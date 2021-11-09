GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

For a long time, Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) focused on Marcellus acreage while strengthening the balance sheet and accumulating cash. Then management saw an opportunity to expand operations into Oklahoma. That expansion has opened up a considerable growth avenue during a time of strong commodity prices. Therefore, the company is positioned to grow at a decent pace for years to come until the commodity price outlook weakens considerably from current industry conditions.

Source: Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, natural gas revenue climbed materially from the past even though production fell. Note that this company does not operate its production. Instead, it relies on established operators to operate the leases it has an interest in. That means that except for contract provisions, this company generally does not completely control its production growth.

Furthermore, well completion activity materially influences production levels due to the low level of production. Therefore, growth will be lumpy until the company becomes larger. Because the company does not operate the leases in which it has an interest, the valuation may be discounted when compared to companies that primarily operate the leases in which they have an interest.

The company remains debt-free with a substantial cash balance. So management has the flexibility to participate in every well that the operator elects to drill. In the current commodity price environment, that could be a whole lot of elections.

Note that the midstream part of the business is still feeling the effects of the low industry activity during the height of the coronavirus challenges. Those volume decreases are very likely to moderate and switch to modest growth in the near future.

One of the nice things about the commodity business is that a rise in commodity prices heads straight to additional cash flow with only some modest deductions for things like royalties and some taxes. The large majority of costs do not fluctuate with commodity prices. That bodes particularly well for the current situation. Currently, the cash produced from operating activities is holding steady at about $8 million when compared to the previous fiscal year (six month period).

The company reported more than $18 million cash on the balance sheet. This easily covered all current liabilities with plenty of cash leftover. That is a rarity in this industry. The strong financial position (with no long-term debt) means that this company is in a position to take advantage of strong commodity prices by increasing operational activity. Much of the industry, in contrast, is busy repairing the balance sheets while emphasizing capital discipline that is likely to keep commodity prices strong for a while.

Source: Castle Rock Resources Website

As shown above, the Anadarko Basin is home to the Scoop and Stack plays. Management recently brought a well online in this area. They actually have a larger net acreage interest in this area than in the Marcellus which was where the company began activities as a company. So the Oklahoma properties are likely to have a far larger effect on future profits and cash flow than is the case for the currently large impact of the Marcellus properties.

Management reports that they are evaluating results in the Meramec formation. In contrast to last year when no wells were drilled, management anticipates drilling several more wells in the current year. It would appear that the strong natural gas prices (and probably the strong natural gas liquids prices as well) have increased the well profitability and lowered the payback period.

Generally, any company with no debt and a cash balance will consider drilling wells with a short payback period to assure a minimum acceptable amount of profitability. The company can hedge as needed while simply cashing checks during periods of weak commodity pricing. Management can even shut-in production as the cash balance and no long-term debt protect the company from all but extremely long commodity price downturns.

So even though this company is relatively small, the debt-free balance sheet and considerable cash balance offer investors some downside pricing protection. The reliance upon established operators is another risk reduction factor. Long-time readers know that Chesapeake Energy (CHK) operates the Marcellus leases. Chesapeake is more than a reasonable choice for an operator. Right now that Pennsylvania leases are the ones that deliver the material quarterly results.

The Oklahoma holdings do not appear to be priced into the current stock price. That will likely change as drilling results add to the current cash flow reported (and the results from Oklahoma become material to the marketplace). Another advantage to the foray into Oklahoma has been the diversification into another basin that many small operators lack.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website November 8, 2021

Recently the stock price has climbed to levels not seen in some time. Then again so have commodity prices. This is a small enough company that can attract institutions during the good times for a materially higher price. But those same institutions can leave the stock "in the dust" during the next inevitable industry downturn.

So investors need to make sure that they stay out of the way of institutions because bid prices can disappear if the institutions begin a selling panic. That would mean taking profits early and walking away without looking back. The general strategy is to get into a stock like this before it gains a lot of attention and then get out early before there is a move out of the industry. Needless to say, patience by using limit orders for both buying and selling is a must.

Epsilon Energy management has long pursued a very conservative strategy. That conservatism removes a lot of small company risks. Management prefers to repurchase shares on an opportunistic basis to a dividend. Currently, there is an authorization to repurchase shares outstanding. It should be noted that the current price is high enough that management is unlikely to repurchase shares. Still, the ability to repurchase shares also serves to support the stock price.

Source: Epsilon Energy Corporate Presentation November 2020.

The biggest thing to be noted in this slide is that there was a rights offering to purchase the Oklahoma leases. Management demonstrates that they have now more than offset the dilution effects of the rights offering while paying off all debt and increasing the cash balance. For the size of the company and given the conditions of the last four years, this company generates a relatively large amount of cash flow to be able to accomplish what is shown in the slide.

The relatively low costs of the Marcellus production which has been covered previously in more detail, have allowed the rather generous cash flow noted to achieve those results. That low-cost cash flow is going to persist for some years. If it is wisely reinvested in the business or used to repurchase shares of stock, then investors are going to be very satisfied with results over the next five years (and probably longer).