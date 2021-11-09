Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: November 10-22, 2021

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (5.Nov) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 11/10 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 11/09) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 11 $36.80 3.04% 6.9% 0.28 11/26 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 6 $30.70 2.35% 24.6% 0.18 11/22 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 6 $47.73 3.65% 2.5% 0.435 11/26 Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 10 $43.09 2.67% 7.5% 1.15 12/03 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 17 $101.68 3.87% 3.1% 0.985 12/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 10 $22.95 2.18% 6.0% 0.125 12/03 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 64 $97.93 2.10% 1.2% 0.515 12/10 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 12 $171.30 1.77% 5.9% 0.76 11/30 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 6 $25.51 1.57% 50.0% 0.1 11/24 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 9 $99.02 0.53% 11.3% 0.13 11/23 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) 7 $44.39 2.43% 5.9% 0.27 12/02 Corning Incorporated (GLW) 11 $38.34 2.50% 12.4% 0.24 12/17 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 11 $226.06 1.73% 9.4% 0.98 12/03 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11 $328.23 0.43% 8.0% 0.35 11/19 Masco Corporation (MAS) 8 $64.17 1.46% 14.6% 0.235 11/29 MPLX LP (MPLX) 9 $31.18 9.04% 6.7% 0.705 11/19 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 7 $653.34 0.64% 29.2% 1.04 11/30 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 18 $103.37 1.12% 6.5% 0.29 12/01 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9 $93.90 0.51% 4.9% 0.12 12/03 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 11 $55.02 3.45% 7.8% 0.475 12/02 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 9 $167.59 1.67% 23.9% 0.7 11/29 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 18 $37.20 2.90% 4.3% 0.27 11/26 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 10 $32.18 3.48% 18.2% 0.28 11/19 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 65 $325.75 1.26% 8.7% 1.03 12/03 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8 $18.90 2.43% 13.3% 0.115 11/26 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11 $116.91 1.68% 17.6% 0.49 11/26 The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 6 $81.15 0.89% 22.6% 0.18 11/26 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 6 $19.69 2.44% 34.3% 0.12 11/30 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 24 $125.78 3.15% 6.0% 0.99 12/01 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 10 $82.57 2.37% 10.6% 0.49 11/19 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 5 $4.71 3.82% 26.2% 0.045 11/30 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 10 $64.29 2.99% 10.3% 0.48 12/01 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 9 $28.18 2.98% 21.0% 0.21 11/26 Visa Inc. (V) 13 $216.67 0.69% 18.0% 0.375 12/07 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 18 $90.87 2.98% 6.5% 0.678 12/01 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 7 $25.95 7.27% 8.6% 0.472 11/29 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 30 $47.63 2.25% 7.1% 0.269 12/01 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 39 $65.02 5.41% 3.3% 0.88 12/10 Ex-Div Date: 11/12 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 11/11) AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 17 $127.57 1.44% 5.3% 0.46 11/29 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 9 $19.63 7.34% 17.1% 0.36 11/30 American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) 9 $54.03 3.48% 2.8% 0.47 11/26 AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9 $124.86 0.64% 7.2% 0.2 12/15 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 12 $103.15 1.28% 3.4% 0.33 11/30 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 11 $65.18 3.87% 4.0% 0.63 12/01 American States Water Company (AWR) 67 $94.27 1.55% 8.9% 0.365 12/01 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 10 $86.80 1.71% 19.6% 0.37 12/02 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 16 $109.31 1.94% 3.9% 0.53 11/24 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 25 $88.78 1.14% 7.4% 0.253 12/01 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 5 $45.85 3.32% 8.6% 0.38 12/02 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 12 $100.45 0.45% 11.1% 0.45 11/30 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) 5 $21.58 2.32% 39.3% 0.125 11/24 Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 38 $441.95 0.86% 41.5% 0.95 12/15 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 26 $43.30 6.16% 11.1% 0.835 12/01 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 7 $104.25 3.88% 2.3% 1.01 12/01 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 6 $68.14 4.93% 10.3% 0.84 11/26 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 6 $54.14 2.83% 4.0% 0.383 12/10 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5 $86.45 1.39% 24.9% 0.3 11/30 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8 $35.35 1.47% 5.6% 0.13 11/30 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 15 $46.46 1.46% 8.1% 0.17 12/10 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5 $38.07 1.26% 0.0% 0.12 11/30 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 7 $52.44 2.06% 17.4% 0.27 11/30 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 5 $43.36 2.31% 26.2% 0.25 11/29 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 12 $416.73 1.01% 12.5% 1.05 12/01 The Kroger Co. (KR) 15 $42.32 1.98% 11.5% 0.21 12/01 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 8 $265.00 1.28% 10.1% 0.85 12/10 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 50 $153.42 1.15% 6.0% 0.44 12/10 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 7 $69.27 3.35% 11.1% 0.58 12/01 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 8 $115.18 1.28% 11.7% 0.37 11/29 