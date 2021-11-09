choness/iStock via Getty Images

One of the most popular investment strategies among investors has long been dividend investing. There are several reasons for this. One of the biggest reasons is that dividends provide a steady stream of income that can be spent to acquire goods and services without needing to sell the assets in your portfolio. Another reason for the strategy’s popularity is that dividend-paying companies frequently grow their dividends over time, which helps to combat the ravages of inflation. Unfortunately, today’s overheated market has pushed down the yields on many stocks to very low levels. There are fortunately some ways to combat this. One of the best ways to do this is to purchase a closed-end fund that specializes in dividend investing. This is because these entities provide a professionally managed portfolio that can frequently deliver higher yields than most other things in the market. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT), which currently yields 6.81%. This impressive yield will likely appeal to anyone that is struggling to obtain any degree of income in today’s markets. I have discussed this fund before but a few months have passed so naturally a few things have changed. This article will specifically focus on these changes and provide an updated analysis of the fund’s finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of income. This should not come as a surprise since the biggest reason why many investors purchase dividend-paying securities is to receive an income from the dividends that these securities pay out. With that said, in the case of common stocks, investors generally want capital appreciation as well. This official description of this fund makes no mention of pursuing capital appreciation but presumably, it will not turn away from this if it furthers the generation of income. In order to achieve its objective, the fund invests in both preferred and common stocks. This is not surprising since most equity income funds do the same thing and it is generally in the favor of investors. This is because common equities offer both capital appreciation potential and the possibility of dividend growth. Preferred stocks, meanwhile, offer generally higher yields and generally higher levels of safety than common equities. This fund, therefore, provides investors with the best of both worlds.

The largest positions in the fund are quite similar to what they were the last time that we looked at the fund. Here they are:

Source: John Hancock Investment Management

The only changes here are the replacement of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) preferred stock and Citizens Financial Group (CFG) preferred stock with BP (BP) and PPL Corporation (PPL). This may be a response to the very strong rally in energy prices that we have seen this year. BP performed very poorly last year (as did every other oil company) but it has since rebounded along with crude oil prices. Despite this rebound though, the company still boasts a respectable 4.71% yield. This is one of the things that tends to endear it to energy investors. Thus, the decision to add it to the portfolio might be an attempt by management to capitalize on the capital gains potential without sacrificing the income that the fund was receiving from the other stocks. PPL likely represents a greater opportunity as well in their eyes as it boasts a 5.75% yield, which is very similar to the Citizens Financial preferreds that were in the portfolio the last time that we looked at it, but as common stock, it has superior capital gains potential as well.

The one aspect of the fund’s portfolio that concerns me is the large exposure to NextEra Energy (NEE). This company has been something of a darling in the markets recently but this, unfortunately, may have resulted in it being somewhat overvalued. I discussed this in a previous article. There have been other contributors that have suggested the same thing since the publication of my article. With that said though, this is currently the largest utility company in the United States and it is also usually a top weighting in many funds that hold significant utility portfolios, as this one does.

The fact that the fund’s positions remain largely unchanged suggests to us that the fund has a very low turnover. This is the case as its 24.00% turnover is one of the lowest among equity funds. As a general rule, we like to see low turnover because this helps to keep trading costs down. All else being equal, the lower a fund’s costs, the more money remains available to flow through the investors. This is one of the reasons why index funds have proven to be so popular among investors because they do comparatively little trading. With that said, a high turnover does not necessarily mean that the fund will have lower performance but it does mean that management has a higher hurdle to overcome. The fact that this one is relatively low turnover thus should work to the benefit of investors.

As my long-time readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not generally like to see any position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio. That is because this is approximately the point at which the asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is the risk that any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not and if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are no single positions in the fund that account for such a large position in the portfolio. Thus, it appears to be reasonably well-diversified.

As mentioned earlier, the fund invests in both common and preferred stock, which helps provide us with the best of both worlds. The fund’s assets are reasonably balanced between the two security types, although it does show a marked preferred for common stocks:

Source: CEF Connect

Readers may note that the ratio between the common and preferred stocks appears anything but balanced as the commons have almost double weighting that of the preferred stock. It is important to group the convertibles and bonds into the same category as the preferred stock though since they do share many of the same characteristics. All three securities are fixed-income ones, meaning that they make periodic payments that do not change based on the performance of the underlying company (it may change based on some base interest rate though). As such, these securities deliver much of their investment return through these periodic and not through capital gains. They therefore usually have higher yields than common stocks but rarely see capital gains unless interest rates decline. As we will see in just a moment, this is pretty much impossible in today’s environment. The possible exception here is convertible securities. These are often issued by highly levered companies or firms that might otherwise have difficulty securing financing at a reasonable interest rate. The way that these work is that in exchange for a lower interest rate than the company would otherwise have to pay, the investor has the potential to convert the bonds into common stock of the issuing company. In the case of a company whose common stock delivers strong gains in the market, these can deliver much higher returns than the investor could ever obtain off bonds. These securities thus can sometimes see capital appreciation if the underlying company’s stock does well but generally decline less if it does poorly due to the fixed-income aspect.

