Aurobindo Pharma's (ARBQY) Management on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Santhanam Subramanian

Thank you, Arvind. Good morning everyone. We will discuss the results for the second quarter of fiscal year FY 2021-2022 declared by the company. We will be discussing ex-Natrol numbers throughout the call. For Q2, the company registered a revenue of Rs.5,942 crores, an increase of 4.2% quarter-on-quarter. Most of our businesses registered a healthy growth on a sequential basis. The EBITDA before FOREX and other income declined by 8.3% year-on-year to Rs.1,187 crores. EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 20%. Net profit decreased by 2.1% year-on-year to Rs.697 crores.

Increase in some of the key raw material prices and logistic weight on the profitability for the quarter. Also increase in R&D spend by about 0.4% quarter-on-quarter led to decrease in EBITDA margin during the quarter. We started focusing on optimizing end to end inventory, which has resulted in reduced capacity utilization across our facilities. This in turn increases the overall debt by affecting the profitability. However, this related cash flow which will continue to benefit over the coming quarters and positioned us as an agile player. During the quarter itself, we were able to reduce the working capital by about US$62 million, mainly due to reduction in the inventory. In terms of the business breakdown, formulation business in Q2 FY 2022 witnessed a growth of 5.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs.5,161 crores and contributed around 87% of the total revenue.

APA business contributed around 13% and clocked a revenue of Rs.781 crores for the year, registering a degrowth of 5.8% year-on-year and 3.9% quarter-on-quarter respectively. For the quarter, the revenue from the U.S. market increased by 6.9% year-on-year to Rs.2,968 crores. On a constant currency basis, U.S. revenue increased by 7.3% year-on-year basis, to US$401 million. On a sequential basis, U.S. revenues grew by 10% in U.S. dollar terms and 10.7% on reported currency basis. We have received final approval of seven ANDAs and one NDA and launched six products in the quarter under revenue. We have filed 27 ANDAs, including five injectables during the quarter.

Revenue for Aurobindo Pharma USA, the company marketing overall products in the USA increased by 9.6% year-on-year for the quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Aurobindo Pharma USA revenues grew by 13% in reported currency. Revenue of the U.S. injectable business increased by 5% year-on-year to US$68 million for the quarter. Revenue quarter-on-quarter have increased by 10.3%. We have filed a total of 155 ANDAs as on 30 September, out of which 101 have received final approval and balance 54 are under review. The company also as on 30 September has filed 681 ANDAs on a community basis out which six – 456 of final approval and 29 are tentative approval, including 8 ANDAs, which are tentatively approved under PEPFAR and the balance 196 ANDAs are under review.

For quarter European formulations revenue dropped at Rs.1,662 crores, an increase of 9.7% year-on-year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Euro formulations increased by 5%. On waste currency, the corresponding year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter stood at 9.1% and 6.9% respectively. For the quarter, growth market witnessed a degrowth of 13.5% year-on-year to Rs.386.3 crores. On a quarter-on-quarter, the growth market business grew by 17.3%. The quarter's performance was led by strong growth in Canada, Brazil, and other markets. For the quarter, ARV formulation business stood at Rs.145 crores, a degrowth of 71% year-on-year on a high base of last year. The corresponding degrowth ARVs formulation on a quarter-on-quarter basis was 51.1%. R&D expenditure is rupees Rs.399 crores during the quarter, which is 6.7% of the revenue compared to 6.3% in Q1 FY 2022.

Net organic CapEx for quarter is at US$98 million. The average FX rate was Rs. 73.94 in September 2021 and Rs. 73.68 in June 2021.

Net cash, including investments at the end of September 2021 was US$34.7 million. The average finance cost is at 0.6% mainly due to availing multiple currency rules.

The Board of Directors constituted a committee of independent directors for comprehensive evaluation of various alternative stock options, including demerger for restructuring of companies, only one subsidy Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, focused on sterile oncology and hormonal products and recommended to the Board by the ensuing meeting for further discussion and data. This is all from our end and we are happy to take your questions now. Thank you.

Damayanti Kerai

Hello. Am I audible?

Yes.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you for the opportunity. Sir my first question is on succession plan for Govind. So as for your earlier update, he will be stepping down. So, what are plans for his replacement?

N. Govindarajan

The Board is meeting again in the early December and we will let you know, after that board meeting the final succession plan in this.

Damayanti Kerai

So, we'll get update in December after your Board meeting, right?

N. Govindarajan

Yes, please.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you. And my second question is on your U.S. performance, very good performance, I'll say compared to what we are seeing in terms of price erosion and all. So, what has led to this notable performance in the base business? Because I see like injectable has also picked up, but more of the growth is driven by the oral part. So, what kind of price erosion you are facing in your portfolio and how do you see this moving ahead?

Swami Iyer

Yes, this is Swami here, I work as a CFO for Aurobindo USA. Thank you for the question, Damayanti. The U.S. business has grown largely with the oral solids registering significant progress in terms of volume. However, like you said, there has been price erosion, and we have had fairly good growth across all the therapeutic segments. It's on the back of certain shortfall in demand in the previous quarters. This quarter has been good. And we are looking forward to similar growth going forward.

