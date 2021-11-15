designer491/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate

Introduction

My recent article on the Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) reviewed an ETF that has a different focus: Fixed rate Preferred stocks. This review of the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) avoids those securities and invests in Floating or Variable rate Preferred securities.

That simple difference is critical based on the interest-rate environment investors expect over their investment horizon. Fixed-rate securities purchased when rates were high providing a nice income stream. As with any fixed-rate bond, they will experience price declines as rates climb, but that loss should be less than a similar maturity-dated bond with a lower coupon, such as those issued in today's interest-rate world. Issuers will use a Floating or Variable rate securities when rates are likely to fall in the future or when their financial situation could improve to where the market would accept a lower coupon from that issuer.

Based on a comparison against potential rivals in the floating/variable investment space, I give VRP a Bullish rating for investors liking the concept but want to sleep easier.

Understanding the underlying index used by VRP

It invests based on the ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index as of June 30, 2021. Prior to that, it used the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index. (News release)

The Intercontinental Exchange, known as ICE, describes this Index in its PVAR.pdf, from which the following rules were taken.

Index tracks the performance of floating and variable rate investment grade and below investment grade U.S. dollar denominated preferred stock and hybrid debt publicly issued by corporations in the U.S. domestic market.

Securities have at least one day remaining to maturity and at least 18 months to final maturity at time of issuance; issued in either $25 or $1000 par increments; and have a floating rate coupon or dividend. Fixed to floating rate securities are included in the index even while in their fixed rate period.

Qualifying constituents that are listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ exchanges, and that have average monthly consolidated trading volume over the last six months of at least 100,000 shares, must have at least $100 million face amount outstanding. All other constituents must have at least $350 million face amount outstanding.

The index includes debt securities, preference shares (perpetual preferred securities), American Depository Shares/Receipts (ADS/R) as well as domestic and Yankee trust preferreds. The index excludes convertible securities, auction market securities, purchase units, purchase contracts, securities issued by closed end funds, securities with a sinking fund feature, 144a and RegS securities, and securities in legal default.

The index includes $25 par securities that are rated investment grade or below investment grade, or that are unrated. Qualifying $1000 par securities must be rated by at least one of Moody's, S&P or Fitch and those rated below investment grade based on an average of Moody's, S&P and Fitch must also have a country of risk associated with a developed markets country.

Index constituents are market capitalization weighted subject to the following diversification constraints.

i) First, the index is divided into two groups: a small cap group comprised of issuers with weights less than 4.5% and a large cap group comprised of issuers with weights greater than or equal to 4.5%.

ii) A 4.25% cap is applied to issuers in the small cap group, with any excess weight redistributed within the small cap group to all issuers under the cap. If all issuers in the small cap group reach the 4.25% cap, then any remaining excess weight is redistributed across all issuers in the group on a pro rata basis.

iii) A 45% cap is applied to the combined weight of all issuers in the large cap group. If the weight of the large cap group is greater than 45%, the weight of all bonds in the group reduced on a pro rata basis, provided that no issuer weight is reduced below 4.5%.

iv) The excess weight from any reduction in the large cap group is redistributed to issuers in the small cap group with weights below the 4.25% cap. If all issuers in the small cap group reach the 4.25% cap, then any remaining weight is redistributed pro rata across all securities in the small cap group as long as all issuers remain below 4.5%. Any remaining weight is then redistributed across the entire index on a pro rata basis.

ICE also provides a characteristics breakdown of the Index in a PVAR-Distribution.pdf, from which the following are taken. I picked out what I thought investors would be most interested in.

Securities rated BBB or better are considered Investment-Grade thus VRP is 64% IG, though almost all of that is on the lowest rung. On the flipside, most of the rated non-IG securities are in the top rung. With a current duration of 2.86 years, VRP is better protected against increasing rates than most Preferred stock funds. The Effective Yield data shows how they climb as ratings go down. Also, how low rates are in today's world. The next table shows the Index by maturity years.

Within the Index, 17% mature in under 2 years; another 47% between 2-5 years. As new issues qualify, they could fill any gaps. Notice yields do not climb with maturity as one might expect, at least not the Effective Yield data that is presented. This is due to some securities selling for above their Call price based on this definition I found:

When yields go negative, investors don't actually pay the issuer. The premium is the difference between the purchase price and the par value of the bond. If the premium exceeds the income the investor will receive during their holding period, the yield will be negative.

