The investment objective of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) is to provide both total return and income. The trust invests in a multi-asset global portfolio of equity and debt securities. There were 878 holdings listed in the last shareholder report. They write options on about 10% of the portfolio to generate additional income and enhance risk-adjusted returns.

BCAT is run by a top tier management team at BlackRock led by Richard Rieder as the head PM. Rick definitely "eats his own cooking" and has been consistently buying the fund whenever the discount gets to the 5% level or higher. He currently owns about 297,000 shares with a value of around $5.6 million.

Here are some recent insider buys by Rick and another member of the portfolio team, Russ Koesterich:

BCAT - Some Recent Insider Buys

Date Insider # shares price 10/22/2021 Russ Koesterich 2,000 $19.66 10/18/2021 Richard Rieder 15,000 $19.49 09/28/2021 Russ Koesterich 2,000 $19.68 09/27/2021 Richard Rieder 18,930 $19.95 09/24/2021 Richard Rieder 32,840 $20.12

The fund's inception date was September 25, 2020. Here is the current asset allocation as of Oct. 29, 2021. Note that BCAT is a "go anywhere" type of fund, and the allocations can vary considerably over time based on market conditions.

Fixed Income 73.01% Equities 54.04% Commodities 0.05% Cash equivalents -27.46%

BCAT was set up as a limited-term fund with a termination date of September 25, 2032. This will provide a small amount of tailwind as the current 6.4% discount gradually dissipates over the next 11 years.

The board has the option to extend the fund's termination date for a total of 18 months. There is also a chance the fund may eventually change to a perpetual structure. But before doing this, there will be a 100% tender offer at NAV which allows any shareholder to sell at the NAV price. If the fund retains $200 million in assets after the 100% tender offer, it can become a perpetual fund.

Effective leverage has been running around 20% of managed assets. They primarily use reverse repo agreements or other derivative instruments with embedded leverage.

BCAT: Top 10 Equity Holdings - as of Oct. 29, 2021

BCAT: Top 10 Fixed Income Holdings - as of Oct. 29, 2021

BCAT- Discount History Since Inception

Z-Score Analysis

The discount to NAV as of November 8 is -6.36%.

Here are some of the current Discount Z-Scores:

Three months: -0.9 Six months: -1.2 One Year: -1.4

The current discount is well above average for the Fund since its inception. The one-year average is a premium of +0.47%, which means BCAT could be due for a mean reversion "bounce".

Fund Performance

BCAT has gotten off to a pretty good start for a hedged, low risk balanced fund, with an NAV total return of about 11% since inception.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)

Total Investment Exposure = $2.92 Billion

Total Common Assets = $2.40 Billion

Baseline Expense Ratio = 1.28%

Discount = -6.36%

Monthly Distribution = $0.1041

Annual Distribution = $1.25

Annual Distribution Rate (NAV) = 5.82%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 6.20%

Dividend Yield Enhancement Alpha = 0.38%

Adjusted Expense Ratio = 0.90%

Effective Leverage = 20.58%

Effective Duration Fixed Income = 0.49 years

Options % Over-Written = 9.80%

Summary

There are several reasons I like BCAT here:

Access to some of BlackRock's best ideas across several asset classes.

Tailwind from the 6.4% discount and termination date in 2032.

Heavy recent insider buying from Rick Rieder and Russ Koesterich.

Limited interest rate risk due to low duration on fixed income holdings.

I would try to buy BCAT at a discount of 5% or higher. The fund is fairly liquid with an average trading volume of over 300,000 shares a day.