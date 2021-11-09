Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Recent Track Record Raises Questions

Lately, whenever Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) reports earnings as it recently did for 3Q 2021, the main stories are the company's cash balance and its level of share buybacks. On that front, the company is doing well with a cash balance of $144 billion in the Insurance and Other segment (up $9 billion YTD) and YTD buybacks of $20.2 billion (a buyback yield of about 4% annualized). It's almost as if the media have become resigned to the idea that major acquisitions and portfolio moves are a thing of the past. That's not entirely true, as there have been several in the last couple years, some good, some not so good. It is hard to deny however that Berkshire has been underperforming the S&P considerably since the start of 2019.

If we extend the chart to longer periods, such as 5, 10, or even 20 years, we see that Berkshire stock performed neck-and-neck with the S&P up until the beginning of 2019. You can see this for yourself using the Seeking Alpha charting tool. One could pin the S&P's relative outperformance on the mega-cap tech stocks during that period, but we can see that Berkshire even underperformed the typical value stock as measured by the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE).

At this point, Berkshire would need to gain about 36% relative to the S&P in order to catch up. Considering the company's two ways to create value, it can either operate its fully-owned businesses better than the average S&P company or do better with its investment portfolio. Many Berkshire articles you will read simply focus on the latter, but we need a good look at both sources of income to decide if Berkshire is better than Buffett's frequently-recommended other vehicle of an S&P index fund (SPY).

If we are as objective as possible, what we find is a mix of average and great businesses along with an investment portfolio with clear reasons for underperforming over the last two years. Berkshire has rebounded from periods of underperformance in the past, but the actions taken in 2020 raise questions about how they will perform in the next downturn. What follows is a look at each of Berkshire's major businesses long with my qualitative rating of their performance over the last couple years.

Insurance

Insurance businesses are hard to value based on current earnings because they fluctuate year-to-year depending on the number and severity of "mega-cat" losses like hurricanes. Therefore, my analysis is based on things more in the companies' control like earned premium growth and expense ratio. We can look at loss ratio but only as a comparison to other companies within the same year.

GEICO is the best-known and largest of Berkshire's insurance operations, but the division also includes other primary insurance companies and reinsurance.

Premiums Earned, $ million 3Q 2021 % of total GEICO $ 9,604 54.2% BH Primary $ 2,964 16.7% Reinsurance $ 5,159 29.1% Total $ 17,727 100.0%

Buffett loves to tell stories about GEICO, from his visit to the company in 1950 as Ben Graham's MBA student to Berkshire's initial purchase in 1976 and full takeover in 1995. GEICO has indeed been an amazing grower since then, but if we look at recent performance, we see that other companies, especially Progressive (PGR) have done better at premium growth. Progressive also has lower loss ratios, while Geico is better at managing expenses. The net impact is that Progressive enjoys a slightly lower combined ratio.

Performance looks better at Berkshire's other primary insurance businesses where they recorded impressive premium growth of 19% last quarter. Berkshire has done a great job here in recent years by adapting GEICO's direct purchase model to small business insurance.

The reinsurance business is especially hard to evaluate based on short-term performance. Just this quarter, the group has higher than normal losses in property & casualty due to Hurricane Ida and in life/health due to the pandemic. Premium growth also fluctuates from quarter to quarter, however this is because since reinsurance is not Berkshire's only business, it can afford to be selective about which policies it writes. Berkshire's fortress balance sheet allows insurance operations VP Ajit Jain to pass up business when it is too risky but also write huge contracts when there is value, such as the $10 billion contract with AIG in 2017.

Putting it all together, I have to give GEICO an average grade of C as it has not distinguished itself recently from major competitors like Progressive. However the other primary business and reinsurance deserve solid A's.

Grade: B

BNSF Railroad

As one of a handful of Class I railroads, Berkshire's 2010 purchase of BNSF was in line with Buffett's stated preference for businesses with high barriers to entry. It went against Buffett's long-held desire for businesses with low capital requirements but given Berkshire's growing size and cash generation, it was understandable that Buffett would relax his criteria.

