Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 10-22, 2021
Summary
- We provide a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates in a quick reference table.
- The table includes relevant data and key statistics as well as the next payout and pay date.
- We highlight a high-quality stock with an upcoming ex-dividend date.
This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.
The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.
|Company (Ticker)
|Yrs
|
Price
(5.Nov)
|Yield
|
5-Yr
DGR
|
Pay-
out
|
Pay
Date
|Ex-Div Date: 11/10 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 11/09)
|Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)
|11
|$36.80
|3.04%
|6.9%
|0.28
|11/26
|Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG)
|6
|$30.70
|2.35%
|24.6%
|0.18
|11/22
|Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)
|6
|$47.73
|3.65%
|2.5%
|0.435
|11/26
|Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)
|10
|$43.09
|2.67%
|7.5%
|1.15
|12/03
|Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)
|17
|$101.68
|3.87%
|3.1%
|0.985
|12/16
|Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT)
|10
|$22.95
|2.18%
|6.0%
|0.125
|12/03
|Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
|64
|$97.93
|2.10%
|1.2%
|0.515
|12/10
|Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)
|12
|$171.30
|1.77%
|5.9%
|0.76
|11/30
|1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)
|6
|$25.51
|1.57%
|50.0%
|0.1
|11/24
|Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)
|9
|$99.02
|0.53%
|11.3%
|0.13
|11/23
|The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)
|7
|$44.39
|2.43%
|5.9%
|0.27
|12/02
|Corning Incorporated (GLW)
|11
|$38.34
|2.50%
|12.4%
|0.24
|12/17
|Honeywell International Inc. (HON)
|11
|$226.06
|1.73%
|9.4%
|0.98
|12/03
|Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)
|11
|$328.23
|0.43%
|8.0%
|0.35
|11/19
|Masco Corporation (MAS)
|8
|$64.17
|1.46%
|14.6%
|0.235
|11/29
|MPLX LP (MPLX)
|9
|$31.18
|9.04%
|6.7%
|0.705
|11/19
|MSCI Inc. (MSCI)
|7
|$653.34
|0.64%
|29.2%
|1.04
|11/30
|Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)
|18
|$103.37
|1.12%
|6.5%
|0.29
|12/01
|Materion Corporation (MTRN)
|9
|$93.90
|0.51%
|4.9%
|0.12
|12/03
|Neenah, Inc. (NP)
|11
|$55.02
|3.45%
|7.8%
|0.475
|12/02
|Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)
|9
|$167.59
|1.67%
|23.9%
|0.7
|11/29
|Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)
|18
|$37.20
|2.90%
|4.3%
|0.27
|11/26
|Premier Financial Corp. (PFC)
|10
|$32.18
|3.48%
|18.2%
|0.28
|11/19
|Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)
|65
|$325.75
|1.26%
|8.7%
|1.03
|12/03
|SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG)
|8
|$18.90
|2.43%
|13.3%
|0.115
|11/26
|Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)
|11
|$116.91
|1.68%
|17.6%
|0.49
|11/26
|The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)
|6
|$81.15
|0.89%
|22.6%
|0.18
|11/26
|Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI)
|6
|$19.69
|2.44%
|34.3%
|0.12
|11/30
|The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)
|24
|$125.78
|3.15%
|6.0%
|0.99
|12/01
|SouthState Corporation (SSB)
|10
|$82.57
|2.37%
|10.6%
|0.49
|11/19
|Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT)
|5
|$4.71
|3.82%
|26.2%
|0.045
|11/30
|Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)
|10
|$64.29
|2.99%
|10.3%
|0.48
|12/01
|Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK)
|9
|$28.18
|2.98%
|21.0%
|0.21
|11/26
|Visa Inc. (V)
|13
|$216.67
|0.69%
|18.0%
|0.375
|12/07
|WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)
|18
|$90.87
|2.98%
|6.5%
|0.678
|12/01
|Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP)
|7
|$25.95
|7.27%
|8.6%
|0.472
|11/29
|Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)
|30
|$47.63
|2.25%
|7.1%
|0.269
|12/01
|Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
|39
|$65.02
|5.41%
|3.3%
|0.88
|12/10
|Ex-Div Date: 11/12 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 11/11)
|AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)
|17
|$127.57
|1.44%
|5.3%
|0.46
|11/29
|Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)
|9
|$19.63
|7.34%
|17.1%
|0.36
|11/30
