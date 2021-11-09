ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Braze

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) has filed to raise $460 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides customer engagement and communications capabilities to organizations.

I’m impressed by BRZE’s performance and market position but the IPO appears excessively priced, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Company & Technology

New York, New York-based Braze was founded to assist organizations in automating and analyzing their customer communications and engagement efforts.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer William Magnuson, who has been with the firm since 2011 and previously received advanced degrees from M.I.T.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

The company’s primary offering functionalities include:

Data ingestion

Classification

Orchestration

Personalization

Execution

Braze has received at least $176 million in equity investment from investors including Battery Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Rally Ventures, InterWest Partners, MCG7 Capital, Blumberg Capital and Meritech Capital Partners.

Braze - Customer Acquisition

The company sells subscriptions to its platform primarily through direct sales efforts, with operations in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Singapore.

The firm had 1,119 customers as of July 31, 2021 and spread among a variety of industries and company sizes.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 50.0% FYE January 31, 2021 47.0% FYE January 31, 2020 59.5%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 0.7 FYE January 31, 2021 0.8

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

BRZE’s most recent calculation was 28% as of July 31, 2021, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 53% EBITDA % -24% Total 28%

Average Revenue per Customer has increased significantly in recent periods, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $185,224.31 9.8% FYE January 31, 2021 $168,753.93 27.5% FYE January 31, 2020 $132,368.13

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2021 was 125%, a very good result.

The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.

Braze’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global customer communications market will be an estimated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing adoption of digital customer communication solutions that are tailored for various industry verticals, with the North America region expected to retain the largest market share through 2026 but the APAC being expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic likely has pulled demand forward for digital customer communication solutions and businesses of all sizes sought to retain and enhance customer relationships despite the pandemic's dislocations.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Adobe

Salesforce

Airship

Iterable

Leanplum

MailChimp

MoEngage

Weave Communications

Braze's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth

Sharp gross profit growth and increasing gross margin

Increasing operating losses, negative operating margin trending lower

Growing cash used in operations in 1H 2021

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ 103,633,000 52.6% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 150,191,000 55.9% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 96,364,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ 69,071,000 60.2% FYE January 31, 2021 $ 95,680,000 57.7% FYE January 31, 2020 $ 60,678,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 66.65% FYE January 31, 2021 63.71% FYE January 31, 2020 62.97% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ (25,175,000) -24.3% FYE January 31, 2021 $ (32,152,000) -21.4% FYE January 31, 2020 $ (33,533,000) -34.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ (25,062,000) -24.2% FYE January 31, 2021 $ (31,752,000) -30.6% FYE January 31, 2020 $ (31,810,000) -30.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021 $ (8,414,000) FYE January 31, 2021 $ (6,080,000) FYE January 31, 2020 $ (7,365,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of July 31, 2021, Braze had $41.8 million in cash and $116 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, was negative ($17.8 million).

Braze's IPO Details

Braze intends to raise $460 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, with the company offering 6.7 million shares and selling shareholders offering 1.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $57.50 per share.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.7 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 8.86%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would affect its financial condition or operations in a material way.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Braze

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $5,189,709,420 Enterprise Value $4,745,956,420 Price / Sales 27.92 EV / Revenue 25.53 EV / EBITDA -106.70 Earnings Per Share -$0.49 Operating Margin -23.93% Net Margin -23.89% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 8.86% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $57.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$17,772,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.34% Revenue Growth Rate 52.56% (Glossary Of Terms)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Braze would be Weave Communications (WEAV); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Weave Comm. (WEAV) Braze (BRZE) Variance Price / Sales 16.86 27.92 65.6% EV / Revenue 15.26 25.53 67.3% EV / EBITDA -35.87 -106.70 197.5% Earnings Per Share -$0.68 -$0.49 -28.6% Revenue Growth Rate 54.7% 52.56% -3.88% (Glossary Of Terms)

Commentary About Braze’s IPO

BRZE is seeking to go public for its general, unspecified corporate expansion plans.

The firm’s financials have shown sharp topline revenue growth, strong gross profit growth and higher gross margin, but growing operating losses and cash used in operations in 1H 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, was negative ($17.8 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The company’s dollar-based net retention rate of 125% is a solid performance while its Rule of 40 result is in need of improvement.

BRZE has produced sharply growing average revenue per customer metrics.

The market opportunity for providing customer engagement and communications is large and expected to grow in the years ahead as firms seek automated, digital means to communicate with their customers and prospects.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 33.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its significant and growing operating losses which, if continued, will require additional investment, although the company will have ample runway post-IPO.

As for valuation, compared to competitor Weave Communications which is getting ready to go public, BRZE is seeking significantly higher revenue multiples despite a slightly lower revenue growth rate, so management’s expectations appear to be excessive.

While I like BRZE’s performance and market position, the IPO appears excessively priced, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 16, 2021