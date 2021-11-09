zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Sempra (NYSE:SRE), formerly Sempra Energy and now characterized as an energy infrastructure company, continues building a high-growth electric transmission and distribution business in Texas (Oncor), exports, produces, and sells energy in Mexico, and has begun exporting significant volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), all while continuing to meet its gas and electric service obligations in southern California.

With its 3.5% dividend, I recommend Sempra to investors who seek a hybrid between payout and growth. Although California operations expose Sempra to above-average regulatory risk, this is somewhat offset, or diversified, by operations in Mexico, Texas, and Gulf Coast LNG export.

3Q and 9-Month 2021 Results, Guidance

In the third quarter of 2021, Sempra lost -$648 million, or -$2.03/share. This contrasts with 3Q20 earnings of $351 million, or $1.21/share. The overwhelming factor is the -$1.13 billion impact of settling the Aliso Canyon litigation due to its 2015 natural gas storage leak.

Nine-month earnings in 2021 were $650 million or $2.09/share compared to $3.35 billion or $11.43/share for the first nine months of 2020. (In 2020 Sempra realized a one-time $1.75 billion gain on the sale of its businesses in Peru and Chile.)

3Q21 3Q20 9m 20 9m 20 Earnings ($MM) -648 351 650 3350 Earnings Per Share -2.03 1.21 2.09 11.43

Sempra has reorganized its five operating segments into three broad areas:

Sempra California, comprising San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas (SoCalGas),

Sempra Texas, or Oncor, and

Sempra Infrastructure, which is north American LNG operations and IEnova.

Nine-month operating segment earnings were:

SDG&E: $603 million

SoCalGas: -$625 million (includes Aliso Canyon charge)

Sempra Texas/Oncor: $479 million

Sempra LNG: $194 million.

Sempra Mexico (was IEnova): $225 million

Year-to-date adjusted EPS is $6.27/share. This differs from GAAP year-to-date EPS of $2.09 mainly because it adds back the Aliso Canyon charge of $1.1 billion and unrealized derivative losses of $176 million. Sempra expects full-year 2021 adjusted EPS to be $7.75-$8.35/share.

The company is guiding to 2022 EPS of $8.10-$8.70/share.

The 2022-2026 capital plan for Oncor increased by $2.8 billion to $15 billion due to Texas demand growth. In the first nine months of 2021, Oncor delivered 103,810 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, eight times the SDG&E electricity deliveries.

Electricity and Gas Demand and Macro Factors

The price of natural gas at Henry Hub for December delivery closed at $5.42/MMBTU on November 8, 2021. The price of gas for physical delivery at the Waha hub in west Texas was $4.86/MMBTU.

Permian natural gas (Waha hub) is important to Sempra in six ways: a) export to Mexico; b) electricity demand from electrifying operations in the Permian field; c) source of natural gas for direct sale by SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric; d) source of natural gas for electricity generation by San Diego Gas & Electric; e) tradeable for source gas to the Cameron LNG plant; and f) fuel for electricity generation (by Vistra (VST) and others) that Oncor/Sempra then sells in west Texas.

Thus, it is to Sempra’s benefit that:

a) a portion of the 14 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/D) of natural gas in the Permian is associated - must be produced with oil;

b) the Permian is not just a key customer of electricity but a major gas supplier second only to Appalachia, and is expected to run out of pipeline capacity again soon; and

c) Permian producers are laser-focused on selling every molecule of natural gas, rather than losing gas/money to leaking or flaring.

Gas prices have been higher due to shortages in Europe and Asia - shortages Sempra is meeting with LNG exports. As the chart shows, while US natural gas prices have trended up in recent months, the EIA predicts the spot price will fall below $4.00/MMBTU after the winter peak.

California has aggressive decarbonization goals. These plans could reduce California gas demand and could reduce the use of gas for electricity generation fuel which would affect both SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric. For example, California requires electricity to be 60% generated from renewable sources (but not nuclear nor hydrocarbons such as coal, oil, or natural gas) - by 2030 and 100% generated from carbon-free sources (generally, renewables plus nuclear) by 2045.

Yet, California’s Public Service Commission has approved increasing capacity at Aliso Canyon from 34 to 41 BCF, a signal that this gas storage remains a key asset. In its investor call, Sempra executives noted that California used about 40% and is expected to go up to 45% natural gas to generate electricity.

As California has experienced, there can be cost, grid management, backup, and reliability issues when electricity is primarily sourced from renewables.

LNG

Due to low storage levels and depressed natural gas drilling, as countries came out of Covid shutdowns, they suddenly found they had insufficient natural gas (and coal) supplies. The response was to drive LNG prices higher than they had ever been, above $40/MMBTU ($240/barrel for oil on a heat-equivalent basis.)

Sempra LNG’s Cameron LNG, of which it is the majority owner, reached full commercial operations for trains 1-3 with 12 MTPA or 1.6 BCF/D last year. The company has take-or-pay contracts with A-rated counterparties for about twenty years of remaining term for these trains.

The top LNG development priority is the 2.5-million-ton Costa Azul (ECA) project. The company is also working on a second Mexican LNG project, the 4.0 million-ton Vista Pacifico on the Sea of Cortez.

Sempra reports substantial global interest (Asia, Europe, South America) in its LNG projects given the high demand.