However, as you mentioned, pricing pressure was there during the quarter. We expect that this would stabilize over a period of next one, two quarters.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. So right now erosion must be in double digit right, which you expect to moderate?

Swami Iyer

So no, I didn't say moderate.

N. Govindarajan

High-single digit is the present one, and we don't know we are going on next one or two quarters, we'll have more clarity on this. This is not only – once the price falls are there and automatically the stock adjustments also will be there. It is double effect will happen.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay sir, thank you. That's very helpful. And my last question will be on your plans for [indiscernible]. So what kind of alternatives you are assessing and when do you expect this process to complete?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

I think as already Subbu had explained Damayanti, I think, the subcommittee of the board has been already formed with independent directors and they will be evaluating everything and they will be getting back in the forthcoming meeting. So, I would not let at this juncture second guess or anything Damayanti.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you. And Govind all the best.

N. Govindarajan

Thank you.

Damayanti Kerai

Thank you.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Thank you, Damayanti.

Thank you. Next question is from Tarang Agarwal.

Tarang Agarwal

Hello, sir good morning. Couple of questions for me. Firstly, on the injectables business at about $68 million, it's still about 15% behind the $75 million $77 million run rate, which we reached pre-COVID what's driving this and how should we see this moving forward? I asked this because you've had about 23 approvals in the trailing 12 months. And still the current run rate is not close to pre-COVID levels. So how should I see this moving forward?

Santhanam Subramanian

So, I'll take this. I think if you remember, we are clearly said that we are confident about our medium-term aspirations of reaching the fiscal $300 million to $700 million revenues by FY’24. So obviously this will be backed by our pipeline and continued efforts to improve our market share. What I would suggest is Tarang not to measure it on a quarter-to-quarter basis on an annualized basis if you go through this particular period, definitely we are confident about achieving whatever we had already mentioned.

Tarang Agarwal

Correct. Thank you. You know, there's a line item in the cashflow, which talks about amount paid for business acquisitions, to the extent of INR $5.925 million. What would this be regarding, because if I recall your OTC brands and acquisition was for about $104 million in the last quarter?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Subbu?

Santhanam Subramanian

That's true. Yes, I’ve unmuted. That's true Tarang, last quarter we have paid around $104 million, which you rightly said, plus also this court also we paid something around $17 million, which has been explained in the earnings call presentation. So that is a total we have paid during this year.

Tarang Agarwal

Sir but $104 million will translate to about Rs. 750 crores.

Santhanam Subramanian

Yes.

Tarang Agarwal

So, there's still a difference.

Santhanam Subramanian

No, there are certain things…

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Pharmaceutical brands, as well as the ANDAs and some other smaller assets and three different types of entries have happened. For all these things 82 plus, another 17 and another 22.5, these three entries have happened overall all in these last two quarters.

Tarang Agarwal

Got it, got it. So that'll be captured in acquisitions plus payment for intangibles, correct?

Swami Iyer

Yes. And it'll be in the balance sheet, something will be reflected in the net block. Something will be reflected in the capital WAP and something will be in the capital advances. You'll not able to reconcile directly.

Tarang Agarwal

Got it. And the last one from my side, if you could give us some sense on, what's driving this heightened pricing pressure in North America, because we've seen it across your domestic peers, as well as global peers. And while you've mentioned that it had to do with the channel filling last year, is that the only reason or there's incremental supply competition that's suddenly come in.

N. Govindarajan

Okay, Swami. I'll take it, Swami. So basically it's a cascading. I think it started with that. And then so obviously like I think what we had mentioned about is the stocking because of the more demand during the COVID period. So that particular, when we are talking about stocking is across the entire value chain. It starts from the pharmacist to the distributor, to the manufacturer, as you would appreciate the fact that they have to sell the product within a certain shelf-life. Because anything less than one year, I think the distributor would not buy it and sell it in the pharmacist level.

So obviously, there is a heightened pressure in terms of everybody trying to liquidate and that is the predominant reason. And it also has a cascading effort because when people are not able to sell it, they would like to go much lower in terms of the pricing to ensure that there is some value rather than destroying the product. So that is the main reason we clearly say, but we have used this opportunity to relook at our end-to-end inventory. And as Subbu has mentioned in the opening call itself, we've already improved to the extent of 62 million. And we would like to continue our effort for another, a quarter or two minimum, like to ensure that we are able to further improve.

Tarang Agarwal

Okay. Thank you. Thank you and all the best.

N. Govindarajan

Thank you, Karan.

Thank you. Next question is from Anubhav Agarwal.

