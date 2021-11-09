Bubbles Do Burst, More On Belts And Suspenders

stanley45/iStock via Getty Images

This article will discuss the deployment of a married-put strategy using three-times leveraged ETFs. The article will show recent results, the underlying reasons why it works, the tools available to tailor a desired risk profile, and recent lessons learned.

Before delving into detail, let me explain the strategy in a thumbnail. I buy 3x-leveraged ETFs and a calibrated number of at-the-money ("ATM") puts in the unleveraged equivalent; the number of puts is calibrated to constrain loss of capital to a tolerable outcome. Those positions stay in place until an EZV sell signal when I sell the 3X ETFs and leave the puts in place. On the next buy signal I reenter the 3X positions and if the price is lower than the sale price, I roll the puts down to the new ATM strike, taking gains from the sell-signal values.

Recent Illustration

I'll start with the success of recent weeks and then explain why this 'belts and suspenders' strategy works as it does.

On Oct. 4, about a month ago, EZV called a buy signal and I initiated married-put positions in SPXL, TQQQ, and UDOW. Given the greater liquidity of options in unleveraged ETFs, puts were initiated with SPY, QQQ, and DIA, respectively. In 25 trading days since then the consolidated positions have gained 13.5% as shown in the following table.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo, Barchart.com

While a 13.5% gain over 25 days matters, the bigger picture is that because of the protective puts, I'm able to increase my commitment to this strategy. It is now 35% of my portfolio - a first step. My intent is to devote the majority of my portfolio as I gain experience with the strategy in the real world. The algorithm has done a great job of avoiding downturns, but in the famous words of Dirty Harry . . . "A man's got to know his limitations."

Even with the algorithm, when trading a symbol like SPXL, which can fall 76% in a month, I limited my commitment to 25% of the portfolio before devising the protected strategy. Hard insurance is necessary to commit more. The revelation for me was realizing that the algorithm has produced sufficient gains to support the cost of insurance that puts provide.

So, now I can tolerate the worst possible black swan imaginable, one that might allow zero response time, and my losses will be limited to about 10% of invested capital. And that knowledge allows me to replace low-yield holdings with high-return leveraged ETFs. I'll show you the risk profile later.

The Oct. 4 positions are a test bed of sorts, the first step on a path to commit most of my total portfolio to the strategy. I've grown tired of earning minimal returns on yield-oriented holdings which carry greater risk than my algorithm-managed equity positions, so changes are called for. Starting with this test bed, I've learned some lessons which will be deployed as I increase the commitment to married-put positions. I'll get to the refinements in a minute but first let's discuss why it all works.

Why It Works

In theory there is no difference between theory and practice. In practice there is - Yogi Berra

Let's start with the theory and practice; it goes like this:

Since inception, SPXL, a 3-times leveraged S&P ETF, has shown a compound annual growth rate of 33.2%. That is 2.6 times SPY's CAGR of 12.8%. The fact that it's less than 3 times indicates volatility decay, a much misunderstood concept.

Volatility "decay" is two sided. When markets are strong the decay turns into acceleration. Look at this graph of rolling 6-month intervals depicting the times when the ratio of SPXL-to-SPY returns have been above or below the nominal 3.0 ratio. It ignores very small returns when the ratio is distorted by small denominators.

Source: Michael Gettings, Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The graph shows that the performance of SPXL, the leveraged ETF, is often greater than 3.0 times that of the unleveraged SPY, but the times when the ratio dips, it dips more dramatically. The combination nets to SPXL returns equaling 2.6 times SPY.

But what if the bad times could be sidestepped? The next graph shows how exiting in accordance with metrics derived from the VIX futures curve turns the volatility effect on its head. There are two phenomena at play in the next graph. The avoidance of drawdowns allows returns to compound on an unimpaired investment base, and by sidestepping low-return periods the downward decay "spikes" shown in the prior graph are muted or eliminated.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo, Barchart.com

If you wonder how those ratios can possibly be true, consider what happened when a big drawdown was avoided. This is a graph of the full year 2020 through November of 2021, including the COVID period, the buy-sell signals were called in real time within the EZV service.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: Fidelity, CBOE, Yahoo, Barchart.com

The pivotal junction in this graph included a sell signal on Feb. 21, 2020, followed by a buy signal at the end of March 2020. As the most effective period for the algorithm, it's a dramatic illustration of how the leveraged ETF's power can be harnessed.