The Problem For Investors And The Reason For Dividends

As mentioned in the introduction, dividend investing has become an increasingly popular strategy among many retired investors today. One of the reasons is that it helps them overcome one of the biggest problems facing them today. That problem is an inability to derive any sort of income from the assets in their portfolios. This is a very big problem for retirees because they are dependent on the assets in their portfolios to provide the income that they need to support themselves and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve for more than a decade. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate, which is the rate that the nation’s commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the bank cut the rate to all-time lows following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2007 and kept it there for more than a decade until the Trump Administration. Although the bank did attempt to raise the rate at that time, it still remained low by historical standards. The outbreak of the pandemic changed all this and the Federal Reserve cut the rate to all-time lows once again, where it remains today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.08%. This is lower than the last time that we looked at the fund but the difference hardly matters. The reason that the rate matters is that this rate affects the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason mortgages currently have such low rates. It is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding basically nothing. This has rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit essentially useless. Retirees have thus been forced to see out other options to generate the income that they require.

The primary option that most have opted to pursue is to move their money out of safe bank accounts and into risk assets such as stocks and bonds. The influx of new capital brought into the markets because of this is one of the reasons for the incredible asset appreciation that we have seen over the past several years. This has been great for those seeking capital gains but it has also had the effect of suppressing yields. For example, the S&P 500 index (SPY) yields a paltry 1.21% as of the time of writing. Fortunately, though, dividend stocks in isolation do better. We can see this by looking at the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), which yields 3.17% currently. Neither one of these yields is really enough to fund a retirement, even if you have a $1 million portfolio.

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is able to do much better than this due to its wider range of assets than the indices can and its ability to use strategies that are unavailable to the other types of funds. We will discuss one of these strategies later in this article. As noted in the introduction, this fund currently yields 6.81%. This is sufficient for a $1 million to produce $68,100 in annual income. When combined with Social Security, this is much closer to the sort of level that would allow a $1 million portfolio to support a comfortable retirement.

Leverage

One of the strategies that the fund uses to boost its yields beyond what the underlying assets have is leverage. Basically, the fund is borrowing money and then using that borrowed money to purchase stocks and other income-producing assets. As long as the yield produced by the stocks is higher than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money then this works quite well to boost the overall yield of the portfolio. However, the use of debt is a double-bladed sword as it boosts both gains and losses. Thus, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage as that would expose us to too much risk. In a previous article, I stated that I do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third of its assets for this reason. The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund does not quite meet this requirement as its leverage ratio is currently 33.91% of its assets. With that said though, this is close enough to that limit that its portfolio is likely reasonably safe.

Distribution Analysis

As stated earlier, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of income. As such, we might expect that it pays out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a distribution of $0.0975 per month, which gives it a 6.81% yield at the current price. Unlike most funds, this one has been incredibly consistent with its payout and has even managed to grow it over time:

Source: CEF Connect

This overall consistency is likely to appeal to anyone looking for a steady and secure source of income that they can rely on. The fact that the fund has managed to grow its payout helps boost its overall total return and allows it to serve as something of an inflation fighting tool. Another thing that many conservative investors may appreciate is that the fund’s distributions consist almost entirely of dividend and capital gains income, with only a slight amount of return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this is likely to be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended basis. With that said though, a return of capital distribution can also be triggered by other things such as the payment of unrealized capital gains. In addition, as I have pointed out in the past, it is highly possible for these distributions to be misclassified. As such, it is important that we investigate exactly how the fund is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent report to use for this task. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. As such, it will not include any data on the fund’s performance over the past several months. However, it will include information about how well the fund did in the powerful market rally that followed the most recent presidential election. During that six-month period, the fund received a total of $23,842,358 in dividends and $4,609,798 in interest off of the assets in its portfolio. Once we subtract out the foreign taxes withheld, we end up with a total of $28,398,343 in income during the period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $22,113,961 available for the investors. This was not enough to cover the $29,673,247 that it actually paid out, but it got reasonably close. Fortunately, a fund like this has other ways to obtain the money that it needs to pay its investors. It was certainly successful at this as it had $4,840,696 in net realized and $97,792,076 in net unrealized gains during the period. This was more than enough to make up the difference and overall the fund saw its assets increase substantially during the six-month period. Thus, it appears that the fund’s distribution is more than sustainable at the current level.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a measure known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. This is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is, unfortunately, not the case here. As of November 5, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $14.94 per share but it actually trades for $17.165 per share. This gives it a very large 14.89% premium to the net asset value. While this is not as large as the 16.06% premium that the fund has had on average over the past month, it still represents an incredibly high price for a closed-end fund. While this is definitely a quality fund, that high price should give anyone pause.

Conclusion

In conclusion, dividend investing is a very popular style among investors today for a very good reason. It provides investors with a source of income that usually at least manages to beat bank accounts and successful companies will often grow their dividends with time to provide some form of inflation protection. This fund likewise manages to achieve that as it has grown its distribution for more than a decade. This is a very good income fund, my only problem with it is the price.