Anubhav Agarwal

Yes. Hi. Just one clarity on the U.S. business. So is this a new base that on which we should only grow from here in the sense that there are multiple tailwinds for us, injectables are yet normalized cyclophosphamide yet to contribute, yet to get full contribution from several ANDAs. So this $400 million can you – I know difficult to say, but what's your confidence level? Is this a new base for us?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Maybe this – this maybe we cannot tell this is the base, but we want to see one more quarter as I said. And so then we can tell where is the base in this whole thing? And as you told, the price erosion and self stock adjustment, both in orals and ARV. And ARV side also a lot of stocks are piled up in various levels and injectable doripenem or something. So there is a lot of things were happened last one or two quarters other than the expenses increased by the utility expense like coal or other than the raw material and whatnot everything came in one or two quarters.

Anubhav Agarwal

No, I appreciate that. My question was only on the U.S.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes. We can tell you after one quarter.

N. Govindarajan

Yes, Anubhav. I'll put it this way to, just to add to whatever Mr. Reddy said. I think as he clearly explained, I think to add to your point, that injectable and other divisions would start, like, I think you can consider that as a base, but then for overall, as Mr. Reddy rightly said, we may need to wait for another one or two quarter to see whether this is the bottom, or it would even go down a bit more. So that is the reason we are trying to be cautious, Anubhav.

Anubhav Agarwal

And that cautious outlook is coming because you still think that there is a lot of inventory left with other players, would they still want to liquidate it?

N. Govindarajan

As you would appreciate, Anubhav, it would be extremely difficult to judge how much who's holding and how long they would like to, like, I think take to liquidate as you would appreciate because it won't be more than at least couple of quarters is what our assumption.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Definitely, we are at the near-end, Govind. Near-end that's what we are telling one quarter or more.

N. Govindarajan

One quarter, I think, yes, one quarter or maximum another – instead of three months, it could be four or four and a half months, I think.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes, not more than because the product expiry generally 24, average you take it 24 to 30 months. So it’s already started from 20th, 2020 June or sometime. And it's ending now in next to one, one and a quarter. And afterwards the product can never be sold if it is less than nine months or so.

Anubhav Agarwal

Okay. That's helpful. Second, what was the global injectable sales in this quarter of across all geographies?

N. Govindarajan

Yes. Global injectable sales during the quarter is around $105 million.

Anubhav Agarwal

And can you detail some plan on the China because I think at the start of this calendar year, you talked about getting 810 approvals. But how many approvals have you got and what is the total filings you have made in China so far?

N. Govindarajan

We have filed around 28 products and two products are approved and we launched it to one product in the – we got out of two, one, we got the bid in the tender bid and another one is a retail product. And we are expecting another five, six products approval in next three to six months – three to four months.

Anubhav Agarwal

But sir, was it the same status that we file 28 ANDAs, but at the start of the calendar year itself. So we haven't made any incremental filing in China so far?

N. Govindarajan

No, the ultimate filing, filing from India and then goes to China office and China filing maybe last call, it may not be 28. Now how much, Subbu, correct exact number China filings?

Santhanam Subramanian

Arvind, where are the numbers? I will reach out to you, Anubhav.

N. Govindarajan

I think we have filed in this quarter around three, four products, and this is all filings that happened from Mar the India. And we are this, we, we started our production in the new plant in China plant and one product we have taken exhibits and we are taking every month two products from early next year onwards.

Santhanam Subramanian

Around 30 products, Anubhav.

Anubhav Agarwal

Yes. Okay, sure. And just the last clarity of this ARV contract. So when is the next contract negotiation due for TLD for us? I think it was a three year contract for us. When is that coming for next renegotiation?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

You’re specifically talking about probably South Africa, so that already, like, I think they’re asked for the bid and we are given the bid also like it might take under six months for us to finalize that I would say, and the procurement will start nine months from now or so. That is South Africa, but other agencies will keep continuing to ask for the bid whenever I think they liquidate their stock, Anubhav.

Anubhav Agarwal

What is the sense you’re getting? Is this getting more competitive now more players have come in the TLT markets because you would…

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

More than the number of players Anubhav, see one thing we have to remember is whenever people come under pressure and when they reduce the price and the price are not likely to immediately improve. I think that that would become a new piece. So it’s not more because of the new players entering it. It’s more because of the stock people are having, which they’re trying to liquidate in terms of going aggressive in the pricing. So that is a challenge.

Anubhav Agarwal

Okay. Thank you guys.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Thanks.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Am I audible?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes.

Prakash Agarwal

Yes. Hi, good morning. My first question is a little clarification. Just wanted to understand the sales of that OTC basket that we bought. Has that all been clogged in? I missed that comment.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes, please.

Prakash Agarwal

And how much would be the contribution, sir?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

I think Subbu mentioned $9 million.

Santhanam Subramanian

Yes.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Sorry. Thank you for this…

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Total this year run rate for 11 months is approximately $35 million to $38 million.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. That is helpful. Thank you. And the second question is on the receivables, which have gone up, just trying to understand, you also mentioned there would be a self stock adjustment. So how do we see the receivables and winding, or have we pushed enough sales given the pricing pressure was there, but still we’ve done good sales number. How should we see this receivables and winding?

Santhanam Subramanian

Prakash, the receivables during the quarter has not gone up actually, overall, if you really see the receivables has come on by about $5 million, right. And maybe regarding the question, how you see it for future Swami can explain.