Infrastructure Bill

The federal $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to benefit Sempra, and all-electric utilities, due to:

$65 billion to upgrade the country’s electricity grid.

$7.5 billion for a network of electric vehicle chargers.

$5 billion for zero-emission buses.

Regulation

Sempra has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in every state in which its regulated utilities operate: as noted above, California policy and regulation is particularly strict, with a preference for non-hydrocarbon energy sources. In rate cases, Sempra answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer stakeholders.

However, only San Diego Gas & Electric and SoCalGas are regulated by the California Public Utility Commission. Sempra Texas (Oncor) is regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Texas. Activities in Mexico are subject to Mexican regulation.

Sempra's Competitors and Dow Jones Utility Index

Sempra is headquartered in San Diego, California. Its utilities have no exact competitors - utilities are given a monopoly on their service areas in exchange for heavy regulation - but the company can be compared to other companies in the 15-stock Dow Jones Utility Index (DJU).

Within and outside the DJU, other diversified (gas and electric) utilities include Black Hills (BKH), Consolidated Edison (ED), Dominion (D), Duke Energy (DUK), Exelon (EXC), NiSource (NI), Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), Southern (SO), and Xcel Energy (XEL).

In LNG operations on the US Gulf Coast, Sempra's major U.S. competitor is Cheniere, available to investors as either a partnership, CQP or as public stock with symbol LNG. However, there are several other USGC competitors and competitors abroad also able to serve Europe and Asia. On the North American Pacific coast, Sempra’s plant in Mexico, Energia Costa Azul (ECA) LNG, is under construction. Once finished, it can serve Asia without the Panama Canal bottleneck. ECA’s most immediate competition is from LNG Canada in British Columbia and later, possibly two other projects - one in British Columbia and one in Mexico.

Governance

On September 26, 2021, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Sempra’s overall governance as a 6, with sub-scores of audit (9), board (5), shareholder rights (4), and compensation (8). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

Sempra’s ESG rating as of September 2021 was a total risk score of 30 (60th percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 15.3, social 9.3, and governance 5.6. Controversy level is 3 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

On October 15, 2021, shorts were 1.1% of floated shares.

Insider ownership of stock is negligible.

Sempra’s beta is 0.65: its stock moves directionally with the overall market but not as sharply.

Data by YCharts

SRE Stock and Financial Highlights

The company’s market capitalization is $40.1 billion at a November 8, 2021 stock closing price of $125.58 per share. This level was 87% of the top end of its 52-week range of $114.66-$144.93. The dramatic drop in the share price shown above in early 2021 was due to financial uncertainties at Oncor from winter storm Uri.

The one-year target price is $147.08.

Trailing twelve-month operating cash flow is $3.94 billion. Levered free cash flow is -$59.6 million.

With trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49, SRE’s price/earnings ratio is 36.0. The company is guiding to 2022 EPS of $8.10-$8.70 for a forward P/E of approximately 15.0.

Return on assets is 2.3% and return on equity is 4.8%.

The annual dividend of $4.40/share equates to a 3.1% yield. For comparison, the current 10-year Treasury rate is 1.51%.

Data by YCharts

On September 30, 2021, Sempra had $45.9 billion in liabilities and $70.5 billion in assets resulting in a liability-to-asset ratio of 65%. Liabilities included $12.9 billion in current liabilities, $20.0 billion in long-term debt and finance leases and $12.9 billion in deferred credits and other liabilities.

Overall, the company’s mean rating from eleven analysts is 1.8 or “buy” leaning toward “strong buy.”

Notes on Valuation

The company’s market value per share is well above book value per share of $76.94, indicating positive market sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 15.3: the stock is not a bargain by this measure.

Positive and Negative Risks

With a liability-to-asset ratio of 65%, Sempra, like the utility sector generally, is exposed to interest rate increases - which have become a bigger risk given higher inflation - than companies with less debt in their capital structures.

The company also has market pressure for its fuel and changes in demand for electricity, natural gas service, and LNG exports.

California drought, wildfires, and electrical power outages, planned and unplanned, remain a cautionary tale. Moreover, California's goal is to reduce both direct use of (inexpensive) natural gas and use of natural gas for electric generation.

Additional political risk comes from the current anti-hydrocarbon and anti-pipeline federal US energy policy. By contrast, Mexico is a willing and interested partner with Sempra.

Increases in the cost of gas and electricity in any region may reduce demand growth.

Recommendations for Sempra

Dividend-hunters may find Sempra’s 3.5% yield less desirable than higher yields at other utilities, while those looking for capital appreciation may regard the California regulatory risk as too steep. Nor is the stock bargain-priced. Moreover, utilities are subject to fuel (especially natural gas now), material and labor cost inflation, higher debt costs, and challenging, costly policy strictures, like the California requirement to provide (fully-reliable) electricity from 60% intermittent sources by 2030.

Sempra is a leading gas and LNG exporter and has more fully integrated its high-growth Texas operation. Despite high global gas prices, Sempra sources from less expensive areas of the US. Not to be overlooked is that the company operates in two of the largest US utility markets.

I recommend Sempra to investors looking for a hybrid of growth and income who are comfortable with its California risk and who like its LNG, Mexican export, and Texas electricity market growth.