Berkshire paid $26.7 billion in cash and stock for the 77.4% of the railroad it did not already own, valuing BNSF at $34.5 billion. BNSF earned $2.972 billion in 2011 for a P/E of 11.6. Annualizing the 9-month results in 2021, BNSF should earn around $5.74 billion this year. That is a market-pacing CAGR of 6.8%. Nothing spectacular and certainly not as good as putting $26.7 billion into well-established, low capex companies like Google (GOOG) or Amazon (AMZN) were at the time.

Looking at recent performance vs. closest peer Union Pacific (UNP), we see that BNSF is not a standout performer with both lower growth and higher operating costs.

Revenues Operating Ratio 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Growth 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 BNSF $5591 $5001 11.8% 59.5% 59.7% UNP $5566 $4919 13.2% 56.3% 58.7%

Grade: C

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Berkshire's utility business has come a long way from its origins as Mid-American energy, acquiring other utilities in the western US, Canada, and the UK. The most significant deal however is one that I rank among Berkshire's best recent moves. That is buying long-distance natural gas pipelines and a 25% interest in an LNG terminal from Dominion Energy (D). This strikes me as following Berkshire's reputation of making rational decisions when the market is making irrational ones, such as thinking that selling off fossil fuel assets to another operator does anything to reduce global CO2 emissions. The recent spike in natural gas and LNG prices reinforces the idea that gas will be a needed source of power for a long time to come.

Regardless of the Dominion deal, BHE is still a green energy powerhouse with its concentration of wind power in the US Midwest. As a result of federal subsidies for wind, BHE enjoyed a negative effective tax rate of -28.9% last quarter.

Compared to other utilities that are considered low-CO2 power producers, Exelon (EXC) and NextEra (NEE), BHE had superior growth thanks to the Dominion deal but also has much stronger operating margins.

Manufacturing

As Buffett used to say in his annual letters, Berkshire's Manufacturing, Service, and Retail businesses "cover the waterfront" with their diversity, making it hard to do comparisons. In the industrial manufacturing subgroup, Berkshire has faced some well-known issues such as acquiring Precision Castparts just before a pandemic-induced downturn in the aerospace industry, and weather issues and a plant fire at Lubrizol. These can be chalked up to bad luck and probably don't reflect the division's forward performance.

The building and consumer products divisions on the other hand saw some pandemic-induced demand growth in areas like housing and RV sales. As I said, comparisons are tough but the industrial group is outperforming Raytheon (RTX) in both sales growth and margins. The building products group is showing better sales growth but lower margins than Masco (MAS). The consumer products group is showing better margins but slightly lower sales growth than a blend of Winnebago (WGO), Energizer (ENR), and Skechers (SKX). These are proxies for Berkshire subsidiaries Forest River, Duracell, and the several shoe producers including Brooks.

Looking forward, all three groups noted rising labor and raw material costs along with supply chain disruptions as issues. It will be interesting to see if Buffett's hands-off management style is an advantage or disadvantage going forward. While it has been a good thing in the past to let division managers operate without constant micromanagement from the CEO, it could be leaving some synergies on the table in this environment. A large company like Berkshire should be able to coordinate purchasing and supply chain management to gain scale advantages not available to smaller companies. I'm not advocating for anything like a fully centralized Procurement department, but I would be disappointed if someone like Todd Combs or Ted Weschler or someone else at headquarters was not given the side job of helping the subsidiaries share suppliers and lower costs.

Grade: B+

Service and Retail

The service division is also too diversified and small to analyze in detail, but I can say that it participates in industries that are recovering well from the pandemic including electronic components (TTI) and aviation (NetJets and FlightSafety). The retail division is now heavily dominated by Berkshire Hathaway Automotive which represents 64% of sales. This has been another well-timed acquisition with growing demand since the pandemic, although supply chain issues are now hitting here as well. If I compare the entire retail division to publicly-traded Penske Automotive (PAG) we see just slightly lower sales growth but better margins. As we saw in manufacturing as well, Berkshire's balance sheet is providing an advantage as these small divisions don't need to access the bond markets for financing as many of their competitors do.