Swami Iyer

What is that?

Santhanam Subramanian

How the receivables going to look in this scenario that’s what he was asking.

Swami Iyer

More or less same, Subby,

Santhanam Subramanian

More, yes.

Prakash Agarwal

So I can see receivable have gone up by 20% over the last six months.

Swami Iyer

No, you compare between June to September, June to September, it has come down. March was the lowest actually. We have explained in the last quarter itself. There was increase in the trade receivable by about 69 – $68 million last quarter we explained it and that’s what the overall working capital has gone up last quarter by $86 million. But this quarter conscious symptoms have been made by the company in all trends both the inventory and trade receivables. And it has been reduced actually between July – June to September, there is a reduction in the receivables.

Prakash Agarwal

And you are saying this is the base unlikely to see a increase from this.

Swami Iyer

Unlike you to see a major, I mean, a major change unless the phase is increasing. I mean more than the normal.

Prakash Agarwal

Perfect. And lastly, on the margin outlook front, I mean, definitely, I mean, as Mr. Reddy also mentioned, there has been significant cost pressures, solvent prices and power, and all those things have gone up. How do we see our gross margins and EBITDA margins for the next 12 months to 20 months given that in the portfolio as one of the participants said, there is enough headroom for growth in terms of U.S. sales increasing share.

Swami Iyer

The cost will come back to we are hoping in to normalcy like coal or like solvent prizes, everything after the Winter Olympics. Then we are hoping in the first quarter and last quarter, January to March quarter end also. Cost, we are assuming it’ll come near to the normal. And as far as the one more quarter is the – as we told, we want to see that, then we want to see where we stand in the pricing pressure. And we are not expecting much bigger fall side. We want to test it the where is the base? This quarter is the base. Next quarter is the base.

Prakash Agarwal

So sir, follow-up is on the cost operating cost front. So we have seen significant cost savings and cost optimization, how much headroom we have given the fact that that raw material cost is still increasing. And September was the first month probably company saw significant rights. And now we are going to see the full quarter. But I’m saying, what is the cushion we have on the operating cost side, which we have demonstrated very well in the last quarter. I mean, is there further scope for cost savings?

Swami Iyer

Yes. We are working across the company in various models are working very effectively. This is the time we have to save the next one after two quarters, then we can maintain the cost neutral.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, perfect. And what is the CapEx guidance sir for the next two years this year or next year?

Swami Iyer

Subbu, you want to tell?

Santhanam Subramanian

Yes, yes. Prakash, we have incurred a CapEx up around one, on the normal CapEx, we incurred around $122 million in the half year and $60 million in the current quarter, right. And as we’ve been said this year we’ll expected to do around $200 million again this, because we have $80 million left over and we will try to control the CapEx within this. Apart from that we have two CapEx, which is the acquisition of ANDAs and the brands, which is four and above M&A accusation costs and the PLA project as and when we take off this will get – this also will get incurred.

Swami Iyer

No more new CapEx in the next to two years.

Prakash Agarwal

Next to two years, yes.

Swami Iyer

No more almost negligible zero CapEx, other than already approved and ongoing projects.

Prakash Agarwal

Which are about – okay. Which we have mentioned in the past about $200 million per year, right?

Swami Iyer

Yes.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, sir. Thank you so much and all the best.

Shyam Srinivasan

Good morning. And thank you for taking my question. First one is on R&D, it’s gone up this quarter and also see quite a lot of filings about 27 filings at least in the U.S. So what are we filing the frequency has picked up, so which is what I’m trying to understand. And just get bunched up or do we – have we moved to a different level of R&D filings?

N. Govindarajan

No. I think we are still maintaining the same level of filing what we are committed earlier, like, I think around 40 to 50 filings per year. Like, I think sometimes you cannot measure it on a quarter-to-quarter basis, Shyam.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Govind, just to the quality of the filings as well, I know I can see five injectables, but if you could share any color on – or is it the regular stuff that we’ve been updating us on the different kind of filings we have?

N. Govindarajan

No, I think as we move forward, it would be more skew towards complex order. I mean, our injectable and complex would be like more as we move forward, like, currently, like, I think, I would say as you rightly said around 20% is – 20% to 22% is like more in terms of injectable, but as we move forward, like I think, it’ll be more skew towards complex in the future.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. The second question is just on capital allocation. We created dividend this quarter. Just want to understand how should we look at capital location? What are some of the priorities that we have? We are a little bit net cash, but maybe we’ll generate more cash. You made the comments around CapEx, there is no incremental CapEx other than what’s going on. So how should we look at capital allocation?

N. Govindarajan

No, I think the capital allocation has already been as we are define in the past also. Our objective is not – we are not looking for any large ticket acquisition and our acquisition strategy is revolving around the two bullets what we are always making. One is in terms of like market penetration and the second is in terms of any new platforms or any new set of products or NDAs or any we can – we’ll also looking at – we’ll also be looking at some in licensing opportunity in Acrotech as well.

