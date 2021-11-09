Braze Aims For $460 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Braze has filed to raise $460 million in an IPO.
- The firm provides organizations with customer engagement and communications technologies.
- BRZE has grown impressively but is generating high and increasing operating losses and the IPO looks pricey; I'll watch it from the sidelines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Braze
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) has filed to raise $460 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides customer engagement and communications capabilities to organizations.
I’m impressed by BRZE’s performance and market position but the IPO appears excessively priced, so I'll pass on the IPO.
Company & Technology
New York, New York-based Braze was founded to assist organizations in automating and analyzing their customer communications and engagement efforts.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer William Magnuson, who has been with the firm since 2011 and previously received advanced degrees from M.I.T.
Below is a brief overview video of the company:
(Source)
The company’s primary offering functionalities include:
Data ingestion
Classification
Orchestration
Personalization
Execution
Braze has received at least $176 million in equity investment from investors including Battery Ventures, ICONIQ Capital, Rally Ventures, InterWest Partners, MCG7 Capital, Blumberg Capital and Meritech Capital Partners.
Braze - Customer Acquisition
The company sells subscriptions to its platform primarily through direct sales efforts, with operations in the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan and Singapore.
The firm had 1,119 customers as of July 31, 2021 and spread among a variety of industries and company sizes.
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
50.0%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
47.0%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
59.5%
(Source)
The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, dropped to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Sales and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
0.7
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
0.8
(Source)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
BRZE’s most recent calculation was 28% as of July 31, 2021, so the firm needs some improvement in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
53%
|
EBITDA %
|
-24%
|
Total
|
28%
(Source)
Average Revenue per Customer has increased significantly in recent periods, per the table below:
|
Average Revenue Per
|
Customer
|
Period
|
ARPC
|
Variance
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
$185,224.31
|
9.8%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$168,753.93
|
27.5%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$132,368.13
(Source)
The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2021 was 125%, a very good result.
The dollar-based net revenue retention rate metric measures how much additional revenue is generated over time from each cohort of customers, so that a figure over 100% means that the company is generating more revenue from the same customer cohort over time, indicating good product/market fit and efficient sales and marketing efforts.
Braze’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global customer communications market will be an estimated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $2.2 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing adoption of digital customer communication solutions that are tailored for various industry verticals, with the North America region expected to retain the largest market share through 2026 but the APAC being expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic likely has pulled demand forward for digital customer communication solutions and businesses of all sizes sought to retain and enhance customer relationships despite the pandemic's dislocations.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Adobe
Salesforce
Airship
Iterable
Leanplum
MailChimp
MoEngage
Weave Communications
Braze's Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strong topline revenue growth
Sharp gross profit growth and increasing gross margin
Increasing operating losses, negative operating margin trending lower
Growing cash used in operations in 1H 2021
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
$ 103,633,000
|
52.6%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 150,191,000
|
55.9%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ 96,364,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
$ 69,071,000
|
60.2%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ 95,680,000
|
57.7%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ 60,678,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
66.65%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
63.71%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
62.97%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
$ (25,175,000)
|
-24.3%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ (32,152,000)
|
-21.4%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ (33,533,000)
|
-34.8%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
$ (25,062,000)
|
-24.2%
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ (31,752,000)
|
-30.6%
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ (31,810,000)
|
-30.7%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended July 31, 2021
|
$ (8,414,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2021
|
$ (6,080,000)
|
FYE January 31, 2020
|
$ (7,365,000)
(Source)
As of July 31, 2021, Braze had $41.8 million in cash and $116 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, was negative ($17.8 million).
Braze's IPO Details
Braze intends to raise $460 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, with the company offering 6.7 million shares and selling shareholders offering 1.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $57.50 per share.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $4.7 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 8.86%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. As of the date of this prospectus, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the net proceeds we receive from this offering. However, we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would affect its financial condition or operations in a material way.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics For Braze
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$5,189,709,420
|
Enterprise Value
|
$4,745,956,420
|
Price / Sales
|
27.92
|
EV / Revenue
|
25.53
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-106.70
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.49
|
Operating Margin
|
-23.93%
|
Net Margin
|
-23.89%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
8.86%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$57.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$17,772,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.34%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
52.56%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable to Braze would be Weave Communications (WEAV); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Weave Comm. (WEAV)
|
Braze (BRZE)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
16.86
|
27.92
|
65.6%
|
EV / Revenue
|
15.26
|
25.53
|
67.3%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-35.87
|
-106.70
|
197.5%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.68
|
-$0.49
|
-28.6%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
54.7%
|
52.56%
|
-3.88%
(S-1/A)
Commentary About Braze’s IPO
BRZE is seeking to go public for its general, unspecified corporate expansion plans.
The firm’s financials have shown sharp topline revenue growth, strong gross profit growth and higher gross margin, but growing operating losses and cash used in operations in 1H 2021.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, was negative ($17.8 million).
Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.
The company’s dollar-based net retention rate of 125% is a solid performance while its Rule of 40 result is in need of improvement.
BRZE has produced sharply growing average revenue per customer metrics.
The market opportunity for providing customer engagement and communications is large and expected to grow in the years ahead as firms seek automated, digital means to communicate with their customers and prospects.
Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 33.5% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its significant and growing operating losses which, if continued, will require additional investment, although the company will have ample runway post-IPO.
As for valuation, compared to competitor Weave Communications which is getting ready to go public, BRZE is seeking significantly higher revenue multiples despite a slightly lower revenue growth rate, so management’s expectations appear to be excessive.
While I like BRZE’s performance and market position, the IPO appears excessively priced, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 16, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.