shulz/E+ via Getty Images

Background and Thesis

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) primarily invests in companies within the Nasdaq-100. This weighting is about 50% of the portfolio and to maintain broad market integrity there are other non-technology related investments as well. QQQ has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past decade and will likely continue to do so. We are in the early days of technological proliferation and there will be more green days ahead.

Source: (Our World In Data: Technological Innovations)

Our computing speed is doubling every two years. This will lead the way for next-generation advancements in quantum computing, data centers, autonomous medical procedures, vaccine development and many other industries and processes key to human survival. If Moore's law continues to stay true we may see level 5 autonomous driving, artificial superintelligence, and the metaverse in the not too distant future. Regardless of the moral of ethical concerns with much of this technology the point remains is the largest organizations in the world will wield this power in the not too distant future. For that reason, I am optimistic on the outlook of QQQ for the short and long-term future.

Sneak Peek at the Winners

First off, I would look to acknowledge one of the biggest gainers of the year and one of the most successful companies in the QQQ index, Nvidia (NVDA). The company operates as a tech conglomerate that specializes in the production of GPUs (graphics processing units). These components are important because they are essentially what power the multiverse. Nvidia's other collection of assets such as Data centers and quantum computing have been big themes as well and Nvidia has rocketed as a result.

Source: (Nvidia Seeking Alpha YTD Chart)

The stock is up 127% YTD and has by far led QQQ to new heights. Analysts and retail investors alike have been marveled at Nvidia's developments over the course of this year. From the many omni-verse (Nvidia's term for metaverse) announcements to record GPU sales Nvidia has been putting its money where its mouth is. I don't believe any of these trends are stopping anytime soon and the stock will help propel QQQ forward. At 3.7% allocation and growing, Nvidia will be a strong piece for QQQ's bullish case.

My next top pick holds a 4.5% weighting in the QQQ index, and that pick is Tesla (TSLA). Elon has helped the company continue their operating excellence as there are now 627,000 Teslas on the road in just the first 3 quarters of 2021 alone. Tesla now has 4 giga factories for production and that number may expand in the near future. Overall Tesla has been a very strong pick for many investors.

Source: (Tesla Seeking Alpha YTD Chart)

Tesla is up 73% YTD. This outpaces any index and has successfully beaten the market over this fast year. I am a firm believer in Tesla's ability to change the future as the applications of their self-driving technology are far-reaching and can affect many industries not just vehicles. Trucking and ride-sharing will undoubtedly change as a result. Tesla will remain an integral part of QQQ for the foreseeable future.

The largest holding inside QQQ is Apple (AAPL) at 11% weighting. As we all know Apple is one of the biggest technological conglomerates in the world. Their tech is in our pockets, bookbags, at work, at school. Their ecosystem of apps and integration into our daily lives seems like an ever-constant reminder of their existence. A company like that has staying power in whatever industry they operate in.

Source: (Apple Seeking Alpha YTD Chart)

While the company is only up 14% this year compared to QQQ's 27% I choose not to put it in the laggard category for a number of factors. Firstly, Apple is a massive enterprise at close to 2.5 Trillion dollars the 14 increase this year accounts for almost 350 Million dollars in market cap gained. To me, this is no small feat and if apple is able to keep that up they should be well-positioned moving forward. Secondly, Apple is an important brand and company that has ever-growing innovations, and with all the excess capital on their balance sheet, they definitely have the means to shake things up within the industry. I like that the fund is overweight Apple and wait to see what moves the company makes next.

The Laggards Won't be a Problem Moving Forward

First up on the chopping block is PayPal (PYPL). While this company has exciting products such as Venmo the stock price has disappointed this year. I believe it is due to stiff competition with Square (SQ), MasterCard (MA), and other payment giants. However, at these levels with the flagship PayPal platform, Venmo, and growing revenue, the company is well-positioned for a stock price comeback.

Source: (PayPal Seeking Alpha YTD Chart)

The stock is down -3.5% YTD. For what's supposed to be a flexible online payment platform that is not a great look. Nevertheless, user projections have moved higher and total user spend has risen as well. The platform isn't dying it's just that growth isn't fitting into analysts' expectations so the stock has been hammered. At these depressed levels, PYPL is a buy and at only 2% allocation any further declines will have negligible impact on the overall fund price.

The next QQQ laggard is Amazon (AMZN). This company is similar to apple in the way it touches the lives of consumers every day. Potentially you shopped and ordered a new toaster on Amazon, or your new pair of socks just got delivered in 2 days because you're a Prime member, Amazon is a household name. Recently the company has been struggling especially with all the big tech hearings however the company has produced steady profits this year and is crushing it in all fundamental areas.

Source

Currently, YTD Amazon has returned 8%. For the fastest-growing company at the world at one point this is not very impressive. The company has faced blowback this year as there were any big tech hearings that have given worries to whether or not Amazon will be broken up. To this point, those fears have been nothing but speculation hurting an otherwise great company. Operationally Amazon is known to deliver and moving forward I see nothing but operational excellence and share price appreciation.

Finally, my last laggard is Intel (INTC). This legacy chip maker has been hurt by new upcoming rivals taking some of their otherwise untouchable demand. AMD (AMD) is one of those rivals that has taken market share from Intel in the past couple quarters. However, Intel still produces the best 8 core chips which are used in a variety of Windows and Dell (DELL) PCs. AMD may be rivaling Intel but they still have a way to go in terms of OEM relationships to run Intel out of town.

Source: (Intel Seeking Alpha YTD Chart)

Intel has only gained 2% YTD. This is expected however as the company has been missing earnings and revenue for quite some time due to unexpected innovations by competitors. If Intel can get the right funding into R&D and make a big push out of their legacy products the company can still do a good job at holding off AMD for some time. Nevertheless, at only 1.5% allocation, the company should provide a stable dividend yield to an otherwise growth-centric fund.

Market Outlook and Risks

Overall, the market has been choppy as of late. Of course, there have been massive rallies by NVDA and TSLA but the rest of the market has had a choppy October and November. I look to federal bond tapering as a good thing as now the fed is slowly backing off of the market and there will be more room to run. Inflation is always a concern but especially since technology is an inherently deflationary asset as long as the tech bull run continues the overall risks for a rate hike will only decrease. I applaud the fed for making good on their promise of no rate hikes until 2022 and wait to see what future fed meetings entail.

Conclusion and Rating

QQQ is a great long-term investment for anyone old or young. While there may be short-term swings in price averaging up or down is very easy with an index as volatility is decreased and right now with current risks heightened QQQ gives you the best risk/reward for your dollar right now. I give QQQ a Bullish Rating and am excited to see how the fund performs moving forward.