One of the fastest growing large technology companies on the market today is a firm called Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Between organic growth and various acquisitions, the company has expanded revenue at a rapid pace and it is moving in the direction of consistently generating positive cash flow. Even though the future for the company, operationally, looks bright, this does not mean that it makes for an attractive opportunity today. There is such a thing as paying too high a price for a firm, even if that firm is experiencing strong growth. That is, in my opinion, the situation that we are seeing today. Shares of the company, even under the assumption of continued robust growth, appear incredibly pricey. Because of this, investors should tread cautiously moving forward.

Twilio - A communication technology giant

The business model employed by Twilio is fairly simple. In short, the company provides various communication and analytics services through its cloud platform. For the most part, the company provides APIs that facilitate higher level communication logic to handle customer engagements. It also provides IT services for developers so that they can embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into applications. The company facilitates a wide variety of communications like SMS, voice, and email channels for providing alerts and notifications. It also offers user verification tools and other miscellaneous functions.

Over the years, the business has achieved remarkable growth. As an example, consider revenue. Back in 2016, sales totaled $277.3 million. By 2020, revenue had grown to $1.76 billion. This is driven in large part by an increase in the number of active customers utilizing its services. This figure grew from 36,606 in 2016 to 221,000 last year. As of this writing, it boasts over 250,000 active customer accounts on its platform. This figure, reported for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, has helped to expand revenue just in the latest quarter this year by 68.9% compared to the same time last year. Sales in the quarter totaled $740.2 million. That compares to the $448 million achieved a year earlier. 38% of the increase in growth was driven by organic means, while the rest was due to things like acquisitions and other factors.

Growth for the entire first nine months of the current fiscal year resulted in revenue rising from $1.21 billion to about $2 billion. Management is currently forecasting sales for the fourth quarter of between $760 million and $770 million. At the midpoint, this would push revenue this year to $2.76 billion, representing an increase of 56.9% over 2020 figures. Some of its growth recently has been attributed to acquisitions like Segment io in 2020 and to SendGrid in 2019.

With revenue rising, you might expect for profitability to improve. In some ways, this has taken place. And others, it has not. For instance, the company has actually seen its net loss expand in recent years, growing from $41.3 million in 2016 to $491 million in 2020. Operating cash flow, however, has been rising consistently since it hit negative $3.26 million in 2017. By 2020, it had grown to $32.65 million. For the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, the company's net loss remains high, more than doubling from last year's $311.6 million to $658.5 million. Meanwhile, however, we have seen something of a reversal in operating cash flow, with that figure dropping from a positive $17.75 million in the first nine months of 2020 to a negative $19.95 million the same time this year.

Simply put, shares of Twilio look to me to be significantly overpriced. We cannot price a company with negative earnings with a price to earnings multiple. But we can price it with operating cash flow. Doing so, using 2020 figures, would give us a multiple of 1,685. Now, to be fair, some investors would cite growth pains as contributions to low cash flow today but as a sign of stronger cash flow in the future. And they do have a point. If, as an example, you adjust for changes in working capital for the company, operating cash flow does look a lot better. Back in 2018, it would have been $22.80 million. And by 2020 it would be $129.2 million. This metric has continued to grow into the current fiscal year, totaling $161.79 million in the first nine months of 2021. That represents an increase of 54.8% over the $104.55 million achieved a year earlier.

What is causing this disparity? Simply put, some of it has to do with significant expansion by the company. A sizable portion of this increase can be chalked up to certain accrued expenses, one of the largest being compensation. This figure went from $9.75 million at the end of 2016 to $80.02 million by the end of 2020. That is to be expected when you have a company go from only 730 employees in 2016 to 4,629 in 2020. In a way, investors should view this in a favorable light since it means the company is investing in growing its operations. However, other indicators regarding the company's cash flow are less bullish.

One component of the working capital changes when it comes to cash flow is the accounts receivable of a company. When you have a company that is experiencing a rising accounts receivable turnover rate, you should expect for the impact on cash flow to be positive. And when you have a falling accounts receivable turnover rate, the impact should be negative. Twilio fits into the second category here. Simply put, one of the drains on the company's cash is that it is taking longer to collect payments from its customers. Back in 2016, as an example, the accounts receivable turnover rate for the company was 12.2. By 2020, it had fallen to 8.7. To put this another way, the company went from taking 29.8 days to collect payments that were due to it to nearly 42 days by the end of last year. This may have to do with weak supplier power on its end, but it could also be due to more favorable terms that it offers its clients in order to entice them to join or remain customers.

Another issue on the accrued expense side is the cost of revenue for the company. Simply put, when Twilio incurs an expense that is directly responsible for the implementation of the services that generate its revenue, the company is forced to book an accrual if it has had to recognize that expense but has not yet paid for it. This figure has exploded in recent years, climbing from $8.74 million in 2016 to $80.62 million last year. A likely reason for this expense, which is driven in large part by network service provider fees (particularly higher ones as the company expands internationally), Besides just revenue growth, has been the portion of revenue this eats up. Total cost of revenue for the company went from 43.5% of sales in 2016 to 48% in 2020. This increase continues into the current fiscal year, gobbling up 50.3% of sales in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. So what we have is management trying to kick the can down the road, hoping that more customers will come on board in order to pay for the expense of its operations.

What we see from all of this is that certain adjustments to cash flows are warranted. In some ways, such as with the deferred compensation the company gets knocked on when looking at regular cash flows compared to the cash flows we would see if we ignored working capital adjustments, the adjustments should be viewed as an investment in its future. But at the same time, you also have some negatives. You have a company that is taking longer to collect cash from its customers and that is trying to kick higher cash expenses down the road so it doesn't have to pay them today. The former is either a sign of weakness or strategy aimed at spurring further growth, while the latter is definitely a sign of weakness.

TWLO stock is just too expensive

Even ignoring all of these, if we use the full adjusted operating cash flow figure of the company to price it, shares look incredibly pricey. So for example, if we apply recent performance to the rest of the current fiscal year, the company should see adjusted operating cash flow of $199.94 million for the year. That would still price the company at a price to operating cash flow basis of 275.2. Some other analysts expect the company to continue expanding at a rate of 30% or more over the next few years. Even if we assume that revenue will expand at a rate that will cause operating cash flow to grow by 40% on an annualized basis, and ignoring the bad side of its cash flow adjustments, the company would still, at its current price, be trading at a multiple in five years from now of 51.2. Even if cash flow grows at 50% per annum, the multiple only then begins to become reasonable, declining to 36.2.

Some analysts might point to other opportunities for the company that could facilitate rapid growth such as the launch of Twilio Engage. This marketing automation platform it's supposed to help to automate certain marketing activities like marketing campaigns, as well as to provide the personalization of content by identifying users individually. But this market itself is fairly small. According to one source, the marketing automation industry was worth only $4.06 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of 9.8% per annum through 2027. That would take it to around $8.6 billion or so by the end of that forecast period. So while this may help the company, it is unlikely to be some massive win that makes it suddenly worth what it's trading for.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Twilio is a fascinating company that will likely continue to grow at a nice clip. If management can use its overpriced stock to buy something that is capable of generating attractive cash flow, then the company's valuation could become something of a so fulfilling prophecy. But any such purchase would not be in the industry in which it operates today. Because of this, I believe the company is drastically overpriced at this moment. If management can start generating strong cash flows, my stance might change. But as I have demonstrated already, even rapid expansion on this front would put the company, at best, at fair value in a handful of years. So because of that, I would make the case that there are definitely better prospects on the market to be had at this point in time.