As a final point, I note that McLane continues to have tiny to non-existent margins compared to the relatively high amount of sales it has. Growth has been slow as well. It grew much less than Sysco (SYY) in the past year, although that is understandable with Sysco being much more dependent on restaurant sales. Berkshire should bend its rules on not selling low performing businesses to get rid of this division, as it recently did with the newspaper business. McLane would do much better in the hands of a logistics-focused company like Walmart (WMT) or Amazon (AMZN) allowing Berkshire to deploy the capital elsewhere.

Revenues Growth Pretax Earnings Pretax Margins Retailing $ 4,548 $ 4,211 8.0% $ 414 $ 309 9.1% 7.3% PAG $ 6,497 $ 5,972 8.8% $ 476 $ 312 7.3% 5.2% McLane $ 12,612 $ 12,040 4.8% $ (8) $ 96 -0.1% 0.8% SYY $ 16,137 $ 8,867 82.0% $ 142 $ (736) 0.9% -8.3%

Grade: B+

Taken together, Berkshire has a collection of mostly well-run businesses that are on average a little better than the average S&P company. The companies do get a financing cost advantage by being part of a company like Berkshire with a fortress balance sheet. If we only look at the operating businesses, Berkshire should be even with or slightly beating the S&P over the last couple years. This leads us to a discussion about Berkshire's investment portfolio management.

Investment Portfolio

Looking only at the headlines, it would be hard to put a positive spin on Berkshire's portfolio performance over the last couple years. The reality is more balanced. Buffett took a lot of heat for selling airline and many financials shortly after the market bottom in 2020. It's true that there were better times to sell the airlines, but have they been good long term holds? We can see that the 3 airline stocks in Berkshire's top 15 positions on 12/31/2019 have performed quite poorly this year until very recently. Going forward, they face higher fuel costs, higher share counts and more debt than they had pre-pandemic. Once flight miles return to pre-pandemic levels, it is unlikely profit per mile will be as attractive.

Start date: 4/1/2020

On the financials, Berkshire's trading performance is a bit more mixed. Selling Goldman Sachs (GS) seems like a clear bad choice. Selling Wells Fargo does not seem so wrong. While it has recovered strongly this year, it's still just even with the S&P since April 2020. JPMorgan (JPM), another sale is also just even with the S&P despite a faster recovery from the pandemic bottom. Bank of America (BAC), a position to which Berkshire has added, has been a relative outperformer.

Start date: 4/1/2020

The only other "major" portfolio decision in the last couple years was adding the Japanese trading companies as announced on 8/31/2020. This looks like a market-performing trade on average, with two companies ahead of the S&P, 2 behind, and one about the same. Actual performance is about 7 percentage points better than what is shown in the chart, as Buffett also sold yen-denominated bonds which hedges out the depreciation in the yen currency since then.

Start date: 8/28/2020 (last trading day before public announcement)

It's easy to cherry-pick individual trades and many do so, but for a more complete picture, we can look at the overall stock portfolio on Berkshire's balance sheets and the purchase and sale amounts on the cash flow statement, plus dividend income. This reveals that cumulative performance since the beginning of 2019 is a little below the S&P, but the relative performance has been getting worse each year.

What really matters is what will happen going forward. In a market environment with inflation and higher interest rates, the financials and trading companies should do well. Food and beverage companies like Coca-Cola (KO) and Kraft Heinz (KHC) will face some cost headwinds. The biggest factor though is of course Apple (AAPL) which makes up over 41% of the portfolio. While the stock is expensive and running into resistance this year, the company still has customers with high brand loyalty and a steady stream of upgrades and content to keep them coming back.

