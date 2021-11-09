Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is a popular, REIT ETF that has provided diversified exposure to United States Equity REITs for over a decade.

Today's investment environment is difficult for income investors. Inflation is sticking around and could be headed towards an uncharacteristically strong year. Inflation highlights the need to keep capital productive, working hard while we sleep. As inflation eats into our purchasing power, yield and income growth have become a priority for investors across the spectrum.

Investors have limited options to generate attractive yields. Treasury yields have increased since the height of the pandemic, but the 10YR still remains below 1.50%. Fixed income yields have remained near historic lows and even the S&P 500 has lost its flavor as its dividend remains around 1.25%. For reference, between 1960 and 1990, the dividend yield of the S&P 500 rarely dropped below 3.00%. Today, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

Real assets can alleviate the pressure of the aforementioned factors. Historically, real estate has presented investors with an opportunity to provide current income in the form of rent collected from tenants, complimented by capital appreciation achieved through rising asset prices (inflation). In times of stress, we often look to other successful investors for guidance. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has stressed the importance of real estate in periods on inflation on account of both rent collection and rising prices as an asset. Mr. Buffett even took a sizeable stake in STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) in 2017, his first foray into the world of REITs.

The average investor can do more than just follow in Buffett's footsteps. Investors can assess a deep sea of REIT opportunities, each providing their own unique strengths and weaknesses. Alternatively, investors can take on the sector through an indexed approach by investing in funds such as USRT or the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). These cheap funds are managed by some of the most trusted asset managers, providing shareholders with exposure to the highest quality of assets.

So how have REITs stacked up recently as inflation takes hold? As it turns out, quite well. USRT has outperformed the S&P 500 and traditional fixed income classes over the past twelve months.

Let's see why USRT is our preferred pick for broad U.S. REIT exposure.

Reason #1: Core Real Estate Exposure

As we mentioned, USRT seeks to track the FTSE NAREIT Equity REITs index. The fund is large, managing over $2.5 billion in total assets. The fund casts a wide net, providing exposure to all equity REITS in the United States, weighting more heavily towards the largest capitalization companies. The fund does not invest in mortgage REITs. Focused on Real Estate, the fund provides exposure to a variety of sectors including specialized REITs (24.4%), Residential REITs (19.6%), and Industrial REITs (13.8%).

The fund's market cap weighting means larger, established firms receive the largest allocations. As it stands today, the largest position in the fund is Prologis at 8.73%. Prologis is the world's largest industrial REIT, owning and operating a material portion of the global supply chain. Other notable positions include data center REIT Equinix (EQIX) and mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG). Additionally, the fund is top heavy as the top ten positions account for 38.8% of total assets. Keep in mind, each of these firms owns and operates thousands of individual properties, meaning risk is generally well spread at the corporate level.

In essence, USRT provides an indexed approach to real estate, offering investors a means to access real estate investments generally reserved for institutions. USRT also provides an opportunity to complement holdings in traditional equity indexes. Given many investors center their portfolio around large capitalization equities, there are ample reasons to look for diversification opportunities. Real estate accounts for only 2.6% of the S&P 500. Meanwhile Information Technology accounts for nearly 28%. This is not surprising given the strong performance of the technology sector, which has led the S&P 500 over three of the last four years. That said, the small real estate allocation leaves investors with an opportunity to make a targeted investment without over-allocating.

Source: S&P Global

Out of the 500 companies constituting the index, 19 are REITs accounting for 2.6% of the total index. For reference, AAPL alone represents almost 7% of the S&P 500. Moreover, the S&P 500 includes less than 20 REITs, while USRT provides exposure to 146 individual companies.

Reason #2: Volume & Options

USRT launched in 2007, operating successfully and distributing dividends nicely ever since. The fund has performed well, tracking its benchmark over short and long periods. However, we avoided the fund for a long time due to low trading volume and the associated illiquidity. Over the first decade of the fund's life, volume was very low, meaning trading in and out of large blocks could prove hazardous.

Low volume can be problematic for a variety of reasons. One reason is wider bid ask spreads. Although generally immaterial, low volume can cause spreads to expand with significant impact at larger dollar volumes. Additionally, low volume can lead to wider premiums or discounts to net asset value or NAV. While volatility in NAV can be exploited, it is not positive for a fund aiming to track a specific index. However, as assets under management and institutional ownership grow, liquidity has improved drastically.

The increase in assets and volume have led to another exciting opportunity for USRT. There are now options available to trade on the USRT ticker. While we won't dive into specific strategies available to investors, options offer an additional layer of depth when taking on an opportunity. Whether investors are looking to hedge losses or overlay a yield enhancement strategy, the availability and growth of the options market is exciting.

As it stands today, investors can buy or sell monthly and quarterly options, reaching as far out as May 2022. Total trading volume and interest is limited at this time. However, as with the broader fund, we would expect the situation to improve over the long term. While the availability and depth of the market is still inferior to VNQ from an options standpoint, USRT appears to be headed in the right direction.

Reason #3: Expense Ratio

Put simply, USRT offers broad exposure to the U.S. real estate market. The fund is well managed and weighted towards the largest, most established companies in the sector. The result has been strong performance, especially over the past year as inflation kicks up. So, what is the cost of this performance?

USRT is managed by BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest fund manager in terms of assets under management. Today, the firm manages over $7 trillion in client assets advising to individuals and institutions across the entire spectrum. From retirees to pensions, BlackRock has served clients well, growing their business tremendously along the way.

Source: Adv Ratings

BlackRock offers retail investors access to over 300 individual ETFs. BlackRock runs the iShares Core ETF lineup, which is centered around low cost, straight forward strategies. USRT is included in this lineup as a broad-based real estate fund. Accordingly, the management fees charged to USRT are extremely low, a direct advantage to shareholders.

Currently, the fund charges an expense ratio of 0.08% among the lowest of any mutual fund or ETF. This management fee is even lower than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) albeit by one basis point. USRT's price tag is also lower than Vanguard's competing fund, VNQ, which charges 0.12% as an annual fee. One of the few funds cheaper than USRT is the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) which charges just 0.07%.

Fund Name Expense Ratio USRT 0.08% VNQ 0.12% IYR 0.41% SCHH 0.07% XLRE 0.12% RWR 0.25% FRI 0.50%

Source: Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

A best-in-class expense ratio from the world's largest asset manager creates a compelling thesis when approaching an ETF investment opportunity.

Conclusion

USRT is a core fund for investors looking for equity REIT exposure. The fund invests across a wide set of the investible universe, excluding mortgage REITs along the way. As a result, investors are purchasing an interest in some of the most desirable real assets. Considering the growing assets under management, healthy trading volumes, and rock bottom expense ratio, it should come as no surprise that USRT is a popular fund.

The fund's ability to fight an inflationary environment and provide a complement to the S&P 500 makes the fund uniquely tailored for today's environment.