Source: forbes.com

Exploring the VRP ETF

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes the ETF as

The fund invests in fixed income markets of the U.S. It seeks to invest in investment grade and below investment grade U.S. dollar denominated preferred stock as well as certain types of hybrid securities issued by corporations in the U.S. domestic market having at least one day remaining to maturity and at least 18 months to maturity at the time of its issuance. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of the ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. VRP started in May 2014.

Source: seekingalpha.com VRP

VRP has $2b in AUM and provides a 4.24% yield (TTM). Invesco charges 50bps in fees. Invesco provides some characteristics of the VRP ETF on their website.

Source: invesco.com

Compared to the Index, the Effective Duration is slightly longer. Note that the WAC of 5.25% is higher than the current yield; the next line explains why: the weight average price for the securities held is 6.47% over Par. As rates rise, that premium will shrink, raising the effective yield as the price of VRP should decline as the value of the securities held drop.

Holdings review

Source: invesco.com

Not unexpected, the vast majority of Preferred stocks owned were issued by Financials, mostly banks and insurance companies. Preferreds are issued by those companies as these securities count toward their regulatory capital requirements. An allocation I did not find was the percent of Preferred stocks that were cumulative or non-cumulative. Investors like cumulative as any missed payments have to be made up before common stock dividends are paid. I believe to count as part of their regulatory capital, bank Preferred stock must be non-cumulative.

The Top 10 holdings are:

Source: invesco.com

These are the only holdings with a weight over 1%. The risk to VRP isn't the maturity date, which can be over 40 years when issued, but the next call date. Three of the Top 10 can be called by the end of 2022, all with coupon near 3.45%. That is above what current BBB Preferreds are yielding from the data I checked. Of note is the biggest holding is not a Preferred stock but a perpetual bond, as permitted by the Index rules.

As an example of what a Fixed-to-Floating formula could be like, this is what the Wells Fargo PFD (#2 above) uses: Fixed to Fixed (3.90% to 3/26; resets to 5-year CMT + 345.3bps 3/26 and every 5 years thereafter). CMT is published by the FRB and refers to a constant-maturity index. VRP also owns securities with a floor+ formula, like the MS PFD "A", where the coupon is set based on this: The floating rate distributions will be paid at a rate equal to the greater of the three-month U.S. Dollar LIBOR on the related dividend record date plus 0.70% or 4%. With LIBOR (or its replacement index) currently at .13, the 4% floor is way above the index+ generated rate.

Payout review

Source: seekingalpha.com DVDs

Payouts have fluctuated around $.10 since VRP started. VRP lists 100% as ordinary income. It did not list how much were classified as QDI. Seeking Alpha gives VRP an "A-" on their dividend grading scale; details of which are:

Source: seekingalpha.com DVD grades

Overall, the VRP ETF grades out as

Source: seekingalpha.com

The asset class used for these grades must extend beyond Preferred Stock ETFs to explain the "D" for expenses, as VRP's peers all have fees near what this ETF charges.

Portfolio strategy

I would love to put some of my fixed income allocation in safe 5-year CDs, protected by the FDIC, but not at 10bps! That is why investors looking for (and maybe needing) income keep hunting for various places to invest. The universe of fixed income instruments is expanding. Sometimes understanding the esoteric strategy used by some funds takes time. Others, like VRP, use a simple to follow strategy; in this case Floating/Variable rate Preferred stocks or bonds.

By searching using either "variable" or "floating", I found five investments that focus similar types of assets as VRP. Using the Seeking Alpha Peers function, here is the list.

Source: seekingalpha.com Peers

Not all are ETFs as PFLT is a BDC and FRA is a CEF so keep that in mind if you research these. VRIG's yield is a fraction of the others!

Data by YCharts

I did not include the PFFV ETF as it only had 16 months of data. While VRP wasn't the best CAGR choice, its volatility was best if the low-yielding VRIG is ignored.

Based on a comparison against potential rivals in the floating/variable investment space, I give VRP a Bullish rating, especially for investors wanting less volatility in their investment choices.