So these are something which are very clearly different, but obviously we are not looking at any large ticket acquisition at all. And as you would appreciate, like, I think over the last decade, we have grown our top line by 8x and a consistently generated cash flows. However, in the past, like the cash was utilized to service the debt and now the debt has been completely removed and then like we are generating cash. Our objective is to make, I mean, to look at like, I think, committing more payer to the shareholders in the future. I think that is something we should be articulated by the board as well.

Santhanam Subramanian

Yes. He’s right.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Last question from my end is, Govind any update on the PLI, what CapEx data is there. Any update and when is the earliest commercialization possible if you could share.

N. Govindarajan

PLI-1 is concern Shyam. So we – the discussions have been initiated with the government and they’re also looking at various options and we are in discussion. We will have clarity in the next probably like in the next two weeks or before the end of the year is what I would say Shyam. Because our objective is before we start investing major CapEx, we wanted to ensure complete clarity that’s what we are discussing. So another four to six weeks, we should have complete clarity or maximum by year end. Then we’ll talk specifically about the CapEx.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Thank you and all the best.

Neha Manpuria

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. If you could just update us on, one, the biosimilar pipeline in terms of filing status for Europe. And second on the complex injectables particularly the long acting injectables.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Okay. So shall I take it, sir?

N. Govindarajan

Yes. Okay.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

At this stage, we have concluded a successful licensure clinical trial for our second oncology biosimilar, and we are in the process of engaging with EMA and profiling the product in this financial year itself. We are also having three more biosimilars at different stages in licensure clinical trials out of which are monoclonal antibody that is currently being evaluated in a large Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial, which should be potentially filed by financial year.

Our development efforts with our second wave of biosimilars are also entering into an important stage with one product advancing into Phase 1 clinical trials in the last quarter of the current financial year and also another in next financial year. So – and as you might be aware of it, like, already one product has been filed with EMA. So that is a status Neha. And on the complex injectables particularly injection, I think by next year, we should be at least filing one or two products.

N. Govindarajan

The clinical trial is going on in the complex injectable just started the clinical side.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you, sir.

Nitin Agarwal

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Just taking forward in the PLI scheme that you mentioned last, because there also what were the verification. How do we change your arrangement for us for incentive structure and everything?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Nitin, I presume your question is on PLI.

Nitin Agarwal

Yes.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes. So I presume – okay, let me just answer it. What I understand from your question is, like, I think since there is a shift in terms of the timeline would your overall scheme also get [indiscernible] it right.

Nitin Agarwal

Yes. And how does that impact our economics in…

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes. So I think that is also another point of discussion, which is being considered by the government.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

As you would appreciate, we need complete clarity to not the project. And that is also part of that, which is ongoing.

Nitin Agarwal

And I guess to sort – just looking forward of rewind whenever the two – from the time, you start the CapEx on this project, it’ll be 18 to 24 month construction period or what kind of construction period you foresee on this.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes. So it’ll be 18 to 24 months is for sure minimum Nitin. Again, what is more important is like, I think for the scheme as well as for us is also the starting data is important of having clarity and committing ourselves for the larger CapEx.

Nitin Agarwal

Do you have a vaccine portfolio…

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Nitin, your voice is not clear, Nitin.

Nitin Agarwal

Is this better?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Far better, Nitin.

Nitin Agarwal

Yes, sure. Thanks. Sorry for that. On the vaccine portfolio, both on the bacterial and on the viral side, how – can you just give us an update on where we are in both the schemes?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

On the bacterial, as you might be aware of it, like, I think our pneumococcal is in the Phase 3 and we expect to launch it in India, at least like Q3 in next financial year. And obviously we will start with India because after that – after six months only we can pursue the approval for the WHO, which can also push us into the UNICEF that is for pneumococcal is concerned. There are one or two products, additionally being pursued on the bacterial. On the viral, unfortunately like there are no major changes in the scenario in terms of the Vaxxinity product. So obviously currently this facility would wait for the Auro Vaccine product to get into that particular facility over the next three years or so. Till then, it’ll be running more of clinical batches supporting the Auro Vaccine summit.

Nitin Agarwal

And second, just to follow up on the bacterial vaccine, you talked about launch in India in the second year – second half of next year. So this is going to be what we expected to be a part of the government immunization program by the second half of next year?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

No. It all depends on like, I think what scheme is open by then Nitin, because if they called it earlier than that time, then we may not be able to participate in that. But we will still participate, but they will not clear it until there is approval comes, right Nitin?

Nitin Agarwal

And the WHO opportunity, you said you can file after apply after six months. So when does it start to become relevant for us from a export opportunity perspective for this product?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

From the subsequent here onwards, Nitin, because in the interim, like the facility also has to be instructed by WHO for them to get this product qualified in their listing as well.

Nitin Agarwal

And if I can squeeze in one last one. On the acquisitions that you’ve done on Advent and brands this year, we spent almost $125-odd million. So two things, one is what is the thought process behind committing such large investment behind these products and two, what kind of payback or opportunity that do we see in this portfolio that you acquired?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Swami?

