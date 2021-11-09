Sohra Peak Capital Q3 Letter To Partners
Nov. 09, 2021 2:59 PM ET
Summary
- Sohra Peak Capital Partners was founded by Jonathan A. Cukierwar, CFA in 2021. Sohra Peak is a long-term oriented investment partnership built to capitalize on the structural market inefficiencies found in today's global equities markets.
- Our partnership recorded a gain of +9.5% net of all fees, expenses, and allocations for the period ending September 30, 2021. Over the same period, the S&P 500 recorded a loss of -0.9% including dividends.
- As of quarter end, Mader Group’s shares were trading at 14x our estimate of Owner’s Earnings and at a significant discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.
- We think the odds are in our favor that Mader Group will continue to build upon its long track record of success and capture much of the large global opportunity available to them in the years to come.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Select quarterly fund letters.