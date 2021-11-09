relif/iStock via Getty Images

The earnings of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:LOB) have surprised me in the last quarter because of a higher than expected net interest margin. Going forward, loan growth will likely ensure that the net interest income continues to surge, which will support earnings. On the other hand, higher provision expense will drag the bottom line on a year-over-year basis. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.76 per share in 2022, down 25% year-over-year. Live Oak Bancshares’ market price has rallied quite strongly in recent weeks. As the stock price is now considerably above next year's target price, I'm adopting a bearish rating on Live Oak Bancshares.

Asset-Sensitive Balance Sheet to Benefit from an Interest Rate Hike

Live Oak Bancshares reported a higher net interest income for the third quarter than I had previously expected. The positive surprise was attributable to a jump in net interest margin. Live Oak had recognized large fee income at the time of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans forgiveness in an accelerated manner, which abnormally boosted the margin. Going forward, the margin will likely decline because of the absence of unamortized PPP fees.

On the other hand, the upcoming interest rate hike will support the margin. The Federal Reserve projects around a 25 basis point hike in interest rates next year. Live Oak Bancshares’ balance sheet is asset-sensitive; therefore, the interest rate hike will likely have an immediate positive impact on net interest income. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, the balance sheet’s total cumulative gap position was asset-sensitive at 4.0% at the end of September 2021, which means that around 4% more assets than liabilities will mature in a year.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to decline by 2 basis points in 2022.

Strong Momentum to Help Future Loan Growth

Live Oak’s PPP portfolio is quite large because the company focuses on small business loans. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, PPP loans outstanding totaled $489.8 million at the end of September 2021, representing a massive 9% of total loans. I'm expecting most of these loans to get forgiven before the year-end, which will likely reduce the loan portfolio size.

Nevertheless, I'm optimistic about overall loan growth because strong production has almost offset the PPP run-off in the last two quarters. As mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings release, loan originations exceeded $1 billion in the third quarter. As a result, Live Oak Bancshares enjoyed a good loan growth rate of 7% in the last quarter, excluding the impact of PPP loans.

Further, the outlook remains bright. The management mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call that the loan momentum feels “really solid”. According to the management, Live Oak is getting word-of-mouth referrals, especially from PPP customers.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the total loan portfolio to increase by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2021, and 17% in 2022. In the last quarter of this year, deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth because of the impact of PPP run-off. However, in 2022, deposits will likely grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Loan Growth to Drive the Provision Expense Higher Next Year

Live Oak Bancshares’ provision expense has remained below normal in the first nine months of 2021. The portfolio's credit risk is quite subdued because of the nature of Live Oak Bancshares’ business. As a small business lender, a large part of Live Oak Bancshares’ portfolio is guaranteed. Out of the unguaranteed part, nonaccrual loans made up just 0.93% of the portfolio at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the third quarter’s earnings presentation. In comparison, allowances made up 1.1% of total loans.

Going forward, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain below normal because of the subdued credit risk. Loan growth will likely be the only driver of provisioning in the coming quarters. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to make up 0.51% of total loans in 2022. In comparison, the provision expense averaged 0.73% of total loans from 2017 to 2019.

Although the provision expense will remain low next year, it is unlikely to be lower than the provisioning for this year because LOB released some of the excess reserves earlier this year. The company had reserved more for loan losses than needed during the pandemic last year, which was why there was room for provision reversals in early 2021.

Expecting 2022 Earnings of $2.76 per Share

Loan growth will likely be the chief driver of earnings in the coming quarters. On the other hand, higher provision expenses will drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share in the last quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $3.67 per share. This estimate is higher than my previous estimate of $3.31 per share given in my last report on Live Oak Bancshares. I have revised up the earnings estimate for 2021 because the net interest margin exceeded my expectations in the third quarter.

For 2022, I'm expecting earnings to decline because of a higher provision expense. Moreover, non-interest income will likely return to a more normal level next year. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.76 per share in 2022, down 25% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

LOB Appears Overvalued

Live Oak Bancshares is not a significant dividend payer. The stock is offering a dividend yield of only 0.12%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.03 per share. The company has historically maintained a very low payout; therefore, I’m not expecting an increase in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Live Oak Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.90 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.6 gives a target price of $35.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 63% downside from the November 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 24.5x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.76 gives a target price of $67.6 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 29.7% downside from the November 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $51.5, which implies a 46% downside from the current market price. In my previous report on LOB, I had adopted a neutral rating on the stock. Live Oak Bancshares’ stock price has rallied strongly since October 27, 2021, the day of the earnings release. The current market price is now too high above the target price. Therefore, I’m now downgrading Live Oak Bancshares to bearish from my previous rating of neutral.

Peer comparison also shows that Live Oak Bancshares is overvalued. The following table shows data extracted from Seeking Alpha at the time of writing this report.

Due to its apparent overvaluation, I’ll be avoiding Live Oak Bancshares. The company’s loan growth outlook is rosy, but unfortunately, the stock price is too high.