Swami Iyer

Sure. Thanks, Nitin for the question. One is there’s nutraceutical opportunity that I think Subbu had explained, and Mr. Reddy had also mentioned it’s on the nutraceutical space. We are fairly bullish on that, especially this is a branded nutraceutical that’s a major acquisition dollar wise. And then the others are, we also mentioned that we are looking for ANDAs, not for any big time acquisitions. So these are ANDAs where we do not have, and we wanted to add to our portfolio. So as far as the payback is concerned, I would only say that they’re good. And we expect, because we are ready to launch some of these products, they are discontinued. Some of them are discontinued ANDAs that we hope to launch. So we would get a better feel over the next few months. But we believe that we have reasons to be very optimistic about it – optimistic about it. Yeah.

Nitin Agarwal

And so in this nutraceutical portfolio the $35 million, $38 million run rate that we talked about for the business?

Swami Iyer

That’s correct.

Nitin Agarwal

And it is captured in the Orals business.

Swami Iyer

In the oral, Subbu you should explain.

Santhanam Subramanian

Yes. Ex of injectables business in U.S., Nitin you should take that.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. Sure. Okay. Thank you.

Arvind Bothra

Surya, you have to unmute.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Sridhar here. Good morning. I just want to get an update on your plans for COVID portfolio, please, including vaccine.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

I think Mr. Naga Sridhar, we’ve already explained about the vaccine unfortunately...

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I just joined late, I couldn’t hear it properly, sorry.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

No problem, I’ll repeat it. As our Vaxxinity product did not go as planned. And obviously, like, I think they did not get approval with the FFA which and they didn’t move forward. So that is where we stand. As far as vaccine is concerned, even though we are pretty open in case if any opportunity occurs in terms of contract manufacturing, that is on the vaccine. As far as overall portfolio, like I think as you might be aware that we had in-licensed [indiscernible] and we are recently seeing that certain MHRA approval has happened, which facilities us to export certain quantity of product. And we have to wait on domestic market based on DCGAs approval. So either whether DCGA would consider based on MHRA or as far as like U.S. approval is concerned the SEC meeting is scheduled on November 30 and we are pretty much ramped ourself in terms of the potential of opportunity. We already made certain quantum of product and we are also keeping ourselves ready in cases the demand picks up.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s fine. Just one more question, Mr. Govind. This is – with reference to this PLS team. Do you think it has been delayed more than what is – what it should have been. Do you think it should have been already launched? The timelines should have been much faster from the government and the industry?

N. Govindarajan

So as far as the scheme was concerned as for the scheme itself, like March 2023 end is when I think the facility was supposed to be commissioned. And as you would appreciate, Naga Sridhar this scale of these projects are much larger, where it is very, very important for both the industry, as well as the government to ensure that every aspect is cleared and concluded before you commit yourself for a large scale investment. So that typically sometime has to be assigned. I agree with you, it could have been done faster, but this is where we stand and we are fairly confident this would get concluded in the near future. And we’ll move forward with this Naga Sridhar.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you Mr. Govind.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. Sir, I appreciate the management’s bandwidth on giving clarity with respect to various questions. The only one point I would like to make here is, that last quarter we made some announcement with respect to veterinary APA or some company's acquisition after that price share price collapse, and it has not recovered. And second point is pledging, the pledging is the happening very quickly and market is not liking I believe. So, can we think about some buyback once our CapEx is done?

N. Govindarajan

Abisheik this would be considered by the board, is a simple answer I would give you at this juncture Abisheik. So, as I – we had mentioned earlier that we would consider all options in terms of improving the overall aspects including shareholders' wealth. I think definitely the board would consider it an appropriate time.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, sir.

N. Govindarajan

Mr. Gupta, are you able to hear us?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for the opportunity. Sir my question is with respect to the injectable guidance $650 million to $700 million. So just wanted to understand if you are also incorporating the upside from biosimilars and vaccine into this injectable sales guidance and whether this is a guidance for the global sales number?

N. Govindarajan

That is for the global sales number, as well as biosimilar or vaccine has concerned, they are not included in this asset. There can be always certain marketing arrangements, but the upside will be lying with the individual businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And second on the ARV sales. So is this – was this quarter kind of the base and it should move up from where it is or there is scope for this to further go down?

N. Govindarajan

I think Mr. Reddy has clearly articulated, even for here. We, I think we need to wait for another couple of quarters Vishal. Because we don't want to assume that it has bottomed out and the most – the consumption in the ARVA has not come down at the consumer level. It is more in terms of the last mile connectivity, and also because of due to COVID, because of it, most of the agencies are holding stock. Once that gets liquidated right now, what is happening is small, small tender also people are extremely aggressive in terms of reducing the price, because they want to liquidate their stock. I think we need to wait for those inventory to get completely liquidated after that the stability would come, but even though the stability in consumption would happen, the prices would be a bit more lower, rather the prices be lower compared to the past, because once the prices have been lowered, it would take some time for it to come up.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. That is helpful.

