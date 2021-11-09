damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's Note: This article was amended on 11/9/2021 to reflect a minor clarification around the dividend.

Investment Thesis

This article will take a look at Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF).

What I look for in a CEF is a stable flow of income. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. My thinking is that rather than the share price, how the portfolio of the fund behaves and the income it generates is the determining factor in the reliability of the distribution. I think it is a mistake to see the fund's NAV as the lone component of the fund's value, but rather I think it is more productive to look at a fund's NAV as the muscle that it uses to generate cash. So while it can be bad if the fund is eroding NAV (look at it as muscle atrophy), the fund can generate cash that is the true value. I look at a specific CEF and apply that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I try to determine whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund

I want a reliable stream of income from the funds I invest in. One way to ensure that is to have the fund's portfolio produce returns that exceed the distributions paid. So how did the total NAV return (a measure of the returns produced by the fund's portfolio) do over the last year?

Data by YCharts

With returns of 24.5%, UTF's portfolio looks to have done quite well over the last year. But did management squander those good returns by paying too large a distribution? To find out, let's first look at how the fund's NAV performed over the last year.

Data by YCharts

NAV generally increased over the last year, up just over 16% in the last 12 months. It has been moving in a band and mostly flat for the last couple of months, but that is okay.

Over the last 12 months, UTF has paid out $1.86 in distributions. Using the average NAV over the last 12 months of $26.08 this works out to be a yield on NAV of 7.13%. Using the peak NAV of $27.57, I calculate a yield on NAV of 6.75%. Both of those are well below the 24.51% total return on NAV. Based on that and that NAV has increased just over 16% in the last year, I judge the distributions paid by UTF to be well covered.

Looking at the returns of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) as a benchmark, we can see that UTF's portfolio has produced better returns. Even lately when increasing long-term rates have pushed the prices of utility stocks down, UTF's portfolio has done better than the index.

Data by YCharts

Let's next take a look at distributions over the last year.

Source: CEFData

UTF has declared its distribution out to the end of the year, so we can see 3 extra months beyond what they have already paid. There have been no cuts to the distributions, and most have been paid from either income or long-term capital gains. The amount of ROC is not a big concern given the increase in NAV.

For the last 12 months, distributions have totaled $1.86. Using the average NAV of $28.84 produces a yield on NAV of 7.20%. Based on a peak NAV of $28.12, I calculate a yield on NAV of 6.61%. With both of these yields being below the total NAV return of 22.86%, I conclude that the distribution has been well covered over the last 12 months.

Long-Term Trends

While doing well over the last year is important, any one year can be atypical. So I like to look at longer periods. Three years tends to be a good balance of the various factors. So what type of returns were generated by UTF's portfolio over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

A total NAV return of 44.6% is pretty good. So is the 3-year CARG of 13.10%, which does exceed the yield on NAV we saw last year. So that is a good sign. How did NAV do over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

We need NAV to be at least flat to cover the distribution. And UTF did better than that. NAV grew just over 27% over the last 3 years, or 4.74% annually. COVID certainly hit NAV quite hard, but the fund has recovered from that and is near its peak value again.

Over the last 3 years, UTF has paid 15.5 cents a month plus one special distribution of 14 cents for a total of $5.72. Using the average NAV of $25.27 that works out to be a total yield on NAV (not an annualized number) of 22.64% which is well below the total return on NAV of 44.59%. The yield on NAV averaged 7.55% yearly which is also well below the 3 year total NAV return CAGR of 13.10%. Add to that the fact that NAV increased, and the distribution was well-covered over the last 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Looking at how NAV has done over the last 10 years gives us even more evidence that the distribution tends to be well covered. The current NAV is about 52.66% higher than it was 10 years ago. This works out to be an average of 4.32% increase in NAV each year.

Source: CEFData

UTF has a very impressive distribution record. It has over the last 10+ years it has not cut the distribution and has several increases. It has also paid out special distributions. And in 2016 switched to a monthly distribution instead of paying only once a quarter. This is exactly the lack of anything particularly dramatic that I look for in investing in the utility sector.

I buy utilities to get a reliable income and a low amount of drama. While the distributions from the fund are not very exciting, they are reliable and dependable.

Future Distribution Coverage

About 86% of UTF's holding are common stock, slightly more than 5 in 4 for US-based companies compared to companies outside the US. The remainder of the fund's holdings is preferred issues, again favoring US-based holdings.

The fund also uses around 28% leverage. Its expense fees total 2.2% (with 1.32% of that being management fees rather than the cost of leverage). Remember that the current yield of 6.57% is net of those expenses. Investors collect the whole 15.5 cents of the monthly distribution.

Source: CEFData

NextEra Energy (NEE) is a great utility. Not only is it growing fast, but by having a lot of solar power it also has plenty of political tailwinds. And having many of its customers in Florida with both a growing population and a strong economy (around half of the jobs added in the last jobs report were located in Florida), NEE should continue to do well. American Tower (AMT) gives access to cell phone networks, which with 5G deployment should also grow substantially. Generally, I don't see any laggards in the holdings.

Using the current distribution of $1.86 a year and assuming a 1% growth rate in the distribution over the next 5 years (SA reports a 5-year CAGR of 1.41%) and 0% for the terminal growth rate, I calculate the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted distribution stream.

Source: Author's calculations

Using my DDM calculator, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted distribution stream is $30.38. That sets the buy-under price at $31. With the current market price below $30, that says that the current price for UTF shares is a good value.

Conclusion

In CEFs, I look for funds that fully support their distribution. UTF does that. For investments in the utility sector, with over a decade of no distribution cuts, UTF provides that. Between the current yield and the current price UTF is a good value.