Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) has huge potential as a speculative biotech. It is approaching an important crossroad in the 2nd half of 2021, which could change the scope and value of the company. It is set to release results from two drugs from its pipeline which utilize the Bicycle technology platform. The main basis is to be as good as a biologic while at the same time maintaining the good things about small molecules in the clinic. The two drugs in question which data has already been released are for BT5528 and BT8009, being developed to treat patients with solid tumors. This technology holds massive potential and the company has also already established a strong partnership deal with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to develop Bicycles for oligonucleotides to be developed for a wide variety of diseases. This partnership provides enough cash to help fund the pipeline. Not only that, but Bicycle Therapeutics was also able to expand its immuno-oncology partnership with Genentech, subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). With proven positive results in monotherapy, the company may be able to expand its efficacy using combination therapy.

Bicycle Therapeutic Candidates BT5528 And BT8009 For Treatment Of Patients With Solid Tumors

As I noted above BT5528 and BT8009 are being developed to treat patients with solid tumors. The technology is able to have toxin payloads delivered to the tumor systemically, while at the same time using immune activators to activate the immune system in tumors without causing toxicity on normal tissue. That's why I believe this technology holds a lot of promise. Not only that but antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in the past had to be abandoned because of too much toxicity. With this Bicycle technology platform, the company is able to be selective in the tissue it is delivering toxic payloads to, avoiding the many issues that plagued other ADCs in the past. Having said that, each drug specifically has a different protein target.

BT5528 is a drug being developed to target the EphA2 protein. EphA2 stands for Ephrin type-A receptor 2 and is responsible for regulating how a cell migrates, proliferates and performs adhesion in the body. The main thing here is that BT5528 is a Bicycle that uses a valine-citrulline cleavable linker and a cytotoxin MMAE payload. An MMAE payload is a cytotoxic payload molecule being delivered to destroy a tumor in the body. In other words, BT5528 incorporates the Bicycle toxin conjugate technology. This drug is being evaluated in a company-sponsored phase 1/2 study treating patients with several types of tumors. That's what I believe makes EphA2 an attractive target, because there are many solid tumors that express this protein. The tumors expressing the EphA2 protein are as follows:

Triple-negative breast cancer

non-small cell lung cancer

Bladder Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Several other types of cancers

There was some positive interim data from the phase 1/2 study that was just released recently. It was very good news, because it proved that monotherapy treatment with BT5528 was able to help heavily pre-treated cancer patients to receive a response. This was proven where two urothelial cancer patients given BT5528 monotherapy were able to achieve a partial response (PR). Why is this good news? It's good news for the patients of course, but also for seeing an improved treatment option for them as well. Considering that these patients had taken an average of 7 lines of therapy. This was some good data observed in my opinion for just monotherapy of the drug. The company is looking to move to expansion cohorts with the newly recommended phase 2 (RP2) dose, which will be 6.5 mg/m2 to 8.5mg/m2 every other week. I believe there is a chance to improve efficacy if BT5528 is able to be tested in combination with Nivolumab (Opdivo). Not only did Bicycle Therapeutics achieve a positive finding for urothelial cancer patients, but it was able to do so for ovarian cancer as well. The company tested BT5528 monotherapy in 8 ovarian cancer patients. However, since this drug is focused on the protein of EphA2-positive patients, it is important to focus on findings for this population. About 5 out of 8 of these patients were EphA2-positive. Of these 5 patients, the data breakdown was:

80% disease control rate (DCR) for 4 patients

20% partial response for 1 patient

The dosing for these patients is what the new RP2 dose will be, which is 6.5 mg/m2 to 8.5mg/m2 every other week. The other drug BT8009 is also being explored in a phase 1/2 study. BT8009 targets Nectin-4. This molecule has been shown to be overexpressed in tumor cells and is responsible for tumor cell growth and proliferation. This is another good target, because Bicycle can go after many types of solid tumors. What makes Nectin-4 a good target for BT809? Well, it all boils down to not only having the ability to achieve efficacy, but to be a safe molecule to target. Nectin-4 is found is expressed on embryo and placenta. However, it is expressed in a limited fashion in adult healthy tissues. Thus, with the targeting of this specific molecule, BT8009 is a Bicycle with a valine-citrulline cleavable linker and a cytotoxin MMAE payload.

It is important to note that Bicycle also released preliminary results from this phase 1/2 study, which were pretty good. The company had recruited about 11 patients evaluable at this time. One important thing to note for this phase 1 portion of the study is that two different doses were being tested:

4 patients were given BT8009 monotherapy of 2.5mg/m 2 dose weekly

7 patients were given BT8009 monotherapy of 5.0mg/m2 dose weekly

Out of the 4 patients noted above given BT8009 monotherapy of 2.5mg/m2 dose, there were 3 patients with stable disease (SD) and then 1 patient with partial response (PR). Out of the 7 patients noted above given the BT8009 monotherapy of 5.0mg/m2 weekly 5 had SD and the rest had partial response. This program using BT8009 is earlier, than the other one above with BT5528. That's because the phase 1/2 study using BT8009 is still doing the dose escalation phase. The goal is to move to the higher dose of 7.5mg/m2 weekly and every other week. What's the goal? To see if these patients can tolerate this higher dose and if there is an improvement in terms of response rates. I believe the next goal after finding the RP2 dose might be to expand to combination studies thereafter. More than likely, the combination drug of choice is OPDIVO as a PD-1 inhibitor.

