Article Thesis

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reported its third-quarter earnings results, beating estimates on both lines. More importantly, the company continued to add new customers at an attractive pace, guided for strong near-term growth and compelling business growth through the coming years, and hiked its free cash flow guidance. Share dilution remains an issue investors should keep an eye on, but the dilutive impact during the most recent quarter wasn't too disastrous. Overall, the Q3 report shows that Palantir Technologies remains a compelling high-growth pick that should be able to grow into its valuation over the years.

A Quick Headline Recap

Seeking Alpha reports that Palantir's top and bottom-line performance looked like this during the third quarter:

A beat on both lines (on a GAAP basis) naturally is a great result, and it fits with the company's performance during past quarters - Palantir Technologies has, in fact, managed to beat on both lines during every quarter since the company went public, making for a perfect track record so far:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Let's take a deeper look at the positives and negatives during the report and at what those mean for Palantir Technologies as an investment.

A Growth Company With Great Execution

Palantir Technologies is a high-growth tech company and that is also reflected in its relatively high valuation. I do believe that the company has a very large growth runway over the coming years and decades, as Big Data is one of the most relevant megatrends that will impact our lives in myriad ways in the future. Businesses will want to increase and improve their data usage to become more efficient, to improve their supply chains, to better know and fit their customer needs, and so on.

Over the last couple of quarters, Palantir's commercial business has seen steadily rising growth:

Source: Palantir Technologies earnings presentation

In Q3, year-over-year growth had accelerated to 37%, which was slightly ahead of the company's overall top-line growth rate of 36%, which means that the company's commercial business is now at a level where it boosts Palantir's overall growth rate. In the US, commercial revenue growth came in at a triple-digit pace, which is outstanding, although it is not clear whether that can be maintained for a longer period of time. Nevertheless, with overall commercial revenue growth being on a clear upwards trajectory, Palantir should be able to deliver compelling results in this space in the foreseeable future.

Palantir also continued to add new customers at an attractive pace, as 34 new customers (on a net basis) equate to a commercial customer account growth rate of 46% during just one quarter. The overall customer count increase since December 2020 stands at a quite large 135%. Many of Palantir's customers start with small projects, and as long as the customer is happy with the services they receive from Palantir, they will be inclined to agree to larger contracts in the future. A huge customer count growth rate should thus allow Palantir to grow its business at an attractive pace over the coming years, as long as the company continues to deliver what its customers want. Since commercial deal value is accelerating rapidly, its customers seemingly are happy with what Palantir Technologies delivers:

Source: Palantir Technologies presentation (linked above)

The commercial deal value growth rate of more than 100% stands out, but even when non-commercial deals are included, such as government contracts, the growth rate is quite compelling, at 50%. This is more than the company's revenue growth rate of 36% in Q3 on a year-over-year basis, which bodes well for Palantir's revenue growth rate in coming quarters, and which increases the visibility of revenues in future periods, thereby de-risking Palantir's business to some degree.

Of course, not everything was great or outstanding during the quarter. Compared to the first half of 2021, when revenue growth stood at 49%, revenue growth during Q3 has decelerated. This was, however, not a surprise, as the analyst community had predicted an even wider deceleration in Palantir's top-line growth rate. Due to a larger base in Q3 2020, compared to Q1-Q2 2020, decelerating growth can also be attributed to the law of large numbers, which states that maintaining outsized growth rates becomes increasingly hard as a company gets larger.

Strong Cash Generation And A Healthy Balance Sheet

Many growth companies are not able to generate positive free cash flow during their high-growth stage, as capital expenditures that are needed to allow the company to continue its growth eat up all of the company's operating cash flows. At Palantir, that is not the case, as the company has been generating considerable free cash flows in recent quarters. To some degree, this is the result of a business model that is not very capital intensive. Compared to a company like Amazon (AMZN), for example, that needs warehouses, trucks, and so on, Palantir Technologies operates with a pretty asset-light business model. Its biggest assets are its data specialists and their skillsets, which is why Palantir Technologies is able to add hundreds of millions of revenue this year despite pretty slim capital expenditure spending:

Data by YCharts

Over the last couple of quarters, capital expenditures averaged just a couple of million dollars a quarter, which is not very much for a company that generates around $500 million of revenue growth this year alone. Palantir Technologies' cash flow statement for the first nine months of the current year looks like this:

Source: Palantir report

The company generated operating cash flows of $240 million, with less than $10 million being put towards capital expenditures during the period, which translates into free cash flow of around $230 million in Q1-Q3. Even better, the company has guided for free cash flow of at least $400 million in fiscal 2021 (see presentation linked above), which means that Q4 will see a free cash flow total of at least $170 million.