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 8 $65.80 2.37% 4.4% 0.39 12/10 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12 $339.01 1.32% 8.1% 1.12 12/10 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 8 $81.46 1.37% 10.8% 0.28 12/01 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 10 $59.49 1.34% 12.6% 0.2 11/30 The Southern Company (SO) 20 $63.10 4.18% 3.4% 0.66 12/06 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 15 $71.16 3.34% 6.4% 0.595 12/01 Systemax Inc. (SYX) 5 $42.19 1.52% 65.5% 0.16 11/22 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 7 $43.36 3.51% 1.4% 0.38 11/29 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 46 $50.20 3.80% 5.3% 0.478 12/10 Ex-Div Date: 11/15 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 11/12) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 10 $213.77 3.29% 12.7% 1.76 12/08 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 5 $56.04 2.00% 2.3% 0.28 11/30 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5 $19.00 1.53% 22.4% 0.025 11/30 Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 8 $93.92 1.26% 11.2% 0.59 11/24 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 19 $159.60 0.83% 2.9% 0.33 11/30 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) 19 $84.96 3.53% 11.8% 0.75 11/30 PACCAR Inc (PCAR) 11 $90.00 1.51% 6.6% 0.34 12/07 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 10 $64.56 5.27% 5.8% 0.85 12/01 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 12 $110.75 2.64% 13.2% 0.73 11/30 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 8 $196.06 0.75% 15.7% 0.37 12/02 Ex-Div Date: 11/16 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 11/15) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 46 $64.49 2.29% 4.5% 0.37 12/08 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 39 $56.75 2.33% 9.2% 0.33 12/01 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 10 $55.31 1.59% 11.0% 0.22 12/01 Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 18 $31.57 3.04% 5.2% 0.24 12/17 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 51 $66.10 3.60% 6.3% 0.595 12/01 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 45 $233.27 0.93% 11.1% 0.54 12/01 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 47 $78.21 3.96% 3.1% 0.775 12/15 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) 7 $781.92 1.47% 10.2% 2.87 12/15 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 11 $26.32 2.13% 11.3% 0.14 12/08 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 10 $65.81 3.53% 11.9% 0.58 12/10 Phillips 66 (PSX) 9 $77.77 4.73% 8.6% 0.92 12/01 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 6 $31.57 2.91% 9.6% 0.23 12/01 Target Corporation (TGT) 54 $254.27 1.42% 5.2% 0.9 12/10 Ex-Div Date: 11/17 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 11/16) Chevron Corporation (CVX) 34 $114.74 4.67% 4.2% 1.34 12/10 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 11 $319.94 0.66% 10.4% 0.53 12/02 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 19 $336.06 0.74% 9.2% 0.62 12/09 Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) 11 $18.67 3.00% 6.4% 0.14 12/16 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 28 $118.06 1.37% 3.3% 0.405 12/15 Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 11 $77.92 5.03% 11.3% 0.98 12/09 Ex-Div Date: 11/18 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 11/17) Avista Corporation (AVA) 19 $40.29 4.19% 4.3% 0.423 12/15 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6 $55.08 1.53% 20.0% 0.21 12/10 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9 $75.41 4.40% 16.0% 0.83 12/03 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 6 $78.96 0.33% 10.6% 0.065 12/03 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 16 $237.07 2.45% 6.9% 1.45 12/02 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 18 $64.88 3.53% 7.4% 0.573 12/20 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 7 $54.70 2.41% 10.0% 0.33 12/10 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 18 $19.68 4.27% 2.6% 0.21 12/23 The Hershey Company (HSY) 12 $175.39 2.05% 7.0% 0.901 12/15 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 8 $25.64 2.12% 2.1% 0.046 11/30 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 20 $223.97 1.82% 14.0% 1.02 12/03 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 11 $54.64 0.81% 19.4% 0.11 12/02 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 18 $85.76 1.08% 2.3% 0.232 12/03 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12 $83.21 2.07% 11.8% 0.43 12/03 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) 7 $75.08 0.64% 36.9% 0.12 12/03 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 11 $163.29 1.68% 10.6% 0.688 12/03 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 28 $91.18 2.24% 3.8% 0.51 12/16 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 43 $319.03 0.69% 14.6% 0.55 12/03 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 12 $212.01 2.68% 15.1% 1.42 12/10 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12 $158.80 1.26% 7.0% 0.5 12/03 Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 11 $218.14 2.57% 6.9% 1.4 12/15 Ex-Div Date: 11/19 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 11/18) Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 5 $26.05 4.30% 43.8% 0.28 11/29 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 17 $87.08 2.66% 6.2% 0.58 12/17 Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) 5 $16.13 0.99% 9.9% 0.04 11/29 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12 $220.05 0.95% 17.4% 0.52 12/08 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 12 $208.22 1.96% 5.8% 1.02 12/08 Ex-Div Date: 11/22 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 11/19) Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9 $100.19 1.34% 15.1% 0.335 12/15 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 59 $163.43 2.59% 6.0% 1.06 12/07 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12 $387.11 0.64% 10.8% 0.62 12/14 STERIS plc (STE) 16 $224.58 0.77% 9.6% 0.43 12/17 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 7 $164.06 1.37% 14.2% 0.56 12/14