|American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC)
|9
|$54.03
|3.48%
|2.8%
|0.47
|11/26
|AGCO Corporation (AGCO)
|9
|$124.86
|0.64%
|7.2%
|0.2
|12/15
|Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)
|12
|$103.15
|1.28%
|3.4%
|0.33
|11/30
|ALLETE, Inc. (ALE)
|11
|$65.18
|3.87%
|4.0%
|0.63
|12/01
|American States Water Company (AWR)
|67
|$94.27
|1.55%
|8.9%
|0.365
|12/01
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)
|10
|$86.80
|1.71%
|19.6%
|0.37
|12/02
|BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)
|16
|$109.31
|1.94%
|3.9%
|0.53
|11/24
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)
|25
|$88.78
|1.14%
|7.4%
|0.253
|12/01
|CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)
|5
|$45.85
|3.32%
|8.6%
|0.38
|12/02
|Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)
|12
|$100.45
|0.45%
|11.1%
|0.45
|11/30
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)
|5
|$21.58
|2.32%
|39.3%
|0.125
|11/24
|Cintas Corporation (CTAS)
|38
|$441.95
|0.86%
|41.5%
|0.95
|12/15
|Enbridge Inc. (ENB)
|26
|$43.30
|6.16%
|11.1%
|0.835
|12/01
|Entergy Corporation (ETR)
|7
|$104.25
|3.88%
|2.3%
|1.01
|12/01
|Enviva Partners, LP (EVA)
|6
|$68.14
|4.93%
|10.3%
|0.84
|11/26
|Exelon Corporation (EXC)
|6
|$54.14
|2.83%
|4.0%
|0.383
|12/10
|FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS)
|5
|$86.45
|1.39%
|24.9%
|0.3
|11/30
|Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC)
|8
|$35.35
|1.47%
|5.6%
|0.13
|11/30
|The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)
|15
|$46.46
|1.46%
|8.1%
|0.17
|12/10
|Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)
|5
|$38.07
|1.26%
|0.0%
|0.12
|11/30
|Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF)
|7
|$52.44
|2.06%
|17.4%
|0.27
|11/30
|Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)
|5
|$43.36
|2.31%
|26.2%
|0.25
|11/29
|KLA Corporation (KLAC)
|12
|$416.73
|1.01%
|12.5%
|1.05
|12/01
|The Kroger Co. (KR)
|15
|$42.32
|1.98%
|11.5%
|0.21
|12/01
|Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
|8
|$265.00
|1.28%
|10.1%
|0.85
|12/10
|MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA)
|50
|$153.42
|1.15%
|6.0%
|0.44
|12/10
|ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)
|7
|$69.27
|3.35%
|11.1%
|0.58
|12/01
|Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)
|8
|$115.18
|1.28%
|11.7%
|0.37
|11/29
|Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)
|8
|$65.80
|2.37%
|4.4%
|0.39
|12/10
|Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)
|12
|$339.01
|1.32%
|8.1%
|1.12
|12/10
|Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)
|8
|$81.46
|1.37%
|10.8%
|0.28
|12/01
|Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)
|10
|$59.49
|1.34%
|12.6%
|0.2
|11/30
|The Southern Company (SO)
|20
|$63.10
|4.18%
|3.4%
|0.66
|12/06
|Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)
|15
|$71.16
|3.34%
|6.4%
|0.595
|12/01
|Systemax Inc. (SYX)
|5
|$42.19
|1.52%
|65.5%
|0.16
|11/22
|Unitil Corporation (UTL)
|7
|$43.36
|3.51%
|1.4%
|0.38
|11/29
|Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)
|46
|$50.20
|3.80%
|5.3%
|0.478
|12/10
|Ex-Div Date: 11/15 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 11/12)
|Amgen Inc. (AMGN)
|10
|$213.77
|3.29%
|12.7%
|1.76
|12/08
|Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)
|5
|$56.04
|2.00%
|2.3%
|0.28
|11/30
|Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS)
|5
|$19.00
|1.53%
|22.4%
|0.025
|11/30
|Innospec Inc. (IOSP)
|8
|$93.92
|1.26%
|11.2%
|0.59
|11/24
|Lindsay Corporation (LNN)
|19
|$159.60
|0.83%
|2.9%
|0.33
|11/30
|MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)
|19
|$84.96
|3.53%
|11.8%
|0.75
|11/30
|PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
|11
|$90.00
|1.51%
|6.6%
|0.34
|12/07
|Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)
|10
|$64.56
|5.27%
|5.8%
|0.85
|12/01
|Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)
|12
|$110.75
|2.64%
|13.2%
|0.73
|11/30
|Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)
|8
|$196.06
|0.75%
|15.7%
|0.37
|12/02
|Ex-Div Date: 11/16 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 11/15)
|Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
|46
|$64.49
|2.29%
|4.5%
|0.37
|12/08
|Aflac Incorporated (AFL)