With strong free cash flows, Palantir Technologies is able to shore up cash on its balance sheet while investing in small companies at the same time. Palantir ended the third quarter with a cash position of $2.3 billion and no debt, which, combined with positive free cash flows, means that there is very little liquidity risk for the company.

Of course, these cash flows are only possible thanks to the fact that Palantir continues to issue shares to its employees at a considerable pace. Share count dilution has been brought up as an argument to not invest in PLTR by bears repeatedly, and even though I do not fully agree with that thesis, Palantir's share issuance shouldn't be ignored. Looking at the average diluted share count during the third quarter, we see the following:

Source: Palantir presentation (linked above)

With 1.96 million shares, Palantir's share count has risen by more than 3% from the average during the second quarter, which makes for an annual dilution rate of well above 10%. This is, of course, still way less than the company's business growth rate, as revenues are expected to grow by around 40% this year, which means that per-share value continues to rise rapidly. Still, ongoing share count dilution means that not all of the value that is created by Palantir ends up in current shareholders' pockets. I do believe that share count dilution will slow down over time, which has also been the case at other growth companies:

Data by YCharts

Meta Platforms (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Adobe (ADBE), Netflix (NFLX), and many more have seen their share count growth rate slow down as they became bigger, and some of them have even seen their share count start to decline at some points, as huge cash flows allowed them to introduce buyback programs. I believe that Palantir will experience a similar pattern, which is why investors shouldn't expect shareholder dilution at the current pace forever - the company's free cash flows and net cash position would also allow PLTR to do buybacks if management deems that a good idea. Still, at least for the foreseeable future, Palantir's share count will likely continue to grow at a non-negligible pace, which shouldn't be ignored by the bulls.

A Lot Of Long-Term Potential

Palantir has guided Q4 revenues above consensus, at $418 million versus $402 million, which fits well with the fact that analysts have a history of underestimating the company, as lined out earlier in the article. For fiscal 2021, that means that revenues will total at least $1.5 billion. More importantly, management has reiterated that they see revenue growth of at least 30% a year through 2025, which pencils out to $4.3 billion four years from now. Due to the "at least" portion of management's longer-term guidance, and since Palantir has a history of underpromising and overdelivering, one could make the case that a 35% annual growth rate might make for a more realistic scenario. In that case, revenue in 2025 could come in at an even $5.0 billion. Even beyond 2025, Palantir's growth will, I believe, remain attractive. Data analytics will be a steadily growing market for many years to come, and due to its moat and great connections with both commercial customers and government/public customers, Palantir should be able to capitalize on that growth easily. On top of that, at around $5 billion in revenue in 2025, Palantir is by far not yet at a point where its huge size will prevent it from racking up compelling growth beyond that point. If the company adds another 25% a year to our $5 billion estimate through 2031, its revenue could come in at $19 billion a decade from now. Put a Microsoft-like (MSFT) 13x sales multiple on that, and Palantir could be valued at around $250 billion a decade from now - which would be a 400%+ increase from today. Even if Palantir's share count rises by 5% a year for a whole decade, PLTR's per-share value would still climb by 225% in this scenario. When we consider that Palantir's growth could come in ahead of expectations, or that PLTR might be valued at a higher multiple than MSFT's current price to sales ratio, returns could be even higher.

Overall, I believe that Palantir is an exciting long-term investment that could deliver considerable returns over the coming years and decades, although investors should keep an eye on the share count dilution issue. On top of that, PLTR has a tendency of being a quite volatile stock, which is why it isn't a suitable pick for everyone. This volatility is showcased by the fact that PLTR trades down 9% at the time of writing - despite the fact that this was a beat-and-raise quarter. To me, this looks like a market overreaction that provides a quite attractive entry point relative to where shares traded in the recent past.