Partnerships Have Built Up

Bicycle Therapeutics has established proof of concept of its Bicycles, which is a very good thing. Not only that, but it has been obtaining interest from other pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their pipelines. The first partnership was with Genentech, subsidiary of Roche. This was a partnership that was first established back in February of 2020. At that time, it received an upfront $30 million payment as part of the deal. From there, it was eligible to earn up to as much as $1.7 billion in milestone payments. Things are going very well for this program, because it seems Genentech is satisfied with the progress of this partnership thus far. So much so, that it has decided to exercise its option to advance a new program under the above 2020 agreement. With that said, Bicycle Therapeutics received a $10 million milestone payment based on that exercised option. From my perspective it is good that Bicycle Therapeutics has garnered the interest of Genentech. Not only that, but this deal is based on new programs. Bicycle gets to keep its own ongoing clinical products. In essence, its main clinical candidates are in no way tied to this partnership. This leaves the option open for Bicycle to partner its wholly owned drug candidates if it chooses to do so in the future.

The other partnership deals with Bicycle Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Just several months ago Ionis chose to exercise its option under the terms of a December 2020 evaluation and options agreement. This entails the ability for Ionis to use Bicycle's technology "Bicycles" to deliver oligonucleotide therapeutics targeting the transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) protein. This might be the help that Ionis needs to get back on track though. That's because this past year it has struggled to succeed on its own. Considering that Bicycle has seen great progress using its on technology, it's quite possible that Ionis may benefit from it as well. Regardless, this is very good news for Bicycle. That's because it received an upfront $45 million payment in consideration for this deal. Not only that, but an $11 million equity investment into it as well. From there, if all goes well with these such candidates advancing, it can receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well. In my opinion, this is very good. The reason being is that the only thing Bicycle needs to do is provide its technology and if all goes well it can possibly later on collect milestone payments.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Bicycle Therapeutics had $259.5 million in cash as of September 30, 2021. The increase in cash happened because of an "at-the-market (ATM)" offering program. The second financing activity that brought a lot of cash was the Hercules Capital Debt facility, which helped bring in $15 million. Lastly, the deal I noted above with Ionis Pharmaceuticals helped to boost the cash position by $45 million. Lastly, there was a public offering in October of 2021 that brought in the most cash. This involves the company selling of 3,240,741 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) each representing one ordinary share of price at $54 per ADS. This ended up resulting in the biotech obtaining $175 million in cash. However, the underwriters in the offering had a 30-day option to purchase an additional 486,111 additional ADSs at the same public offering price of $54 per ADS. The underwriters did choose to purchase the additional shares, and this helped raise an additional $26.3 million. In total, it was able to generate $201.3 million for the offering. The company has raised a lot of cash, which is very good news. On the other hand, it has a huge growing pipeline, and it needs to add additional cohorts to its studies. Especially, since the recently released data was positive. Having said that, it expects that its cash on hand will be enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This should be sufficient to help fund Bicycle for quite some time and if there needs to be another cash raise, then my estimate would be towards the end of 2022.

Risks To Business

Thus far, both studies using each Bicycle BT5528 and BT8009 have achieved highly positive data. I would say the first risk is that these are small cohorts of patients. Later on, it's going to be highly important to test out each drug against specific types of solid tumors in phase 2 studies. Such studies are going to have a lot more patients in them, therefore there is no guarantee that similar data will be reproduced. As far as the partnerships go, they are highly dependent on advancement of the trials achieving positive results. If Ionis or Genentech don't like the results they are seeing, then they can possibly drop the partnership. In that case, Bicycle Therapeutics wouldn't be able to achieve the potential milestones laid out in those deals noted above. The financials are a long-term risk, because it is highly likely that the company will have to raise cash again based on its guidance. However, as I noted above, it likely won't need another big cash raise until the end of 2022.

Conclusion

Bicycle Therapeutics has great value. I wrote about this biotech in the past, but at that time it didn't establish any proof-of-concept data. BT5528 and BT8009 have proven themselves in their respective studies. In my opinion, it can only get better from here. That's because the two phase 1/2 studies I highlighted above were only dealing with the drugs alone as monotherapies. In later cohorts, the plan is to combine each drug with Opdivo in order to treat patients with solid tumors. There is no guarantee that adding in Opdivo will improve efficacy, but it's worth a shot to see if it does. The other value of this biotech lies with its partnerships. One partnership is with Roche and the other one is with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The Roche partnership is the larger one in that Bicycle Therapeutics holds the potential to bring in $1.7 billion in milestone payments. The other one with Ionis isn't that bad also as well. I believe that based on its prospects so far, Bicycle Therapeutics holds great long-term potential. I especially believe this now since there has been the release of proof-of-concept data for both BT5528 and BT8009.