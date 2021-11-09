Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) raised its 2021 outlook on sales, but the stock's rise in the past month has narrowed the gap between stock and its target price. It is not a growth stock with its 7% projected EPS growth and 2.55% dividend yield. However, its predictable earnings, diversified portfolio of products and management with a history of underpromising and overdelivering makes it an excellent long-term investment.

Last quarter

In Q3 of 2021, Pepsi saw revenue increasing to $20.2 billion, compared to $18.0 billion from Q3 a year ago, a growth of 11.6%. Net profit decreased slightly from $2.29 billion a year ago to $2.22 billion currently, with earnings per share standing at $1.60. PepsiCo has delivered growth across its all divisions, with two of them showing tremendous potential.

The Latin American division was among the best-performing ones. Sales increased from $1.65 billion for 2020 to $2.1 billion, an increase of 27%. The same would go for both African, Middle East and South of Asia divisions with 33% growth, which has slowed down a bit compared to the 60% growth delivered in Q2.

Quaker Foods North America is now finally back, with sales slightly exceeding those of last year. The segment was the only one that reported a drop in sales in Q2 when revenue was down by 14%.

In terms of operating profit, the Europe division and at Quaker Foods segments took a hit. On top of that, the unallocated corporate expenses increased to $422 million, compared to $270 million last year. Therefore, despite the net revenue increase of 11.6%, operating profit improved by only 4.9%.

Source: Q3 2021 Earnings Report

Catalysts

So far, the company has shown growth in most divisions, and there is more to come. The business has been investing heavily in M&A as a way to boost growth. In March of 2020, PepsiCo acquired Rockstar Energy for $3.86 billion and other firms before that.

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings Report

With its extensive number of acquisitions, the firm may seem to have too many brands and products under its wing. However, a diversification such as this one is an excellent way for the company to diversify and capture more emerging trends.

It would not be a surprise if we see PepsiCo creating an even more competitive range of products for every item of its arch-rival Coca-Cola (KO) portfolio, alongside its further push in the snack sector.

Recently PepsiCo made an application for trademarks surrounding alcoholic beverages under Rockstar Energy. This move can probably give us a hint about what to expect soon.

Such extensive M&A activity cannot come without a reevaluation of the cost structure. Since 2019, the business has shifted its focus towards costs with the introduction of the Productivity plan. As of Q2 of this year, the company announced an expansion and extension of this program until the end of 2026. It promises a deeper focus on new technology, automation, re-engineering and simplifying the manufacturing and supply chain footprint. As a result, the firm targets $1 billion in annual productivity savings by 2026. The plan will result in pre-tax charges of approximately $3.15 billion, of which about $2.4 billion will be in cash. So far, by the 12th of June, the firm has incurred pre-tax charges of $874 million.

Outlook

The fourth-quarter results for Pepsi will be available on the 10th of February 2022. Despite the company not making a prediction, the market forecasts another solid quarter. Estimates suggest 7.8% growth and 12.8% EPS growth compared to the same quarter last year.

Source: MarketScreener

After the impressive Q3 results, the company currently expects to deliver 8% organic revenue growth and 11% EPS growth for 2021. Here is Laguarta's comment after Q3:

We are pleased with our results for the third quarter as we delivered very strong net revenue growth while carefully navigating a dynamic and volatile supply chain and cost environment. Given our year-to-date performance, we now expect our full-year organic revenue to increase approximately 8 percent and core constant currency earnings per share to increase at least 11 percent.

If the company meets its target, it will end the year with an EPS of $6.20 compared to $5.52 a year ago. The analyst consensus collected by Seeking Alpha suggests a positive surprise by $0.04, making the rise of EPS up to 13%. However, a growth of that rate will not last for long. The Street estimates that by 2024 the firm will have a CAGR of 4% in revenue and 7% in EPS.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's work

So far, the management has failed to disappoint investors. For the past 12 quarters, PepsiCo has positively surprised the shareholders 11 quarters in a row, sometimes by more than 10%. Therefore some of the numbers forecasted by the company and the analysts could be somewhat conservative, leading to potentially higher returns than the current estimations suggest.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

PepsiCo is up 12% YTD but trails behind the S&P500 by as much as 14.5%. However, in its industry, the company is the second-best performer among its major peer, less than 2% behind Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP).

Source: Seeking Alpha

Pepsi currently trades at a 26.5 forward P/E ratio, slightly higher than the historical average of 24x net earnings. Meanwhile, Coca Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper also trade at roughly 26.5 times net earnings, suggesting that the stock is well priced.

Given that analysts project the earnings to grow by 7% on average in the next few years, I believe this could translate into a 7% to 10% annual stock gains, depending on business growth, margins and market sentiment. The dividend yield of 2.56% indeed makes the stock a bit more attractive.

It is worth noting that, in 2019, the stock moved with the S&P500, but since the pandemic, the business has been significantly underperforming the broad market.

Unless investors seek exposure to the soft drink business specifically, they should probably look at Coca Cola. Despite EPS growth projections of KO being similar to Pepsi's, the firm has net profit margins of over 24.5%, compared to Pepsi's near 11%. Furthermore, KO offers a 2.95% dividend compared to 2.55% for Pepsi.

Takeaway

Pepsi has all the factors of outstanding stock. It is well priced, with a good outlook and strong returns. With a projected revenue growth rate of 4% and EPS growth of 7% a year, it is undoubtedly not a growth stock. But for me, it is one of the stocks that you should probably build your portfolio around. Just like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Mastercard (MA), Walmart (WMT), etc. Stocks with relatively predictable earnings, low volatility and a clear growth path that lets you be more aggressive with your other picks. I think the company is a BUY for long-term investors.