Investment thesis

On September 13, the National Development and Reform Commission of China ordered magnesium producers in Yulin to cap output or suspend operations as part of plans to cut emissions and save energy. According to Guotai Junan Futures, a cut in production of 50% in Q4 2021 could lead to China losing around 120,000 mt. of magnesium output in 2021. This is a major development as China accounts for around 85% of global magnesium output and has sent the metal's price soaring for a limited time.

As you can see from the chart above, the worst seems to be over. In view of this, I was searching for bearish opportunities in the sector and I found Western Magnesium Corp. (OTCQB:MLYF). The latter claims to have developed proprietary green magnesium production technology and owns the Tami-Mosi magnesium project, which hasn't seen much development since a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) was completed in 2011. The company's valuation has risen above $200 million over the past few months. Overall, I don't think there's much value here and I expect Western Magnesium's valuation to slump as magnesium prices return to earth. Let's review.

Overview of the operations

Western Magnesium says on its website that it's focused on becoming the world's low-cost producer of eco-friendly and high-quality magnesium metal. The company claims it has developed proprietary magnesium production technology that utilizes a continuous silicothermic process. In August 2020, Metals News published an interview with Western Magnesium Executive President, CEO Sam Ataya and VP of Operations Paul Sauve Operations, according to which the company was building an advanced commercial pilot plant in British Columbia. The facility was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020 and produce the first metal by the first quarter of 2021.

So the traditional method used to produce magnesium in China is something called the Pidgeon process, which is batch, highly labor-intensive. It has a lot of pollution issues and it's just hazardous to people in the environment for lots of reasons. Our process has very similar chemistry, but it's continuous and it's extremely more efficient, due to the technological advancements we've made and the materials that we use. I won't say any more than that, but its continuous nature is what makes our process so much more efficient and so much safer. - Sam Ataya, source here.

Over a year later, we haven't seen much progress and the balance sheet looks bad. As of July, Western Magnesium had only C$5.8 million ($4.7 million) in assets and its shareholders' equity was negative.

In September 2021, Western Magnesium announced it's building a 100,000 metric ton scalable green magnesium plant in Ohio. Taking into account the company's financials and slow progress, I'm having a hard time believing it can build this facility and reach commercial scale.

The exploration and evaluation assets on Western Magnesium's balance sheet include the Tami-Mosi magnesium project in North Central Nevada. It consists of 81 unpatented lode mining claims totaling 1,637 acres in White Pine County and four unpatented lode mining claims totaling 10 acres in the Moor Mining District.

The company completed a PEA in September 2011 and think the figures looked decent. The net present value stood at $547 million, while the internal rate of return (IRR) was 16.1%. The issue is that the initial CAPEX was somewhat high - $424 million. Also, Western Magnesium used a magnesium price of $2.35 per pound for the base case. This is equal to $5,400 per ton or above 34,000 Chinese yuan renminbi, which is higher than today's elevated prices. To put it simply, this project is economically feasible only at very high magnesium prices and this explains why it hasn't progressed much over the past decade. Or why the market valuation of Western Magnesium was below $40 million only a few months ago.

I think the company's share price has soared lately due to high magnesium prices and the reason for the latter is linked to the 2022 Winter Olympics. You see, China is currently in the middle of a 2021 winter air pollution campaign to clean up its smog-laden skies. The country has been doing this campaign since 2017 but 2021 promises to be extra focused due to the Olympics that start in February. Back in 2008, we saw something similar happen as local steelmakers slashed production ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Investor takeaway

Timing is everything in the commodities space and it's usually a good idea to go short when prices are elevated due to temporary supply issues. We can see this happening today with magnesium as China is cleaning up its air ahead of the Winter Olympics.

We can expect magnesium prices to remain at somewhat elevated levels for a few months before declining as China's magnesium industry starts producing at full steam. This doesn't bode well for the valuation of Western Magnesium and I expect the share price to gradually decline to the $0.10 levels. I don't think the business of the company is worth much even at today's magnesium prices. Tami-Mosi's unit costs are high and Western Magnesium has been focusing for several years on its continuous silicothermic process technology. I doubt the latter is worth much either due to the slow progress and I don't see how the company can build its 100,000 metric ton in Ohio considering it has less than $5 million in assets and its shareholders' equity is negative.

I think Western Magnesium is a sell and the short borrow fee rate stands at 16.15% as of the time of writing, according to data from Fintel.

I see two major risks for the bear case. First, another round of magnesium production cuts in China could send the price of the metal soaring again. Second, I could be underestimating the prospects of the proprietary green magnesium production technology of Western Magnesium.