Anubhav Agarwal

Hi, this Anubhav Agarwal from Credit Suisse. One question on the recuperative filings, Govind, I think you guys have made one filing so far. Can you update when is the – when are you expecting the next filing on both MDI and the DPI side?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

DPI work is going on? And that is with the alliance with some other company, one DPI product only we are working second one we are working with some other partner. DPIs, we are not developing on our own. And what we are developing is MDI. Second MDI, we are hoping in the first quarter of the next financial year. We are hoping if our PK study and clinical studies is just started in that, if that completes, then we can file it second product, first product one, we have the queries raised by FDA. We have answered two weeks back and we're – we hope that the inspection will happen in next one or two months, then maybe approval next year.

N. Govindarajan

And totally six MDI’ are being developed just to add to what Mr. Reddy said. So totally six plus two eight. One has the – six NDAs and DPIs one has been already filed.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Two DPIs is the that on a partner agreement?

Anubhav Agarwal

And out of the six MDIs let's say one we have filed, out of the remaining five. Mr. Reddy talked about potentially filing one in quarter one next year?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes.

Anubhav Agarwal

How about remaining four, do we expect any more filing of MDI next year?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Next year? Yes. That maybe end of end of next year, third one can be filed. That is the three we have clarity. And then let us file this other two, then we'll let you know the other products.

Anubhav Agarwal

Sure. And just getting some clarity on the thing, what is the kind of clarity that you are seeking from the government? Is it more that the continuous of the scheme, I think were very clear that I, I think the, is it clarity more than incentive structure or is the clarity that you want to do a certain CapEx is that you want to do more brownfield CapEx? Is that, does that qualify under the government scheme? So can you talk about what are the points you're looking clarity on?

N. Govindarajan

Yes, Anubhav. I’ll make it very simple. When Pen-G originally when the draft scheme was there it was supposed to be Pen-G and 6-APA. In the final scheme, it was only Pen-G. We wanted to also like manufacture 6-APA because the 15,000 tons of Pen-G when we are committed ourselves like I think we are very clear that majority of that would be converted into 6-APA. And so the process, which in fact originally Aurobindo developed where we don't need to isolate Pen-G to manufacture 6-APA. But since the scheme is only for Pen-G like I think, we are raising the query in terms of like without isolating the Pen-G whether it can be considered as part of the scheme. Otherwise, we'll be unnecessarily losing certain eaves as well as common charity cost. I think that is the reason that is as far as safety and in terms of in Pen-G scheme as well.

And also in 7 ACA, there has been shipped in terms of certain cephalosporins moving into D 7 ACA as a starting material. So these are the major queries. And obviously also like related timeline is something which we had been raising about. Like, so these are the some major topics in terms of the discussion.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Yes.

Anubhav Agarwal

Okay. That's helpful. And last question is on the new facility that we were making for the injectable business in Vizag. So in your guidance, when you talk about $650 million to $700 million, do you expect and you guys have talked about this facility coming online around June next year. So does that or the June timeline assumes it to be cleared by the European regulators, or does this June timeline only talks about facility starting?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

No facility starting at the end of next year with the inspections will be completed. That is what we are hoping next financial year.

Anubhav Agarwal

So that kind of data that we are assuming the injectable sales, we are just in so effectively first year of operation fiscal 2024 for that facility?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

You are right. Yes. It’s from January 2023 onwards.

Anubhav Agarwal

So are we confident of that $615 [ph] million number because we need to generate the two $250 million incremental data from in almost like two to two and a half years from now?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

We have [indiscernible] plant we already filing and we have 59 products filed and under approval and various other good products are there, and we are really confident to achieve this figure.

Anubhav Agarwal

Well, actually U.S., I don't have a problem. I was talking more about the ex-U.S. injectable data that we were expecting that if anything happens to the facility, that's, for example, it doesn't get approved in time, I'm just talking about?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

At present – we are using the existing facilities at present unit four. But what we plan for that is in future, the all products approves in U.S. facility, then we may not allocate the space for the Europe and emerging market. At present, we are using the existing unit for bigger facilities, something. But this – we want this plant to only from 2023, that is what we are interested and from there onwards we'll de demand, we can push to that other plant.

Anubhav Agarwal

No, I agree with that. That's why I was asking that let's say the approval gets delayed for the – from the European regulators for this facility, does this mean that it know our target of $650 million, $700 million gets pushed up by year – because that's always possible?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

We have a lot of clarity. There is no connection to the Europe and emerging markets. We have never calculated next two years, when we are not calculated the Europe sale in that.

Anubhav Agarwal

Okay.

Sanjeev Dani

Can I add one point? There is oncology filings, which are happening in Europe and also the penem block is also being expanded, which is not fully utilized for Europe. So these two will be additional inputs for injectable business in Europe and an emerging market.

Anubhav Agarwal

Okay. Thank you.