Top 20 holdings as of 6/30/2021 (Source: CNBC)

Looking at the stock portfolio performance holistically, it has been mixed in the short term but appropriate for a company where capital preservation takes precedence over capital appreciation.

Grade: C

Capital Management

Berkshire had received criticism for building up so much cash on its balance sheet, where it earns near zero return as long as short term rates stay low. While the currently stated guidelines are to keep greater than $30 billion of cash available, in reality Berkshire's cash balance has tracked closely with insurance float liabilities. The company currently has about $145 billion of insurance float and $144.4 billion of cash and short term investments held within the Insurance and Other segment. Berkshire also has notes payable and other borrowings of $39.6 billion in Insurance and Other, and $75.3 billion in Railroads, Utilities, and Energy. The railroad and utility debt is backed only by the assets of these subsidiaries, and not by the parent company. So, no matter how you slice it, Berkshire has a substantial net cash position.

Not deploying more of this cash during the pandemic crash in the first half of 2020 certainly hurt Berkshire's returns in retrospect. The once-in-a-century pandemic created plenty of uncertainty with the initial lockdowns, however there were clear signs by the summer of 2020 that things were not getting worse. Missing the bottom is forgivable, but continuing as a net seller of stocks so long after the bottom is questionable.

On the positive side, Berkshire has stepped up its stock buybacks to $20.2 billion as of 9/30/2021 with buybacks continuing in 4Q. Buffett has frequently spoken in favor of buybacks over dividends as a way of returning capital only to those shareholders who want to get out of their positions. Continuing shareholders see their owned fraction of Berkshire go up by around 4% per year. The company has paid a month average price as high as $285.41 per B share in August, so we know that the stock is below Buffett's conservative estimate of fair value at that level.

If buybacks continue at the current rate, they are still lower than Berkshire's free cash flow which amounted to $22.4 billion through 9/30/2021. Berkshire's cash balance is therefore still on an upward trajectory. As discussed above, this cash hoard provides advantages to the insurance business by providing assurance to customers that even the largest claims can be paid out. It also helps operating companies by reducing their need for financing. Nevertheless, it is hard to justify keeping the balance this big in such a low rate environment and possible higher inflation.

Grades:

A for capital preservation

D for capital efficiency (was F, now C after increasing buybacks)

Overall capital management: C+

Valuation And Conclusion

I didn't spend much time on valuation this quarter. You can see my valuation model in previous articles and if you update it with the latest numbers, it should show the stock is 10%-15% undervalued based on the sum of the parts. If we look at price/book ratio, we see that book value was $215.40 on 9/30/2021, making the current P/B 1.34, in-line with the 10-year average. I agree with Buffett's comments that book value increasingly understates intrinsic value over time. So, perhaps a P/B at the higher end of the historical range, say 1.5 to 1.6 is more appropriate. Certainly the fact that Buffett was buying shares near current levels is a sign the stock is below a conservative estimate of intrinsic value.

Despite the modest undervaluation in the market compared to these metrics, we have a company that I have graded a solid B/B+ operationally, but a C/C+ based on recent portfolio and cash management. Berkshire stock can perform in-line with the market and is safer than the market at capital preservation but needs some catalyst to get back to outperformance. One catalyst would be a significant investment in the tens of billions of dollars, improving the earnings power compared to cash. Another would be a market downturn led by growth stocks as we saw in 2000. Berkshire severely underperformed the S&P at the tail end of the tech bubble by an even bigger gap than the last couple years. Nevertheless, the stock caught back up to the S&P over the course of the subsequent bear market.

Time scale: 7/1/1998 - 7/1/2004

If the next bear market is caused by the popping of a financial bubble and not some black swan event like a pandemic, Berkshire should be able to make up much if not all of the underperformance it has exhibited since 2019. If the market continues to be hot, Berkshire could show stagnant to down market value with no loss of intrinsic value as it did from 1998-2000. That makes Berkshire Hathaway a buy for those who want some downturn protection, but not for those who are counting on high growth.