|39
|$56.75
|2.33%
|9.2%
|0.33
|12/01
|Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)
|10
|$55.31
|1.59%
|11.0%
|0.22
|12/01
|Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
|18
|$31.57
|3.04%
|5.2%
|0.24
|12/17
|Black Hills Corporation (BKH)
|51
|$66.10
|3.60%
|6.3%
|0.595
|12/01
|Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)
|45
|$233.27
|0.93%
|11.1%
|0.54
|12/01
|Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)
|47
|$78.21
|3.96%
|3.1%
|0.775
|12/15
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX)
|7
|$781.92
|1.47%
|10.2%
|2.87
|12/15
|Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)
|11
|$26.32
|2.13%
|11.3%
|0.14
|12/08
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
|10
|$65.81
|3.53%
|11.9%
|0.58
|12/10
|Phillips 66 (PSX)
|9
|$77.77
|4.73%
|8.6%
|0.92
|12/01
|RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)
|6
|$31.57
|2.91%
|9.6%
|0.23
|12/01
|Target Corporation (TGT)
|54
|$254.27
|1.42%
|5.2%
|0.9
|12/10
|Ex-Div Date: 11/17 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 11/16)
|Chevron Corporation (CVX)
|34
|$114.74
|4.67%
|4.2%
|1.34
|12/10
|Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)
|11
|$319.94
|0.66%
|10.4%
|0.53
|12/02
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
|19
|$336.06
|0.74%
|9.2%
|0.62
|12/09
|Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)
|11
|$18.67
|3.00%
|6.4%
|0.14
|12/16
|Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)
|28
|$118.06
|1.37%
|3.3%
|0.405
|12/15
|Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)
|11
|$77.92
|5.03%
|11.3%
|0.98
|12/09
|Ex-Div Date: 11/18 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 11/17)
|Avista Corporation (AVA)
|19
|$40.29
|4.19%
|4.3%
|0.423
|12/15
|BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)
|6
|$55.08
|1.53%
|20.0%
|0.21
|12/10
|Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)
|9
|$75.41
|4.40%
|16.0%
|0.83
|12/03
|Cognex Corporation (CGNX)
|6
|$78.96
|0.33%
|10.6%
|0.065
|12/03
|Cummins Inc. (CMI)
|16
|$237.07
|2.45%
|6.9%
|1.45
|12/02
|Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)
|18
|$64.88
|3.53%
|7.4%
|0.573
|12/20
|Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC)
|7
|$54.70
|2.41%
|10.0%
|0.33
|12/10
|Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)
|18
|$19.68
|4.27%
|2.6%
|0.21
|12/23
|The Hershey Company (HSY)
|12
|$175.39
|2.05%
|7.0%
|0.901
|12/15
|Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)
|8
|$25.64
|2.12%
|2.1%
|0.046
|11/30
|L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)
|20
|$223.97
|1.82%
|14.0%
|1.02
|12/03
|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)
|11
|$54.64
|0.81%
|19.4%
|0.11
|12/02
|Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)
|18
|$85.76
|1.08%
|2.3%
|0.232
|12/03
|Magna International Inc. (MGA)
|12
|$83.21
|2.07%
|11.8%
|0.43
|12/03
|MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)
|7
|$75.08
|0.64%
|36.9%
|0.12
|12/03
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)
|11
|$163.29
|1.68%
|10.6%
|0.688
|12/03
|Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)
|28
|$91.18
|2.24%
|3.8%
|0.51
|12/16
|The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)
|43
|$319.03
|0.69%
|14.6%
|0.55
|12/03
|Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)
|12
|$212.01
|2.68%
|15.1%
|1.42
|12/10
|TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)
|12
|$158.80
|1.26%
|7.0%
|0.5
|12/03
|Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)
|11
|$218.14
|2.57%
|6.9%
|1.4
|12/15
|Ex-Div Date: 11/19 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 11/18)
|Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI)
|5
|$26.05
|4.30%
|43.8%
|0.28
|11/29
|Ryder System, Inc. (R)
|17
|$87.08
|2.66%
|6.2%
|0.58
|12/17
|Tiptree Inc. (TIPT)
|5
|$16.13
|0.99%
|9.9%
|0.04
|11/29
|Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)
|12
|$220.05
|0.95%
|17.4%
|0.52
|12/08
|United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
|12
|$208.22
|1.96%
|5.8%
|1.02
|12/08
|Ex-Div Date: 11/22 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 11/19)
|Brunswick Corporation (BC)
|9
|$100.19
|1.34%
|15.1%
|0.335
|12/15
