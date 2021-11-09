U. J. Alexander/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is a long-time holding in my portfolio. I've also written a few articles on the company. While this company hasn't been as good as some other chemical majors in meeting goals or forecasts, I clearly see significant catalysts for an upside in the company's future, 1-4 years. Yet despite this, the company is being traded at relatively conservative multiples.

In this article, I intend to show you why I believe that is wrong.

(Source: BASF)

BASF - How has the company been doing?

Since last I wrote about BASF, the company has seen similar trends to most chemical companies, which is to say sales growth. In the case of BASF, sales growth saw double-digit, 42% YoY increases and a massive EBIT increase to closing on €2B on the quarter YoY, a more than tripling of the €581M YoY EBIT.

(Source: BASF)

The company, as a result, raised its 2021 outlook and now expects an EBIT for 2021 of upwards of €8B.

The reason for these improvements, which by the way mirror trends we've seen over the past few quarters, was continued solid demand for BASF products. Chemicals especially, as well as Surface technologies and materials, saw significant increases, and volume growth was extensive in nearly all segments.

This is not to say that the quarter was problem-free, of course. The company saw, like many companies in any basic materials sub-segment, pressure from inflation, raw material prices, energy prices, and costs for logistics. The company considers these its "downstream" businesses, and they include Agri Solutions, Nutrition & Care, and others. Results here were negative YoY. The challenge we can expect to continue going forward is an impact from various shortages, and these won't likely disappear quickly.

(Source: BASF)

The company did see volume growth in all major geographical regions however, except China, which was already high. North America has completely turned around, Europe is stable following a 34% YoY volume growth last quarter, and the BASF group as a whole is slightly up at 6% YoY, following a 28% YoY sales growth in the last quarter.

In terms of the current chip shortage, the company is primarily impacted in Surface technologies. That's not the only negative effect - higher prices is also pressuring the company, but these are some of the major ones. Three of the company's segments are currently under pressure.

(Source: BASF)

However, BASF is also growing other segments, such as forming a JV for battery material production in China and acquiring an offshore wind farm. Overall, the quarter can be characterized as recovery influenced by negative effects that are still pushing businesses such as BASF - and likely will continue to do so. Inflation isn't transitory, and the chip shortage, while not seeming to get worse, is some way from being "better", I believe.

BASF is also focusing on lowering its Co2 and shifting production to Co2-avoidance technologies. Examples include a new production of renewable materials, such as Neopor and others.

(Source: BASF)

This is likely a trend we'll see from chemical majors in other places in the world going forward.

All in all, this was a good quarter, following an excellent quarter of reversal. The company's new forecast calls for Sales, EBIT, and RoCE improvement, and neither of the underlying assumptions for the FY21 are outlandish - I consider these realistic based on the GDP growth we've seen on a quarterly basis out of most of BASF's markets.

Fundamentally speaking, BASF remains the largest chemical producer in the world. With 390 production sites and customers in 190 countries, the company is perhaps one of the most directly cyclical chemical majors on the planet at this time, and this is reflected in both earnings and share price, which goes up and down quite violently. However, BASF is A-rated, has very manageable debt, and carries a current yield of over 5% for the common, at 5.32%.

Let's look at valuation.

BASF - What is the valuation?

BASF is currently trading at a conservative P/E of around 10X, which in itself marks a low valuation. The company's volatile trends are quite clear.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

If anything positive can be said for the ADR, it's that valuation tends to track EPS pretty accurately, and returns since 2002 have been market-beating at around 9% annually, or 442% total RoR.

And the future actually looks quite good.

Forecasts are calling for an average EPS growth rate of around 8% per year until 2024. If this turns out even close to the truth, then I would say at 10X P/E, the market is undervaluing the company based on this alone. Even at very conservative forward targets of 10-11X P/E at these expectations, at the company's yield, you'll get returns of 9.84% annually, or 35% total until 2024. If we accept a reversal to 15X P/E as a likelihood, then that upside snaps up to 76% 4-year RoR, or 19.66% annualized RoR including dividends.

While issues and inflation will continue to influence the company, BASF with its advantages of scale and size, as well as customer base, has the pricing power to pass most of these non-temporary costs and increases along to customers quite effectively. Therefore, I don't need to see a catalyst where these trends go away, merely for the company to continue producing. There are few businesses that I consider more fundamentally appealing to invest in than "safe" chemical businesses at a low valuation. That's how I invested in most of my basic materials holdings in my portfolio.

Aside from basic valuation to historical performance, analysts give this company an €80/share price target for the common, which indicates an upside of 27.6%. This is based on 24 S&P Global analysts, of which over 50% consider the company a "BUY" here.

2022-2023 targets call for EPS increases of relatively modest 33-4%, and similar dividend increases of 2-3%. This is not a fast grower, nor a company that will turn $10,000 into $1M. However, it is a company that will take your money, allocate it safely, pay a 5%+ dividend to you, and has a clear upside over the next few years on current valuation while you enjoy the relative safety of the largest chemical major on earth.

That, to me, is appealing.

For the ADR, I consider an average P/E of 12.5X a good price target on a conservative basis, which including 2024E brings us to around $22/share. This indicates a significant upside from the current price of around $18.

That, to me, makes BASF a "BUY" here.

Thesis

The current BASF thesis is as follows:

I consider BASF to be a superb chemical major and a great fundamental investment for both conservative and yield-seeking investors.

I believe based on strong sales catalysts, you can expect valuation reversal in 3-4 years, with an upside of well over 50% RoR, while getting an appealing annual yield.

I buy the XTRA-listed common share - as an American investor, you might need to go for the ADR if you're interested in investing here. Either is a "BUY" here with an upside of over 10%.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your time frame is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

BASF is a "BUY" here with a 10-15% upside due to undervaluation, and a medium-term potential annual RoR of 9-20%.

Thank you for reading.