Surya Patra

Yes. Thank you, sir. Thank you for giving this opportunity. Just on the – again, the PLA [ph] side, wanted to have a sense, see obviously, we are in the discussion with government to get some more clarity and all that. But is it – do you have any sense even after getting clarity and all that? What would be the cost difference that we can have compared to the Chinese competitors for this project? Whether it would be a kind of considering the incentive, it would be a kind of superior one compared to the Chinese potential competition or what is our thought process this?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

We're putting to big plant as Govind will explain in detail when we put so big plant, we have done very good homework in this direction on this products. And Govind you can continue.

N. Govindarajan

I think, obviously Surya, like we are going at with a clear consideration that we would be competent. So that's a consideration of this year going ahead. And so you have to remember one important aspect of it. I think Aurobindo has been one of the pioneers in terms of the – I mean, the Pen-G and 6 APA like I think even setting of plant in China. So obviously, there is enough experience and as Reddy explained like there is a deep level of, like I think considerations are design aspects. Everything has been looked at and particularly having a facility in a hot zone like I think so obviously like a lot of consideration and a lot of work has gone in and we are fairly confident that we'd be able to produce a product competitively.

Surya Patra

So second question on the European business or in fact obviously the expectation was to introduce more and more injectables in the Europe side and also add the penem products in the European markets. So what is the progress there? And now what is profitability that we have or in terms of margins, what level of margins that we have reached for the overall European business? And in three years times, let's say sir, what are the kind of expansion in the margin overall, that we are anticipating for the European operation is as a whole?

Sanjeev Dani

Yes, Suri, I will answer Sanjeev Dani here. First of all, am I audible?

Surya Patra

Yes.

Sanjeev Dani

Yes, we would be touching in a low teens in terms of EBITDA including Apotex loss making business which has turned around going forward, we are adding more specialty products as you know, in oncology Eugia product we have developing 55 products and out of that well are already filed, and nine are launching another three will be launched in the next quarter. Then, you also talked about by Vizag facility, which will be ready civil work by June next year and then after that, we'll go for approval by year end next. There are 50 Vigzag general injectables are being developed and out of that 12 are already approved from Unit IV which is Unit Eugia three.

So as soon as the U.S. supplies are taken care ex-U.S. we will be able to commercialize that also immediately and then the Penem block is being expanded right now we are not able to fully supply Meropenem and we are buying from third party products.

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

Need our products Sanjeev.

Sanjeev Dani

Okay and then of course there are another unutilized capacity which will be supplying to Europe from Penem block and cephalosporins are also being reactivated and there is a lot of scope for higher strength of cephalosporin. So, these are the three injectables, that there are three areas of injectables that we're looking to add the margins and then you heard about biosimilars, we have already filed one and another is being filed in November. So, I think this is the overall specialty basket, which are there and we are also adding the day one products in terms of the oral there are 200 products which are being developed and there are a number of them are in day one. So overall I we think that we will be improving the margins going forward, even though I would not like to do this on this part.

Surya Patra

Just last question on the revenue mix that can you give some sense of, what is your interaction with the innovator? What is – are you expecting to settle the litigation and that is?

P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy

We already settled the litigation and we're also launching from 23 onwards, some percentage of market share.

Surya Patra

Okay, great. Thank you, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Nope, my questions have been answered. Thanks.

Nitin Agarwal

Hi sir. Thanks for the follow up. Just following up on the, the question around nutraceuticals, just if you can help us understand. So we already sold off the Natrol business. So how different is this opportunity versus the business that you're doing with Natrol?

Santhanam Subramanian

This is branded business for a start. That way it is different where as Natrol was not, it was more like an umbrella brand. This is specific brands, that's one. And then there are products which are one or two products are common, but there are different products too. Like the cold segment is different here. And then this is more on the cold segment, sleep segment. So that is what I would say.

Nitin Agarwal

So this, are this business is going to be basically built around products if you acquired or we'll be adding meaningfully?

Sanjeev Dani

No, we are adding some more products, but it was started with the products we acquired. These are running business, but we are acquired the products in the same. We have launched the same products as we also got some stocks also. So we launched the business along is a continuity of business, but we are not bought the business. We bought the brands.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. And last one Govindh, if you can just give us any updates which are there on the regulatory inspections for us on the plants which are under warning letter.

Govindarajan

Yeah. The only changes Unit I got inspected and we have responded within the stipulated time. We are awaiting further input from the regulator that is answer as Unit I. The Aurolife inspection is ongoing. FDA inspection is ongoing. These are the only two changes compared to what we have presented earlier Nithin.

Nitin Agarwal

Aurolife is ongoing currently you meant?

Govindarajan

Yes.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. And that is the Penem plant for that, right?

Govindarajan

No.

Nitin Agarwal

So that's a Unit IV plant?

Sanjeev Dani

No, there's a America plant.

Santhanam Subramanian

U.S. plant Nithin.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. So Unit the Aurolife plant in the U.S. injectable is getting inspected right now.

Sanjeev Dani

No, no. Overall.

Santhanam Subramanian

Overall, already warning letter is there, to that plant and that plant is getting inspected.

Nitin Agarwal

Okay. Got it. My mistake. Thank you. Thanks for clarification.