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|59
|$163.43
|2.59%
|6.0%
|1.06
|12/07
|Moody's Corporation (MCO)
|12
|$387.11
|0.64%
|10.8%
|0.62
|12/14
|STERIS plc (STE)
|16
|$224.58
|0.77%
|9.6%
|0.43
|12/17
|Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)
|7
|$164.06
|1.37%
|14.2%
|0.56
|12/14
High-Quality Candidates
DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.
We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores of 23 or higher, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.
Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:
Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.
Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Except for AMGN, all the shortlist stocks are trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range. AMGN is fairly-valued.
For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceed the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).
Except for AMGN, all of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%. However, only EMR, HON, and LLY have stronger recent performances (higher 1-year TTRs).
We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.
AMGN is the only candidate offering a yield above 2.5%, whereas three stocks have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10%: AMGN, LLY, and V.
An Interesting Candidate
Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.
We haven't focused on Emerson Electric (EMR) yet, so let's consider this Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Champion.
EMR provides technology and engineering solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of electrical, electromechanical, and electronic products and systems. EMR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.
EMR is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):
The stock yields 2.10% at $97.93 per share and has a very modest 5-year DGR of only 1.2%.
Over the past 10 years, EMR has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:
Source: Portfolio-Insight.com
EMR delivered total returns of only 154% versus SPY's 346%, a margin of 0.45-to-1.
However, if we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, EMR outperformed SPY by a margin of 1.08-to-1. EMR's total returns over this period were 551% versus SPY's 511%.
Here is a chart showing EMR's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:
EMR has grown its dividend for 64 straight years, an impressive feat, but the dividend growth rate is puny!
Here is a chart of EMR's earnings growth history:
EMR's earnings growth over the past ten years is a mixed bag, but note that earnings estimates for the next two years look quite promising!
EMR's payout ratio of 49% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:
Source: Simply Safe Dividends
This means EMR has ample room to extend its already impressive dividend increase streak!
Let's now look at EMR's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.06) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.87%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $72 based on EMR's dividend yield history.
For reference, CFRA's FV is $90, Simply Wall St's FV is $100, Morningstar's FV is $107, and Finbox.com's FV is $108.
My own FV estimate of EMR is $99.
The average of the six fair value estimates is $93. Given the stock's current share price of $97.93, it would appear that EMR is trading at a premium of about 5%.
Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering EMR:
- Neutral: Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Emerson Combines Industrial Software Businesses With Aspen Technology, by Asif Suria
- Neutral: Emerson Offers Portfolio Transformation And Leverage To Process Market Recoveries, by Stephen Simpson
- Very Bearish: Emerson Electric: Bear Case Of 20% Downside, by Value Investor Research
Conclusion: EMR is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a small premium. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up to 5% above my fair value estimate, which makes my buy below price $104 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $89 is more appropriate.
Please note that we're not recommending EMR or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