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provide an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores of 23 or higher, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Except for AMGN, all the shortlist stocks are trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range. AMGN is fairly-valued.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceed the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Except for AMGN, all of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%. However, only EMR, HON, and LLY have stronger recent performances (higher 1-year TTRs).

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

AMGN is the only candidate offering a yield above 2.5%, whereas three stocks have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10%: AMGN, LLY, and V.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We haven't focused on Emerson Electric (EMR) yet, so let's consider this Dividend King, Dividend Aristocrat, and Dividend Champion.

EMR provides technology and engineering solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of electrical, electromechanical, and electronic products and systems. EMR was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

EMR is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields 2.10% at $97.93 per share and has a very modest 5-year DGR of only 1.2%.

Over the past 10 years, EMR has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

EMR delivered total returns of only 154% versus SPY's 346%, a margin of 0.45-to-1.

However, if we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, EMR outperformed SPY by a margin of 1.08-to-1. EMR's total returns over this period were 551% versus SPY's 511%.

Here is a chart showing EMR's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

EMR has grown its dividend for 64 straight years, an impressive feat, but the dividend growth rate is puny!

Here is a chart of EMR's earnings growth history:

EMR's earnings growth over the past ten years is a mixed bag, but note that earnings estimates for the next two years look quite promising!

EMR's payout ratio of 49% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

This means EMR has ample room to extend its already impressive dividend increase streak!

Let's now look at EMR's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.06) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.87%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $72 based on EMR's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $90, Simply Wall St's FV is $100, Morningstar's FV is $107, and Finbox.com's FV is $108.

My own FV estimate of EMR is $99.

The average of the six fair value estimates is $93. Given the stock's current share price of $97.93, it would appear that EMR is trading at a premium of about 5%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering EMR:

Conclusion: EMR is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a small premium. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay up to 5% above my fair value estimate, which makes my buy below price $104 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $89 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending EMR or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.