DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

As most of my followers already know, when looking at it from a very high-level view, I do not like the competitive setup for most northeast based community banks. While I would fully admit that it is dangerous to cast a wide net that throws all banks into a “not investable” bucket, I do not find a strong fundamental northeast economic backdrop in place which is needed to support such a homogenous subsector of the economy. When it comes to Boston, Massachusetts, based Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), I believe the bank is a solid operator in a tough economic footprint.

While most national banks typically compete on the footing of loan pricing, the northeast typically has a higher level of deposit competition too. With softer than average loan yield and a higher cost of deposits, I find BHLF to be in a situation where its core net interest margin is much more difficult to improve than most non-northeast peer banks, which limits future profitability improvement.

Since the bank is in a relative sweet-spot in terms of balance sheet size, I find myself to have a slightly more positive stance than I otherwise would. When I reference sweet-spot, I believe banks near $10 billion in assets have a stronger stock setup as it is generally digestible if a larger bank were to acquire them (supportive of share price downside). On top of that, should BHLB be the buyer in a transaction, what would be considered a smaller bank to some ($1 billion in assets), would be enough to move the needle for BHLB. Finally, when a bank operates near $10 billion in assets (BHLB is at $11.8 billion), any incremental bank lending team additions is both supportive and evident to the bottom line.

With the bank’s relatively sluggish loan growth outlook and softer net-interest margin trends, I believe it comes down to relative valuation. As one can see below, BHLB currently trades for 1.2x price to tangible book value per share. While it has been more expensive in the past, I view the limited return on tangible equity potential to limited share price upside (from current levels).

With that being said, if the current valuation were to compress to something like 0.9x, I would consider the shares to be too attractive to not take action. However, I would note that if that scenario were to play out, the return potential would likely be predicated on a valuation re-rating higher rather than a stronger than peer earnings growth.

Data by YCharts

Past Results and Future Expectations

While third quarter reported earnings were once again supported by higher levels of PPP loan paydowns, I believe the core operations were slightly softer than expected. As the bank continues to see sizable levels of loan payoffs, not just from PPP forgiveness, I believe there is near-zero upside potential for a higher net interest margin and top-line revenue trends.

When looking at the income statement, one can see that reported spread revenue was down a little more than $4 million linked quarter. While this was partially due to lower fee income associated with PPP forgiveness, the shrinking balance sheet size provides a difficult scenario in which top-line revenue can grow. Furthermore, the increase in deposits and decrease in loan portfolio size are likely to plague the net interest income going forward.

From the second quarter into the third, the net interest margin compressed a little more than 6 basis points, to 2.56%. While this compression trend has been seen bank-industry wide, I do believe BHLB is likely to see continued compression going forward while peers are likely to be nearing (if not already at) their respective floor. When I model out the future margin, I see the next few quarters trending towards 2.50%, with a potential to move lower by 1Q22.

While its end-of-period core loan portfolio size was smaller than I originally expected, I believe most of the future compression is likely to be driven by additional PPP loan forgiveness ($46 million still remaining). While I am not under the guise that loan growth is likely to ratchet materially higher, I do believe loan trends are likely to work in the positive direction. The reason I think this is because the interest rate yield curve has moved higher over the past quarter, which leaves little upside for lending clients to move loans out of the bank and into debt products.

From a cost perspective, the bank has done a good job matching its core expense base with its revenue trends. When looking back over the past few quarters, as revenue has shown compression it has been met with lower expenses. That said, while I believe the future revenue trends are likely to be a little lower going forward, before rebounding higher in late 2022, the current expense run-rate looks likely to hold. When doing the math on lower revenue and flat expenses, one should come away with a lower efficiency ratio and compressed profitability metrics.

While its core credit trends have held up better than expected, I do not believe the street is likely to give much credence to higher earnings which would be supported by a continuation of provision recapture. Over the last decade, BHLB has not been overly noteworthy in terms of its credit trends, either positive or negative (when compared to peers). Going forward, I do not expect credit to be much of a driving factor to the bottom line.

Finally, from a profitability perspective, the bank has seen a bit of a downshift in this lower interest rate environment. While its PPP related fee income has been supportive to top-line results, its waning effect is likely to be seen in the coming quarters. Since reported results have deviated from core results, I believe the future compression in reported results is unlikely to be overly draconian to the stock as most analysts look beyond the “reported” data.

Concluding Thoughts

When it comes to the northeast, the banking landscape is a bit more competitive than the rest of the country. While that should not preclude anyone from investing in all banks located in that part of the country, I believe the ones that differentiate themselves through either technology or have very concentrated lending are likely to post better results. However, it should be noted that since the northeast has a higher concentration of banking, core results are typically lower and valuations are softer than the rest of the country.

From a quality perspective, I believe BHLB is slightly better than peers. With that being said, banks are a product of their environment, and the northeast is not nearly as constructive to lending as faster-growing parts of the country. As I mentioned earlier, if BHLB were to trade below tangible book value per share (i.e., 0.9x) I believe a short-term investment might make sense as the bank would be likely to re-rate higher.