/like your product. Snowflake has already passed this hurdle and is quickly gaining new customers every quarter. As the company becomes bigger and corporations use their products more and more revenues and earnings will stabilize to help grow the company into its already massive valuation.

Source: (Snowflake Investor Day 2021)

The biggest risk is not execution but fallback in the stock price. Snowflake has had a massive rally in the past two months, while I do think it is justified, there is still a lot of fluff built into the price. However, looking at the gross margins, potential revenue, and TAM there is a good reason this company is valued as it is.

The Epitome of Tech Valuation

Snowflake already has a stretched valuation but I believe there is still value to be had as a long-term investor. I am going to compare Snowflake to Teradata, Oracle, and Salesforce. All of these companies compete with Snowflake in some capacity in regards to software spend and corporations will be comparing products released by these companies when making decision where they want to dedicate their spend.

Source: (SA Snowflake Peer Comparison Tool EV/EBITDA)

EV/EBITDA is a very important multiple when considering what companies to invest in. On a % basis, Snowflake has grown their EV/EBITDA very quickly and is neck and neck with Oracle. Considering the rapid rise of both Snowflakes infrastructure and earnings this is very impressive and I look forward to further enterprise growth moving forward.

Source: (SA Snowflake Peer Comparison Tool Price/Cash Flow)

Price/Cash flow is a great tool for valuing a company. On a % basis, Snowflake has been blowing it out of the water in terms of cash generation is growing very quickly thanks to their massive margins. These other legacy tech companies aren't growing their revenue like Snowflake and I would look for Teradata specifically to drop off their cash generation due to stolen business by Snowflake.

Conclusion and Rating

Snowflake is an innovative data management platform that is building enterprises for the future. Their technology is needed in our modern age and cloud infrastructure is the next logical step in data integration. Growth has been rapid and the company has incredible margins to boot. Peers are not a concern and the risks are minimal given their large customer base and pool. Valuation is my only concern but I believe this company is an amazing long-term hold and I look forward to seeing what Snowflake has in store for investors. I rate Snowflake Bullish.