SPY fell about 33% during the COVID collapse and SPXL fell 76%. But having sidestepped the market crater, the algorithm could ride SPXL from its March 2020 low to an 8-fold increase by November of 2021 (black line). Since it sidestepped the crater, that 8-fold increase was built on an unimpaired investment base rather than a 76%-diminished value, so the final value is 800% of the early 2020 starting point.

I recently wrote a blog post where I showed Monte Carlo results for representative structures of SPXL/SPY options, UDOW/DIA options, and TQQQ/QQQ options. I pasted them here.

Naturally, returns will depend on various factors including one's risk tolerance, the put option's tenor, strike, etc. So the first step in deciding on a structure is to make an assessment of what structure matches your personal risk appetite. We'll go there next.

Constraining Risk Exposure

While the algorithm avoids drawdowns and provides the enhanced returns necessary to overwhelm the insurance cost, there is always the risk that the algorithm could be blindsided by an absolute surprise to the downside. So the put strategy, the suspenders, can be structured to constrain risk exposures to a tolerable level despite that risk.

The following risk template is a sample from a tool within the EZV service; it can be customized to anyone's risk appetite.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Source: Fidelity

The green cells are required inputs and the potential losses, tallied on the right, track the risk down to a 90% drop in SPXL. A few definitions might help where terms are not obvious.

The Put Ratio is the number of put lots x100 divided by the number of underlying shares.

The Portfolio Ratio is how much of your total portfolio will be devoted to the married-put strategy. Ultimately, the risk exposure output will consider this.

The Symbol Portfolio Risk is the worst-case contribution to the portfolio loss from a specified symbol as structured.

Skipping to the bottom right results, this particular structure estimates a worst case loss for the structure of (22.5%) and assuming it comprises 50% of the total portfolio it could contribute an (11.3%) loss to the portfolio. Since I normally run a blend of SPXL, TQQQ, and UDOW, the SPXL symbol could make a (5.6%) loss contribution assuming that symbol comprises 50% of all the structured holdings.

So as a practical matter, when I step up my own use of this structure to 50% of my total holdings, I would have a comparable risk profile for the TQQQ and UDOW structures, each at half the commitment of SPXL. Then adding the (5.6%) SPXL loss potential to that of the other two, I would aim to constrain the worst-case sum to something like a 10% loss of capital.

One more thing about risk - once the strategy is running and gains accumulate, drawdowns can be greater than that 10% worst-loss-of-capital target. Of course, that would be house money. But the algorithm has worked well in the past. Historical assessments indicate that the worst drawdown using SPXL would be about 25% and at a 50% portfolio commitment, that would contribute a 12.5% dip in the accumulated positions.

Lessons Learned

I've learned some things since I started using the married-put strategy. Initially I sold 10% out-of-the-money calls to offset the cost of insurance. They are included in the 25-day performance summary. Markets have been so strong since October 4th that those calls dragged on gains, so I've closed them out. Without the short calls, gains would have been 18.7% in those 25 days.

I've also learned that the sweet spot in terms of tenor is about 150 days to expiration. That is the tenor that reaches a balance of high returns with constrained drawdown potential.

Finally, while I knew the options would dampen daily volatility, it has been interesting to watch the delta-hedge effect change with time. I'll ignore the abandoned short calls, at the start, with at-the-money puts the delta is about 50%, so that substantially dampens daily volatility. As gains accumulate, that hedge effect will diminish, and if losses arise the hedge effect will increase. Effectively, my capital will be protected but gains will run up at an accelerated pace as house money accumulates.

So here I sit with 13.5% gains over the last 25 trading days and the assurance that my invested capital is protected against any serious loss. I'm looking forward to the next correction because just like the COVID crater illustration above, that's when I make big money. And if the current melt up continues, that's not so bad either. The picture at the top of this article shows a bubble hovering over cactus; will it burst? I can not only live with that; I look forward to the opportunities it will provide. Can you say the same?